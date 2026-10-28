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WKN: 923660 | ISIN: US6677461013 | Ticker-Symbol: NW7
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:01
89,50 Euro
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89,5091,0010:16
90,0090,5009:13
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
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NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.: NWPX Infrastructure Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Record net sales of $179.4 million, up 18.7% year-over-year, and record gross profit of $38.2 million, up 18.8% year-over-year
  • Record Water Transmission Systems segment ("WTS") net sales of $131.9 million, up 27.0% year-over-year, and record WTS gross profit of $27.3 million, up 23.4% year-over-year
  • Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast") net sales of $47.5 million, up 0.6% year-over-year, and Precast gross profit of $10.9 million, up 8.6% year-over-year
  • Net income of $18.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share
  • WTS backlog1 of $264 million; record backlog including confirmed orders2 of $435 million
  • Precast order book3 of $67 million
  • Completed acquisition of Serpentix Conveyor, LLC ("Serpentix") on September 2, 2026

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWPX) ("NWPX Infrastructure" and the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company will broadcast its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2026 was another outstanding quarter for NWPX Infrastructure, highlighted by record financial performance across several key metrics," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure. "We generated record quarterly revenue of $179.4 million and record gross profit, representing a consolidated gross margin of 21.3%, along with earnings per diluted share of $1.86. These results reflect the strength and resilience of our businesses, disciplined execution across our operations, and our continued ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions. WTS led our performance, delivering record revenue and record gross profit with a strong gross margin of 20.7%. WTS backlog including confirmed orders reached a record $435 million, even after recognizing $31.0 million in revenue associated with our NDA project during the quarter, providing excellent visibility into future production activity. Precast also delivered solid results, with revenue and gross profit exceeding the prior year, and an approximate 160-basis point improvement in gross margin to 22.9%. We are particularly encouraged by the continued growth of our data center business, which continues to represent an attractive opportunity within our Precast segment."

Mr. Montross continued, "As we look ahead, we remain very optimistic about the strength of our business and our opportunities for continued success. Despite the typical impact of two major holidays and weather-related disruptions in the fourth quarter, we currently anticipate stronger performance than both the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. We expect WTS backlog to remain elevated through year-end, supported by continued demand for critical water infrastructure, while our Precast business is expected to remain steady. Taken together, we believe our record backlog and attractive opportunities across our businesses position NWPX Infrastructure to conclude an exceptionally strong record year in 2026 and enter 2027 with significant momentum."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Consolidated

  • Net sales increased 18.7% to $179.4 million from $151.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased 18.8% to $38.2 million, or 21.3% of net sales, from $32.2 million, or 21.3% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net income increased 35.0% to $18.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $13.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2026 marked the highest net income in the Company's history aside from the third quarter of 2018 which included a $21.9 million bargain purchase gain associated with the acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC.4

Water Transmission Systems Segment (WTS)

  • WTS net sales increased 27.0% to $131.9 million from $103.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 driven by a 19% increase in selling price per ton due to changes in product mix and a 7% increase in tons produced resulting from changes in project timing.
  • WTS gross profit increased 23.4% to $27.3 million, or 20.7% of WTS net sales, from $22.1 million, or 21.3% of WTS net sales, in the third quarter of 2025 due to increased volume and selling prices, which have increased in line with input costs. WTS gross margin decreased due to changes in product mix.
  • WTS backlog was $264 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $305 million as of June 30, 2026, and $257 million as of September 30, 2025. Backlog including confirmed orders was $435 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $423 million as of June 30, 2026, and $301 million as of September 30, 2025.

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast)

  • Precast net sales increased 0.6% to $47.5 million from $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 driven by the acquisitions of Boughton's Precast, Inc. ("Boughton") and Serpentix, which together contributed $2.1 million in net sales, partially offset by a 9% decrease in volume shipped at legacy Precast facilities.
  • Precast gross profit increased 8.6% to $10.9 million, or 22.9% of Precast net sales, from $10.0 million, or 21.3% of Precast net sales, in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to changes in product mix.
  • Precast order book was $67 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $61 million as of June 30, 2026, and $55 million as of September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $18.5 million of outstanding revolving loan borrowings and additional borrowing capacity of approximately $105 million under the revolving credit facility.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in net income adjusted for noncash items and a $0.8 million increase in net cash provided by changes in working capital.
  • Capital expenditures were $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Acquisition of Serpentix

  • As previously announced, on September 2, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Serpentix, a manufacturer of engineered conveyor systems used primarily in municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial manufacturing facilities. The transaction marks NWPX Infrastructure's second acquisition this year, following the acquisition of Boughton in February 2026.

_________

1 NWPX Infrastructure defines "backlog" as the balance of remaining performance obligations under signed WTS contracts for which revenue is recognized over time.

2 NWPX Infrastructure defines "confirmed orders" as WTS projects for which the Company has been notified that it is the successful bidder, but a binding agreement has not been executed.

3 NWPX Infrastructure defines "order book" as unfulfilled orders outstanding at the measurement date for its Precast segment. Serpentix contributed $10 million to the Precast segment's order book as of September 30, 2026; included in this amount is $8 million of remaining performance obligations for which revenue is recognized over time.

