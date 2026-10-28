First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.: First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $9.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share for the same period in 2025. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) were $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $9.2 million or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025.
- Book value per share rose $0.98, or 8.6%, to $12.40 at September 30, 2026, from $11.42 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $0.98, or 8.7%, to $12.31 from $11.33 over the same period.
- Net interest income totaled $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $430 thousand, or 4.6%, from the same quarter in 2025 and up $12 thousand, or 0.12%, from the second quarter of 2026.
- Net interest margin decreased during the third quarter of 2026 to 3.73%, compared to 3.74% in the second quarter of 2026, and increased 7 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.
- Total loans held for investment decreased $8.4 million, or 4.1% annualized, to $812.3 million at September 30, 2026, from $820.7 million at June 30, 2026. Total loan growth for 2026 totaled $32.4 million, or 5.5% annualized.
- Unfunded commitments decreased $7.7 million during the quarter, primarily due to construction loan balances declining. As a result, the unfunded commitment reserve decreased $123 thousand to $506 thousand from $629 thousand at June 30, 2026.
- Total deposits were $922.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.90% annualized, from $920.3 million at June 30, 2026.
- Nonperforming assets increased by $5.9 million to $6.6 million or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared with $626 thousand, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to one loan totaling $5.5 million. This loan was sufficiently collateralized and there was no specific allowance for credit loss recorded as of September 30, 2026.
- In June 2026, the Company announced a partnership with Colony Bank (CBAN), headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Bank regulatory approvals have been received, and shareholders of both companies have approved the merger. The remaining customary closing requirements should be completed and closing is scheduled for November 1, 2026. Systems conversion is scheduled for June 2027. Based on each company's total assets at September 30, 2026, the combined company will have nearly $5.0 billion in total assets.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Overall the third quarter of 2026 was steady from an earnings standpoint. The margin compressed slightly compared to the second quarter and tangible book value was affected by the increase in the unrealized loss of the securities portfolio as interest rates have risen during the quarter. Net interest margin declined by one basis point compared to the second quarter of 2026. The bank experienced net recoveries in the third quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter in a row. We have received regulatory approval and shareholder approval for our announced partnership with Colony Bank and look forward to joining that team with closing anticipated on November 1, 2026."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Sep 30
Sep 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 2,738
$ 2,807
$ 3,436
$ 2,926
$ 2,714
$ 8,981
$ 7,980
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
2,927
3,089
3,233
2,852
2,714
9,249
6,627
Earnings per common share, diluted (GAAP)
0.33
0.34
0.41
0.36
0.33
1.10
0.96
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.36
0.38
0.39
0.35
0.33
1.13
0.79
Total revenue(1)
12,154
12,803
13,025
12,353
12,238
37,982
37,316
Net interest margin
3.73 %
3.74 %
3.77 %
3.71 %
3.66 %
3.75 %
3.58 %
Return on average assets(2)
0.98 %
1.00 %
1.25 %
1.06 %
0.99 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
Return on average assets - Operating Non-GAAP(2)
1.05 %
1.10 %
1.18 %
1.03 %
0.99 %
1.11 %
0.81 %
Return on average equity(2)
11.08 %
11.58 %
14.53 %
12.83 %
12.55 %
12.37 %
12.93 %
Return on average equity - Operating Non-GAAP(2)
11.85 %
12.75 %
13.67 %
12.51 %
12.55 %
12.74 %
10.74 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
74.30 %
71.44 %
64.84 %
71.08 %
69.61 %
70.09 %
69.51 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP(3)
72.33 %
68.67 %
66.16 %
71.59 %
69.61 %
69.00 %
72.82 %
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 1,113,786
$ 1,126,912
$ 1,118,388
$ 1,093,359
$ 1,097,846
Total loans receivable
812,347
820,741
801,243
779,935
779,997
Total deposits
922,379
920,329
929,045
948,120
959,300
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
37.96 %
38.29 %
36.83 %
36.59 %
40.68 %
Loans to deposits
88.07 %
89.18 %
86.24 %
82.26 %
81.31 %
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.75 %
14.26 %
14.15 %
13.82 %
