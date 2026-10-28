Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: Agnico Eagle Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results - Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Driven By Solid Operational Performance; On Track To Achieve 2026 Production And Cost Guidance

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026.

"Our business continues to perform well, reflecting the consistent execution of our teams across the Company. Solid operational performance contributed to strong free cash flow generation and we remain on track to achieve our full year guidance, with production expected near the lower end of the range and costs within the range despite inflationary cost pressures," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making excellent progress across our project pipeline, with the focus on continuing our long track record of increasing gold production per share for our owners. Construction is ramping up at Hope Bay, the first phase of shaft sinking is complete at Odyssey and project infrastructure continues to advance at Upper Beaver and Detour Lake. Our strong free cash flow generation provides the flexibility to advance these growth opportunities while continuing to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

Third quarter 2026 highlights:

Disciplined execution supports solid operational performance - Payable gold production 1 was 814,012 ounces, in line with the adjusted plan, at production costs per ounce of $1,193, total cash costs per ounce 2 of $1,133 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce 2 of $1,648. The strong operating performance was led by Detour Lake, Fosterville and Kittila





- Payable gold production was 814,012 ounces, in line with the adjusted plan, at production costs per ounce of $1,193, total cash costs per ounce of $1,133 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of $1,648. The strong operating performance was led by Detour Lake, