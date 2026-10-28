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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
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First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.: First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $9.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share for the same period in 2025. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) were $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $9.2 million or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share rose $0.98, or 8.6%, to $12.40 at September 30, 2026, from $11.42 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $0.98, or 8.7%, to $12.31 from $11.33 over the same period.
  • Net interest income totaled $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $430 thousand, or 4.6%, from the same quarter in 2025 and up $12 thousand, or 0.12%, from the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin decreased during the third quarter of 2026 to 3.73%, compared to 3.74% in the second quarter of 2026, and increased 7 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Total loans held for investment decreased $8.4 million, or 4.1% annualized, to $812.3 million at September 30, 2026, from $820.7 million at June 30, 2026. Total loan growth for 2026 totaled $32.4 million, or 5.5% annualized.
  • Unfunded commitments decreased $7.7 million during the quarter, primarily due to construction loan balances declining. As a result, the unfunded commitment reserve decreased $123 thousand to $506 thousand from $629 thousand at June 30, 2026.
  • Total deposits were $922.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.90% annualized, from $920.3 million at June 30, 2026.
  • Nonperforming assets increased by $5.9 million to $6.6 million or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared with $626 thousand, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to one loan totaling $5.5 million. This loan was sufficiently collateralized and there was no specific allowance for credit loss recorded as of September 30, 2026.
  • In June 2026, the Company announced a partnership with Colony Bank (CBAN), headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Bank regulatory approvals have been received, and shareholders of both companies have approved the merger. The remaining customary closing requirements should be completed and closing is scheduled for November 1, 2026. Systems conversion is scheduled for June 2027. Based on each company's total assets at September 30, 2026, the combined company will have nearly $5.0 billion in total assets.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Overall the third quarter of 2026 was steady from an earnings standpoint. The margin compressed slightly compared to the second quarter and tangible book value was affected by the increase in the unrealized loss of the securities portfolio as interest rates have risen during the quarter. Net interest margin declined by one basis point compared to the second quarter of 2026. The bank experienced net recoveries in the third quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter in a row. We have received regulatory approval and shareholder approval for our announced partnership with Colony Bank and look forward to joining that team with closing anticipated on November 1, 2026."

Financial Summary


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30


Sep 30


Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025


2026


2025

Earnings:










Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,738

$ 2,807

$ 3,436

$ 2,926

$ 2,714


$ 8,981


$ 7,980

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

2,927

3,089

3,233

2,852

2,714


9,249


6,627

Earnings per common share, diluted (GAAP)

0.33

0.34

0.41

0.36

0.33


1.10


0.96

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.36

0.38

0.39

0.35

0.33


1.13


0.79

Total revenue(1)

12,154

12,803

13,025

12,353

12,238


37,982


37,316

Net interest margin

3.73 %

3.74 %

3.77 %

3.71 %

3.66 %


3.75 %


3.58 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.98 %

1.00 %

1.25 %

1.06 %

0.99 %


1.07 %


0.97 %

Return on average assets - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

1.05 %

1.10 %

1.18 %

1.03 %

0.99 %


1.11 %


0.81 %

Return on average equity(2)

11.08 %

11.58 %

14.53 %

12.83 %

12.55 %


12.37 %


12.93 %

Return on average equity - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

11.85 %

12.75 %

13.67 %

12.51 %

12.55 %


12.74 %


10.74 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

74.30 %

71.44 %

64.84 %

71.08 %

69.61 %


70.09 %


69.51 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP(3)

72.33 %

68.67 %

66.16 %

71.59 %

69.61 %


69.00 %


72.82 %


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Balance Sheet:






Total assets

$ 1,113,786

$ 1,126,912

$ 1,118,388

$ 1,093,359

$ 1,097,846

Total loans receivable

812,347

820,741

801,243

779,935

779,997

Total deposits

922,379

920,329

929,045

948,120

959,300

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

37.96 %

38.29 %

36.83 %

36.59 %

40.68 %

Loans to deposits

88.07 %

89.18 %

86.24 %

82.26 %

81.31 %

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

14.75 %

14.26 %

14.15 %

13.82 %

13.58 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.66 %

13.16 %

13.04 %

12.72 %

12.48 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.87 %

10.53 %

10.53 %

10.16 %

9.94 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.66 %

13.16 %

13.04 %

12.72 %

12.48 %

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
total assets

0.59 %

0.06 %

0.19 %

0.23 %

0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage
of total loans receivable