13.58 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.66 %
13.16 %
13.04 %
12.72 %
12.48 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.87 %
10.53 %
10.53 %
10.16 %
9.94 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.66 %
13.16 %
13.04 %
12.72 %
12.48 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.59 %
0.06 %
0.19 %
0.23 %
0.03 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.14 %
1.13 %
1.12 %
Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of
(0.00 %)
(0.00 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.03 %)
0.02 %
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Sep 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Interest income
Loans
$ 12,297
$ 12,252
$ 11,534
$ 11,518
$ 11,842
$ 36,083
$ 34,792
Investment securities
2,312
2,292
2,413
2,302
2,300
7,017
6,611
Other interest income
282
307
189
406
323
778
1,146
Total interest income
14,891
14,851
14,136
14,226
14,465
43,878
42,549
Interest expense
Deposits
4,081
4,065
3,930
4,215
4,536
12,076
13,707
Other interest expense
927
915
683
393
476
2,525
1,515
Total interest expense
5,008
4,980
4,613
4,608
5,012
14,601
15,222
Net interest income
9,883
9,871
9,523
9,618
9,453
29,277
27,327
Provision for credit losses
(341)
123
175
76
90
(43)
885
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
10,224
9,748
9,348
9,542
9,363
29,320
26,442
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,008
1,764
2,103
1,405
1,577
4,875
4,514
Service fees on deposit accounts
388
361
366
405
412
1,115
1,030
Debit card and other service charges,
531
528
506
527
531
1,565
1,603
Income from bank owned life insurance
109
107
104
107
108
320
314
Loss on sale of securities, net
-
-
(6)
(294)
-
(6)
(182)
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,313
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing right (MSR)
-
-
266
-
-
266
-
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
-
-
140
Gain (loss) on disposal /write down of fixed assets
-
-
-
382
-
-
(200)
Other income
235
172
163
203
157
570
457
Total noninterest income
2,271
2,932
3,502
2,735
2,785
8,705
9,989
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
5,542
5,726
5,447
5,499
5,431
16,715
16,286
Occupancy and equipment
910
724
796
725
736
2,430
2,297
Data processing, technology, and communications
1,217
1,315
1,218
1,216
1,061
3,750
3,360
Professional fees
171
144
77
85
195
392
596
Marketing
70
65
96
71
155
231
453
Other
1,120
1,172
812
1,185
941
3,104
2,947
Total noninterest expense
9,030
9,146
8,446
8,781
8,519
26,622
25,939
Income before provision for income taxes
3,465
3,534
4,404
3,496
3,629
11,403
10,492
Income tax expense
727
727
968
570
915
2,422
2,512
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 2,738
$ 2,807
$ 3,436
$ 2,926
$ 2,714
$ 8,981
$ 7,980
(Subtract gain) / addback loss on fixed assets, net of tax
-
-
-
(320)
-
-
151
Subtract gain on sale of branches, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,746)
Subtract gain on sale of MSR, net of tax
-
-
(208)
(208)
-
Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111)
Addback expenses related to merger/branch sale, net of tax
189
282
-
-
-
471
208
Addback securities losses, net of tax
-
-
5
246
-
5
145
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$ 2,927
$ 3,089
$ 3,233
$ 2,852
$ 2,714
$ 9,249
$ 6,627
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,790
7,784
7,866
7,745
7,902
7,759
7,887
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,232
8,210
8,302
8,218
8,349
8,198
8,344
Basic net income per common share*
$ 0.35
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.38
$ 0.34
$ 1.16
$ 1.01
Diluted net income per common share*
$ 0.33
$ 0.34
$ 0.41
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
$ 1.10
$ 0.96
Operating basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)*
$ 0.38
$ 0.40
$ 0.41
$ 0.37
$ 0.34
$ 1.19
$ 0.84
Operating diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)*
$ 0.36
$ 0.38
$ 0.39
$ 0.35
$ 0.33
$ 1.13
$ 0.79
*Note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted average shares
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Operating net income (Non-GAAP), for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, totaled $9.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, at September 30, 2025. On an operating basis, diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.13 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, subtracting the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax, and adding back the impact of merger related expenses, net of tax. The items affecting the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net of tax, include the following: the addback of loss on fixed asset write downs, adding back the impact of expenses related to the branch sales, adding back securities losses, offset by subtracting the gain recognized on the sale of branches and the gain from the early extinguishment of debt, which resulted in $0.79 per diluted common share.
