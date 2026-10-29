AuraQuantic positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers vendors.

AuraQuantic, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named AuraQuantic as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers, 2026.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director, Research, QKS Group, "AuraQuantic's differentiation in the Low-Code Application Development Platform market for Business Developers lies in its ability to provide a comprehensive no-code environment in which business users can move from application requirements to functional enterprise applications with limited dependence on traditional programming. The platform brings together visual application design, responsive forms, data structures, business rules, reusable components, document handling, dashboards, notifications, role-based access, and integration assets within a common development environment. This enables business developers to build applications that extend beyond basic forms and departmental use cases while maintaining consistency across application logic, data, user experience, and governance. Reusable fields, forms, rules, templates, and application components further help organizations standardize development practices and accelerate the creation of applications across multiple business functions."

"AuraQuantic also provides an effective governance model for scaling business-led application development across the enterprise. Business developers can configure application behaviour, interfaces, rules, data models, and approved integrations, while IT teams retain control over identity, security, environments, enterprise integrations, and deployment standards. Capabilities including real-time model validation, development and production environment separation, version management, selective synchronization, role-based permissions, auditability, and flexible deployment options help organizations expand low-code development without compromising application control. AuraQuantic's continued investments in AI-assisted application development, next-generation user interfaces, reusable development assets, lifecycle automation, and application governance further strengthen its ability to support enterprise-wide low-code development. The combination of no-code productivity, application depth, reuse, governance, and enterprise deployment capabilities has enabled AuraQuantic to regain its position as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low-Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers, 2026," Nikhilesh adds.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Since our beginnings, we have focused on enabling business users to turn operational needs into functional applications without depending on development teams or traditional programming. AuraQuantic's No-Code capabilities extend well beyond application development, covering data management, business rules, interface design, reusable components and application integration. This enables organizations to standardize application development across business areas while empowering non-technical teams to build and evolve their own solutions." - Pablo Trilles, CEO of AuraQuantic

Additional Resources:

For more information about AuraQuantic, Here

SPARK Matrix Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers, 2026

About AuraQuantic:

AuraQuantic is an enterprise-grade process automation and orchestration platform designed to manage complex, mission-critical business processes. It enables organizations to design, automate and optimize end-to-end workflows involving people, systems, data and documents, all within a single governed platform.

Combining advanced process modeling, business rules, extensive integration capabilities and AI-powered automation, AuraQuantic supports complex, high-volume operations while maintaining control, visibility and traceability.

Its No-Code technology enables organizations to build and adapt business applications without traditional programming, while flexible deployment options and predictable per-user licensing support enterprise-wide scalability.

Media Contacts:

Kirsty Roberts

Kirsty.roberts@auraquantic.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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QKS Group

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