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of
average total loan receivables

(0.00 %)

(0.00 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.03 %)

0.02 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

Interest income








Loans

$ 12,297

$ 12,252

$ 11,534

$ 11,518

$ 11,842

$ 36,083

$ 34,792

Investment securities

2,312

2,292

2,413

2,302

2,300

7,017

6,611

Other interest income

282

307

189

406

323

778

1,146

Total interest income

14,891

14,851

14,136

14,226

14,465

43,878

42,549

Interest expense








Deposits

4,081

4,065

3,930

4,215

4,536

12,076

13,707

Other interest expense

927

915

683

393

476

2,525

1,515

Total interest expense

5,008

4,980

4,613

4,608

5,012

14,601

15,222

Net interest income

9,883

9,871

9,523

9,618

9,453

29,277

27,327

Provision for credit losses

(341)

123

175

76

90

(43)

885

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

10,224

9,748

9,348

9,542

9,363

29,320

26,442

Noninterest income








Mortgage banking income

1,008

1,764

2,103

1,405

1,577

4,875

4,514

Service fees on deposit accounts

388

361

366

405

412

1,115

1,030

Debit card and other service charges,
commissions, and fees

531

528

506

527

531

1,565

1,603

Income from bank owned life insurance

109

107

104

107

108

320

314

Loss on sale of securities, net

-

-

(6)

(294)

-

(6)

(182)

Gain on sale of branches

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,313

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing right (MSR)

-

-

266

-

-

266

-

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

-

140

Gain (loss) on disposal /write down of fixed assets

-

-

-

382

-

-

(200)

Other income

235

172

163

203

157

570

457

Total noninterest income

2,271

2,932

3,502

2,735

2,785

8,705

9,989

Noninterest expense








Compensation and benefits

5,542

5,726

5,447

5,499

5,431

16,715

16,286

Occupancy and equipment

910

724

796

725

736

2,430

2,297

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,217

1,315

1,218

1,216

1,061

3,750

3,360

Professional fees

171

144

77

85

195

392

596

Marketing

70

65

96

71

155

231

453

Other

1,120

1,172

812

1,185

941

3,104

2,947

Total noninterest expense

9,030

9,146

8,446

8,781

8,519

26,622

25,939

Income before provision for income taxes

3,465

3,534

4,404

3,496

3,629

11,403

10,492

Income tax expense

727

727

968

570

915

2,422

2,512

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,738

$ 2,807

$ 3,436

$ 2,926

$ 2,714

$ 8,981

$ 7,980

(Subtract gain) / addback loss on fixed assets, net of tax

-

-

-

(320)

-

-

151

Subtract gain on sale of branches, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,746)

Subtract gain on sale of MSR, net of tax

-

-

(208)



(208)

-

Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

(111)

Addback expenses related to merger/branch sale, net of tax

189

282

-

-

-

471

208

Addback securities losses, net of tax

-

-

5

246

-

5

145

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,927

$ 3,089

$ 3,233

$ 2,852

$ 2,714

$ 9,249

$ 6,627

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,790

7,784

7,866

7,745

7,902

7,759

7,887

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,232

8,210

8,302

8,218

8,349

8,198

8,344

Basic net income per common share*

$ 0.35

$ 0.36

$ 0.44

$ 0.38

$ 0.34

$ 1.16

$ 1.01

Diluted net income per common share*

$ 0.33

$ 0.34

$ 0.41

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 1.10

$ 0.96

Operating basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)*

$ 0.38

$ 0.40

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.34

$ 1.19

$ 0.84

Operating diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)*

$ 0.36

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ 0.35

$ 0.33

$ 1.13

$ 0.79

*Note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted average shares
outstanding basic and/or diluted.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Operating net income (Non-GAAP), for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, totaled $9.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, at September 30, 2025. On an operating basis, diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.13 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, subtracting the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax, and adding back the impact of merger related expenses, net of tax. The items affecting the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net of tax, include the following: the addback of loss on fixed asset write downs, adding back the impact of expenses related to the branch sales, adding back securities losses, offset by subtracting the gain recognized on the sale of branches and the gain from the early extinguishment of debt, which resulted in $0.79 per diluted common share.