Noninterest income, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.3 million, a decrease of $514 thousand from $2.8 million for the same period in 2025. Mortgage banking income totaled $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest income decreased $1.3 million compared with the same period in 2025. The decline was due to the $2.3 million gain on the sale of branches and the $140 thousand gain on early debt extinguishment recognized in 2025. These two items were partially offset by a $361 thousand increase in mortgage banking income, a $266 thousand gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, a $113 thousand increase in other income, no fixed-asset write-down in 2026, and a $176 thousand reduction in losses on securities sold.
Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up $511 thousand from $8.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by $174 thousand rise in occupancy and equipment costs, $156 thousand in data processing, technology and communications, and $179 thousand in other expense, primarily related to merger expenses.
Noninterest expense was $26.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up $683 thousand from the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by a $429 thousand rise in compensation and benefits related to incentives and stock compensation expense. Data processing, technology, and communication expenses increased $390 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a $222 thousand decrease in marketing expenses.
Operating adjustments - 3Q 2026 & 2Q 2026
During the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced the partnership with Colony Bank (CBAN) headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The Company incurred $240 thousand, in the third quarter of 2026, and $354 thousand, in the second quarter of 2026, of merger-related expenses.
Operating adjustments - 1Q 2026
During the first quarter of 2026, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) related to approximately $565.9 million underlying mortgage loans for an initial gain of $266 thousand, net of direct expenses. The Company also sold securities at a net loss of $6 thousand.
Operating adjustments - 4Q 2025
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold property in Florence which resulted in a gain of $382 thousand and sold five securities resulting in a net loss of $294 thousand.
There were no operating adjustments in 3Q 2025.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - QTD
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
($ in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
$ 29,431
$ 219
2.95 %
$ 31,859
$ 261
3.28 %
$ 35,237
$ 296
3.33 %
Investment securities
185,452
2,313
4.95 %
194,063
2,292
4.74 %
193,519
2,300
4.72 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
4,139
63
6.05 %
4,147
46
4.49 %
1,795
26
5.84 %
Loans held for sale
10,891
168
6.13 %
16,354
318
7.80 %
12,381
301
9.65 %
Loans
820,547
12,128
5.86 %
811,650
11,934
5.90 %
780,426
11,542
5.87 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,050,460
14,891
5.62 %
1,058,073
14,851
5.63 %
1,023,358
14,465
5.61 %
Allowance for credit losses
(9,367)
(9,181)
(8,509)
Noninterest-earning assets
78,153
78,237
80,739
Total assets
$ 1,119,246
$ 1,127,129
$ 1,095,588
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 105,532
$ 168
0.63 %
$ 101,523
$ 163
0.64 %
$ 123,107
$ 230
0.74 %
Savings & money market
401,950
2,544
2.51 %
429,446
2,679
2.50 %
410,051
2,893
2.80 %
Time deposits
165,173
1,370
3.29 %
152,404
1,223
3.22 %
168,116
1,413
3.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
672,655
4,082
2.41 %
683,373
4,065
2.39 %
701,274
4,536
2.57 %
FHLB advances and other
69,511
688
3.93 %
69,780
673
3.87 %
20,652
217
4.17 %
Subordinated debentures
19,806
238
4.77 %
19,799
242
4.90 %
19,775
259
5.19 %
Total interest-bearing
761,972
5,008
2.61 %
772,952
4,980
2.58 %
741,701
5,012
2.68 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
244,211
244,109
253,702
Other liabilities
14,231
13,139
13,666
Shareholders' equity
98,832
96,929
86,519
Total liabilities and
$ 1,119,246
$ 1,127,129
$ 1,095,588
Net interest income (tax
$ 9,883
3.01 %
$ 9,871
3.05 %
$ 9,453
2.93 %
Net Interest Margin
3.73 %
3.74 %
3.66 %
Cost of funds, including
1.97 %
1.96 %
2.00 %
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $9.9 million, compared with $9.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase reflected a $426 thousand rise in interest income and a $4 thousand decrease in interest expense. Net interest margin improved to 3.73% from 3.66% a year earlier. Loans and securities generated the largest increases in income compared with the prior year, while lower yields on all interest-bearing liabilities also contributed to the margin improvement. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.97% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.00% in the third quarter of 2025.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - YTD