4 In the third quarter of 2018 the Company reported net income of $27.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share which, amongst other non-recurring items, included a bargain purchase gain of $21.9 million associated with the acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC. Without this noncash item and other nonrecurring items reported for that quarter, the adjusted net income reconciled to $2.1 million, or $0.21 per share. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in our Form 8-K filed on November 8, 2018 for additional information.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.nwpx.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, November 12, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13762824.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products, lined precast sanitary sewer system structures, water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment and conveyor systems, and stormwater quality products. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the Company operates 15 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release by Scott Montross contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order modifications or cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, predictability of production and delivery schedules, price and availability of raw materials and other costs central to producing and shipping the Company's products, excess or shortage of production capacity, product quality assurance failures that result in decreased sales and operating margin, product returns, product liability, warranty, or other claims, international trade policy and regulations, changes in trade policy (in particular with Canada and Mexico) and duties imposed on imports and exports and the related impacts on the Company, economic uncertainty and associated trends in macroeconomic conditions, including potential recession, inflation, and the state of the housing and commercial construction markets, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete organic and inorganic initiatives to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate future acquisitions into its business and operations that produce accretive financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, increased use of artificial intelligence by the Company and its competitors, as well as related legal and regulatory requirements, timing and amount of share repurchases, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, and the impact on its customers and related demand for its products, delays or reductions in state or local government spending due to revisions to federal appropriations brought on by policy changes, staffing levels or the inability to pass budget reconciliation legislation, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, logistics and supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to attract and retain talented employees, impact of geopolitical trends, changes, and events, including the various military conflicts or tensions and the regional and global ramifications of these conditions, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, effectiveness of future implementations or conversions of enterprise resource planning or other key systems, material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate such weaknesses, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For more information, visit www.nwpx.com.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
NWPX Infrastructure
[email protected]

Or

Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]

NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Net sales:

















Water Transmission Systems


$

131,899



$

103,866



$

338,551



$

266,900


Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



47,493




47,201




138,571




133,464


Total net sales



179,392




151,067




477,122




400,364



















Cost of sales:

















Water Transmission Systems



104,608




81,750




269,713




217,555


Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



36,596




37,167




108,197




105,929


Total cost of sales



141,204




118,917




377,910




323,484



















Gross profit:

















Water Transmission Systems



27,291




22,116




68,838




49,345


Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



10,897




10,034




30,374




27,535


Total gross profit



38,188




32,150




99,212




76,880



















Selling, general, and administrative expense



13,875




13,113




41,091




39,038


Operating income



24,313




19,037




58,121




37,842


Other income (expense)



(48)




(28)




665




(35)


Interest income



77




25




241




60


Interest expense



(372)




(788)




(1,040)




(2,186)


Income before income taxes



23,970




18,246




57,987




35,681


Income tax expense



5,739




4,741




13,388




9,149


Net income


$

18,231



$

13,505



$

44,599



$

26,532



















Net income per share:

















Basic


$

1.89



$

1.40



$

4.64



$

2.70


Diluted


$

1.86



$

1.38



$

4.55



$

2.66



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic



9,634




9,678




9,617




9,830


Diluted



9,805




9,813




9,807




9,966


NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,058



$

2,273


Trade and other receivables, net



115,521




78,171


Contract assets



103,154




91,036


Inventories



89,316




74,287


Prepaid expenses and other



3,077




5,665


Total current assets



317,126




251,432


Property and equipment, net



167,550




157,509


Operating lease right-of-use assets



86,992




86,894


Goodwill



83,314




55,504


Intangible assets, net



34,421




23,008


Other assets



5,172




5,283


Total assets


$

694,575



$

579,630











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt


$

2,994



$

2,994


Accounts payable



41,087




22,190


Accrued liabilities



29,321




27,743


Contract liabilities



44,652




8,794


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



5,673




4,829


Total current liabilities



123,727




66,550


Borrowings on line of credit



18,508




276


Long-term debt



6,237




8,482


Operating lease liabilities



86,242




86,223


Deferred income taxes



12,391




12,484


Other long-term liabilities



10,186




10,832


Total liabilities



257,291




184,847











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock



96




96


Additional paid-in-capital



110,663




113,088


Retained earnings



326,341




281,742


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



184




(143)


Total stockholders' equity



437,284




394,783


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

694,575



$

579,630


NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Nine Months Ended September 30,




2026



2025


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$

44,599



$

26,532


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and finance lease amortization



13,446




11,517


Amortization of intangible assets



3,283




3,025


Share-based compensation expense



5,333




3,924


Noncash operating lease expense



4,571




4,632


Deferred income taxes



(95)




113


Other, net



(6)




1,504


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade and other receivables



(30,812)




(32,200)


Contract assets and liabilities, net



23,725




3,652


Inventories



(11,945)




5,249


Prepaid expenses and other assets



3,038




4,331


Accounts payable



18,167




(785)


Accrued and other liabilities



1,223




3,533


Operating lease liabilities



(3,806)




(3,777)


Net cash provided by operating activities



70,721




31,250











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(14,711)




(14,964)


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(58,554)




-


Other investing activities



84




31


Net cash used in investing activities



(73,181)




(14,933)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Borrowings on line of credit



31,264




132,957


Repayments on line of credit



(13,032)




(130,001)


Payments on other debt



(2,250)




(2,250)


Payments on finance lease liabilities



(1,731)




(1,199)


Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards



(4,058)




(2,313)


Repurchase of common stock



(3,922)




(15,701)


Other financing activities



(26)




(146)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



6,245




(18,653)











Change in cash and cash equivalents



3,785




(2,336)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,273




5,007


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

6,058



$

2,671


SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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