Noninterest income, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.3 million, a decrease of $514 thousand from $2.8 million for the same period in 2025. Mortgage banking income totaled $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest income decreased $1.3 million compared with the same period in 2025. The decline was due to the $2.3 million gain on the sale of branches and the $140 thousand gain on early debt extinguishment recognized in 2025. These two items were partially offset by a $361 thousand increase in mortgage banking income, a $266 thousand gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, a $113 thousand increase in other income, no fixed-asset write-down in 2026, and a $176 thousand reduction in losses on securities sold.

Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up $511 thousand from $8.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by $174 thousand rise in occupancy and equipment costs, $156 thousand in data processing, technology and communications, and $179 thousand in other expense, primarily related to merger expenses.

Noninterest expense was $26.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up $683 thousand from the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by a $429 thousand rise in compensation and benefits related to incentives and stock compensation expense. Data processing, technology, and communication expenses increased $390 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a $222 thousand decrease in marketing expenses.

Operating adjustments - 3Q 2026 & 2Q 2026

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced the partnership with Colony Bank (CBAN) headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The Company incurred $240 thousand, in the third quarter of 2026, and $354 thousand, in the second quarter of 2026, of merger-related expenses.

Operating adjustments - 1Q 2026

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) related to approximately $565.9 million underlying mortgage loans for an initial gain of $266 thousand, net of direct expenses. The Company also sold securities at a net loss of $6 thousand.

Operating adjustments - 4Q 2025

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold property in Florence which resulted in a gain of $382 thousand and sold five securities resulting in a net loss of $294 thousand.

There were no operating adjustments in 3Q 2025.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - QTD


For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets












Interest-earning assets












Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits

$ 29,431

$ 219

2.95 %


$ 31,859

$ 261

3.28 %


$ 35,237

$ 296

3.33 %

Investment securities

185,452

2,313

4.95 %


194,063

2,292

4.74 %


193,519

2,300

4.72 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

4,139

63

6.05 %


4,147

46

4.49 %


1,795

26

5.84 %

Loans held for sale

10,891

168

6.13 %


16,354

318

7.80 %


12,381

301

9.65 %

Loans

820,547

12,128

5.86 %


811,650

11,934

5.90 %


780,426

11,542

5.87 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,050,460

14,891

5.62 %


1,058,073

14,851

5.63 %


1,023,358

14,465

5.61 %

Allowance for credit losses

(9,367)




(9,181)




(8,509)



Noninterest-earning assets

78,153




78,237




80,739



Total assets

$ 1,119,246




$ 1,127,129




$ 1,095,588















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest-bearing liabilities












NOW accounts

$ 105,532

$ 168

0.63 %


$ 101,523

$ 163

0.64 %


$ 123,107

$ 230

0.74 %

Savings & money market

401,950

2,544

2.51 %


429,446

2,679

2.50 %


410,051

2,893

2.80 %

Time deposits

165,173

1,370

3.29 %


152,404

1,223

3.22 %


168,116

1,413

3.33 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

672,655

4,082

2.41 %


683,373

4,065

2.39 %


701,274

4,536

2.57 %

FHLB advances and other
borrowings

69,511

688

3.93 %


69,780

673

3.87 %


20,652

217

4.17 %

Subordinated debentures

19,806

238

4.77 %


19,799

242

4.90 %


19,775

259

5.19 %

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

761,972

5,008

2.61 %


772,952

4,980

2.58 %


741,701

5,012

2.68 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

244,211




244,109




253,702



Other liabilities

14,231




13,139




13,666



Shareholders' equity

98,832




96,929




86,519



Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$ 1,119,246




$ 1,127,129




$ 1,095,588















Net interest income (tax
equivalent) / interest
rate spread


$ 9,883

3.01 %



$ 9,871

3.05 %



$ 9,453

2.93 %

Net Interest Margin



3.73 %




3.74 %




3.66 %













Cost of funds, including
noninterest-bearing deposits



1.97 %




1.96 %




2.00 %

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $9.9 million, compared with $9.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase reflected a $426 thousand rise in interest income and a $4 thousand decrease in interest expense. Net interest margin improved to 3.73% from 3.66% a year earlier. Loans and securities generated the largest increases in income compared with the prior year, while lower yields on all interest-bearing liabilities also contributed to the margin improvement. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.97% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.00% in the third quarter of 2025.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - YTD