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
($ in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 28,415
$ 645
3.04 %
$ 37,905
$ 1,066
3.76 %
Investment securities
192,393
7,017
4.88 %
186,815
6,611
4.73 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
3,764
133
4.73 %
1,717
80
6.24 %
Loans held for sale
12,573
650
6.91 %
16,065
1,018
8.47 %
Loans
807,064
35,433
5.87 %
777,837
33,774
5.81 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,044,209
43,878
5.62 %
1,020,339
42,549
5.58 %
Allowance for credit losses
(9,147)
(8,564)
Noninterest-earning assets
79,598
80,756
Total assets
$ 1,114,660
$ 1,092,531
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 100,677
$ 486
0.64 %
$ 142,638
$ 702
0.66 %
Savings & money market
420,262
7,835
2.49 %
421,621
8,892
2.82 %
Time deposits
157,149
3,755
3.19 %
161,259
4,113
3.41 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
678,088
12,076
2.38 %
725,518
13,707
2.53 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
61,956
1,801
3.89 %
19,407
622
4.28 %
Subordinated debentures
19,798
724
4.89 %
22,649
893
5.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
759,842
14,601
2.57 %
767,574
15,222
2.65 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
244,814
229,737
Other liabilities
13,197
12,922
Shareholders' equity
96,807
82,298
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,114,660
$ 1,092,531
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 29,277
3.05 %
$ 27,327
2.93 %
Net Interest Margin
3.75 %
3.58 %
Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits
1.94 %
2.04 %
Net interest income was $29.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million from $27.3 million for the same period in 2025. Net interest margin rose year over year to 3.75% from 3.58%. Yields improved on investment securities and loans, while yields declined across all interest-bearing liability categories. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.94% from 2.04% in 2025.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 2,786
$ 4,036
$ 4,236
$ 4,031
$ 5,072
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
29,094
22,991
26,477
28,101
26,695
Total cash and cash equivalents
31,880
27,027
30,713
32,132
31,767
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
187,897
188,825
200,886
196,043
199,674
Other investments
3,687
4,400
3,682
1,764
1,527
Total investment securities
191,584
193,225
204,568
197,807
201,201
Mortgage loans held for sale
10,428
18,135
15,636
12,280
13,336
Loans receivable:
Loans
812,347
820,741
801,243
779,935
779,997
Less allowance for credit losses
(9,122)
(9,334)
(9,105)
(8,827)
(8,741)
Loans receivable, net
803,225
811,407
792,138
771,108
771,256
Property and equipment, net
24,085
24,321
24,454
24,348
23,313
Mortgage servicing rights
9,849
9,481
8,728
14,656
14,421
Bank owned life insurance
19,349
19,240
19,134
19,029
18,922
Deferred income taxes
8,273
6,944
6,438
6,117
6,221
Other assets
15,113
17,132
16,579
15,882
17,409
Total assets
$ 1,113,786
$ 1,126,912
1,118,388
1,093,359
1,097,846
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 922,379
$ 920,329
$ 929,045
$ 948,120
$ 959,300
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
60,000
75,000
60,000
20,000
15,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
112
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
9,500
9,492
9,484
9,476
9,469
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Reserve for unfunded commitments
506
629
728
822
767
Other liabilities
13,106
12,736
12,937
11,565
13,498
Total liabilities
1,015,913
1,028,496
1,022,504
1,000,293
1,008,344
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
89
89
89
88
88
Treasury stock, at cost
(8,802)
(8,635)
(8,536)
(8,085)
(7,883)
Nonvested restricted stock
(847)
(1,241)
(1,592)
(1,949)
(2,359)
Additional paid-in capital
56,973
57,041
57,026
56,869
56,931
Retained earnings
59,558
56,821
54,014
50,578
47,652
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,099)
(5,660)
(5,118)
(4,436)
(4,928)
Total shareholders' equity
97,873
98,416
95,884
93,066
89,502
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,113,786
$ 1,126,912
$ 1,118,388
$ 1,093,359
$ 1,097,846
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $27.0 million at June 30, 2026. Cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank was $28.3 million, compared with $22.4 million at June 30, 2026.
First Reliance had no held-to-maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as available-for-sale (AFS), with balances of $187.9 million at September 30, 2026, and $199.7 million at September 30, 2025. The unrealized loss on these securities was $12.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $7.5 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.6 million before taxes during the third quarter of 2026.