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets








Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 28,415

$ 645

3.04 %


$ 37,905

$ 1,066

3.76 %

Investment securities

192,393

7,017

4.88 %


186,815

6,611

4.73 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

3,764

133

4.73 %


1,717

80

6.24 %

Loans held for sale

12,573

650

6.91 %


16,065

1,018

8.47 %

Loans

807,064

35,433

5.87 %


777,837

33,774

5.81 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,044,209

43,878

5.62 %


1,020,339

42,549

5.58 %

Allowance for credit losses

(9,147)




(8,564)



Noninterest-earning assets

79,598




80,756



Total assets

$ 1,114,660




$ 1,092,531











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$ 100,677

$ 486

0.64 %


$ 142,638

$ 702

0.66 %

Savings & money market

420,262

7,835

2.49 %


421,621

8,892

2.82 %

Time deposits

157,149

3,755

3.19 %


161,259

4,113

3.41 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

678,088

12,076

2.38 %


725,518

13,707

2.53 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

61,956

1,801

3.89 %


19,407

622

4.28 %

Subordinated debentures

19,798

724

4.89 %


22,649

893

5.27 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

759,842

14,601

2.57 %


767,574

15,222

2.65 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

244,814




229,737



Other liabilities

13,197




12,922



Shareholders' equity

96,807




82,298



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,114,660




$ 1,092,531











Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
rate spread


$ 29,277

3.05 %



$ 27,327

2.93 %

Net Interest Margin



3.75 %




3.58 %









Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits



1.94 %




2.04 %

Net interest income was $29.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million from $27.3 million for the same period in 2025. Net interest margin rose year over year to 3.75% from 3.58%. Yields improved on investment securities and loans, while yields declined across all interest-bearing liability categories. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.94% from 2.04% in 2025.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$ 2,786

$ 4,036

$ 4,236

$ 4,031

$ 5,072

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

29,094

22,991

26,477

28,101

26,695

Total cash and cash equivalents

31,880

27,027

30,713

32,132

31,767

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

187,897

188,825

200,886

196,043

199,674

Other investments

3,687

4,400

3,682

1,764

1,527

Total investment securities

191,584

193,225

204,568

197,807

201,201

Mortgage loans held for sale

10,428

18,135

15,636

12,280

13,336

Loans receivable:






Loans

812,347

820,741

801,243

779,935

779,997

Less allowance for credit losses

(9,122)

(9,334)

(9,105)

(8,827)

(8,741)

Loans receivable, net

803,225

811,407

792,138

771,108

771,256

Property and equipment, net

24,085

24,321

24,454

24,348

23,313

Mortgage servicing rights

9,849

9,481

8,728

14,656

14,421

Bank owned life insurance

19,349

19,240

19,134

19,029

18,922

Deferred income taxes

8,273

6,944

6,438

6,117

6,221

Other assets

15,113

17,132

16,579

15,882

17,409

Total assets

$ 1,113,786

$ 1,126,912

1,118,388

1,093,359

1,097,846

Liabilities






Deposits

$ 922,379

$ 920,329

$ 929,045

$ 948,120

$ 959,300

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

75,000

60,000

20,000

15,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

112

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

9,500

9,492

9,484

9,476

9,469

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

506

629

728

822

767

Other liabilities

13,106

12,736

12,937

11,565

13,498

Total liabilities

1,015,913

1,028,496

1,022,504

1,000,293

1,008,344

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
authorized

89

89

89

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(8,802)

(8,635)

(8,536)

(8,085)

(7,883)

Nonvested restricted stock

(847)

(1,241)

(1,592)

(1,949)

(2,359)

Additional paid-in capital

56,973

57,041

57,026

56,869

56,931

Retained earnings

59,558

56,821

54,014

50,578

47,652

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,099)

(5,660)

(5,118)

(4,436)

(4,928)

Total shareholders' equity

97,873

98,416

95,884

93,066

89,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,113,786

$ 1,126,912

$ 1,118,388

$ 1,093,359

$ 1,097,846

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $27.0 million at June 30, 2026. Cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank was $28.3 million, compared with $22.4 million at June 30, 2026.

First Reliance had no held-to-maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as available-for-sale (AFS), with balances of $187.9 million at September 30, 2026, and $199.7 million at September 30, 2025. The unrealized loss on these securities was $12.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $7.5 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.6 million before taxes during the third quarter of 2026.

Deposits increased $2.1 million, or 0.90% annualized, as of September 30, 2026, primarily due to higher demand deposit accounts, money market account balances and time deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits and savings accounts. See the table on page 10 for details.

The Company had $60.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at September 30, 2026, down from $75.0 million at June 30, 2026. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $262.0 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $16.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited




As of




Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(shares in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Voting common shares outstanding

8,913

8,905

8,896

8,804

8,794

Treasury shares outstanding

(1,019)

(1,010)

(1,003)

(972)

(954)

Total common shares outstanding

7,894

7,895

7,893

7,832

7,840







Book value per common share

$ 12.40

$ 12.47

$ 12.15

$ 11.88

$ 11.42

Tangible book value per common
share - Non-GAAP(5)

$ 12.31

$ 12.38

$ 12.06

$ 11.79

$ 11.33







Stock price:






High

$ 20.12

$ 18.75

$ 16.03

$ 13.70

$ 10.21

Low

$ 18.20

$ 13.03

$ 12.00

$ 10.00

$ 9.36

Period end

$ 19.13

$ 18.43

$ 13.90

$ 12.26

$ 10.10

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$ 6,338

$ 332

$ 1,357

$ 1,573

$ 36

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

12

24

27

31

38

Consumer






Real estate

165

208

69

36

226

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

47

62

65

71

69

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 6,562

$ 626

$ 1,518

$ 1,711

$ 369

Loans past due 90 days or more & accruing interest

-

-

592

744

-

Other assets repossessed

-

-

-

6

-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 6,562

$ 626

$ 2,110

$ 2,461

$ 369

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.59 %

0.06 %

0.19 %

0.23 %

0.03 %

Total loans receivable

0.81 %

0.08 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.05 %

Accruing loan modifications

$ 467

$ 526

$ 555

$ 668

$ 683








Three Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Allowance for Credit Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$ 9,334

$ 9,105

$ 8,827

$ 8,741

$ 8,535

Loans charged-off

44

10

8

15

48

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

50

17

17

80

6

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(6)

(7)

(9)

(65)

42

Provision (release) for credit losses

(218)

222

269

21

248

Balance, end of period

$ 9,122

$ 9,334

$ 9,105

$ 8,827

$ 8,741

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
receivable

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

139.01 %

1491.67 %

599.78 %

515.87 %

2368.83 %

Nonperforming assets increased in the third quarter of 2026 to $6.6 million or 0.59% of total assets from $626 thousand, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily the result of one owner-occupied loan totaling $5.5 million that has moved to nonaccrual in the third quarter of 2026. This loan was supported by sufficient collateral and no allowance for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, the allowance for credit losses decreased $212 thousand, reflecting a $218 thousand release from the provision for credit losses and $6 thousand in net recoveries. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $42 thousand in net charge-offs and increased the allowance for credit losses through a $248 thousand provision for credit losses. The allowance was 1.12% of total loans at September 30, 2025.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Commercial real estate

$ 471,395

$ 480,996

$ 475,483

$ 466,293

$ 471,002

Consumer real estate

252,762

251,864

238,369

230,379

220,767

Commercial and industrial

79,622

78,375

76,142

71,212

71,802

Consumer and other

8,568

9,506

11,249

12,051

16,426

Total loans, net of deferred fees

812,347

820,741

801,243

779,935

779,997

Less allowance for credit losses

9,122

9,334

9,105

8,827

8,741

Total loans, net

$ 803,225

$ 811,407

$ 792,138

$ 771,108

$ 771,256

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing

$ 236,426

$ 249,674

$ 247,577

$ 254,618

$ 292,107

Interest-bearing:






DDA and NOW accounts

113,738

102,681

94,579

92,310

98,135

Money market accounts

369,448

368,363

394,279

419,683

360,621

Savings

33,991

35,206

36,168

37,416

38,279

Time, less than $250,000

123,147

120,402

103,678

104,671

126,195

Time, $250,000 and over

45,629

44,003

52,764

39,422

43,963

Total deposits

$ 922,379

$ 920,329

$ 929,045

$ 948,120

$ 959,300

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end
outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FSRL), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.11 billion. The Company employs approximately 160 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 20 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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