Deposits increased $2.1 million, or 0.90% annualized, as of September 30, 2026, primarily due to higher demand deposit accounts, money market account balances and time deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits and savings accounts. See the table on page 10 for details.
The Company had $60.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at September 30, 2026, down from $75.0 million at June 30, 2026. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $262.0 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.
First Reliance also has access to approximately $16.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(shares in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Voting common shares outstanding
8,913
8,905
8,896
8,804
8,794
Treasury shares outstanding
(1,019)
(1,010)
(1,003)
(972)
(954)
Total common shares outstanding
7,894
7,895
7,893
7,832
7,840
Book value per common share
$ 12.40
$ 12.47
$ 12.15
$ 11.88
$ 11.42
Tangible book value per common
$ 12.31
$ 12.38
$ 12.06
$ 11.79
$ 11.33
Stock price:
High
$ 20.12
$ 18.75
$ 16.03
$ 13.70
$ 10.21
Low
$ 18.20
$ 13.03
$ 12.00
$ 10.00
$ 9.36
Period end
$ 19.13
$ 18.43
$ 13.90
$ 12.26
$ 10.10
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 6,338
$ 332
$ 1,357
$ 1,573
$ 36
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
12
24
27
31
38
Consumer
Real estate
165
208
69
36
226
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
47
62
65
71
69
Nonaccruing loan modifications
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 6,562
$ 626
$ 1,518
$ 1,711
$ 369
Loans past due 90 days or more & accruing interest
-
-
592
744
-
Other assets repossessed
-
-
-
6
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 6,562
$ 626
$ 2,110
$ 2,461
$ 369
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.59 %
0.06 %
0.19 %
0.23 %
0.03 %
Total loans receivable
0.81 %
0.08 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.05 %
Accruing loan modifications
$ 467
$ 526
$ 555
$ 668
$ 683
Three Months Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 9,334
$ 9,105
$ 8,827
$ 8,741
$ 8,535
Loans charged-off
44
10
8
15
48
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
50
17
17
80
6
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(6)
(7)
(9)
(65)
42
Provision (release) for credit losses
(218)
222
269
21
248
Balance, end of period
$ 9,122
$ 9,334
$ 9,105
$ 8,827
$ 8,741
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.14 %
1.13 %
1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
139.01 %
1491.67 %
599.78 %
515.87 %
2368.83 %
Nonperforming assets increased in the third quarter of 2026 to $6.6 million or 0.59% of total assets from $626 thousand, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily the result of one owner-occupied loan totaling $5.5 million that has moved to nonaccrual in the third quarter of 2026. This loan was supported by sufficient collateral and no allowance for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, the allowance for credit losses decreased $212 thousand, reflecting a $218 thousand release from the provision for credit losses and $6 thousand in net recoveries. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $42 thousand in net charge-offs and increased the allowance for credit losses through a $248 thousand provision for credit losses. The allowance was 1.12% of total loans at September 30, 2025.
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Commercial real estate
$ 471,395
$ 480,996
$ 475,483
$ 466,293
$ 471,002
Consumer real estate
252,762
251,864
238,369
230,379
220,767
Commercial and industrial
79,622
78,375
76,142
71,212
71,802
Consumer and other
8,568
9,506
11,249
12,051
16,426
Total loans, net of deferred fees
812,347
820,741
801,243
779,935
779,997
Less allowance for credit losses
9,122
9,334
9,105
8,827
8,741
Total loans, net
$ 803,225
$ 811,407
$ 792,138
$ 771,108
$ 771,256
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Noninterest-bearing
$ 236,426
$ 249,674
$ 247,577
$ 254,618
$ 292,107
Interest-bearing:
DDA and NOW accounts
113,738
102,681
94,579
92,310
98,135
Money market accounts
369,448
368,363
394,279
419,683
360,621
Savings
33,991
35,206
36,168
37,416
38,279
Time, less than $250,000
123,147
120,402
103,678
104,671
126,195
Time, $250,000 and over
45,629
44,003
52,764
39,422
43,963
Total deposits
$ 922,379
$ 920,329
$ 929,045
$ 948,120
$ 959,300
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FSRL), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.11 billion. The Company employs approximately 160 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 20 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]
SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.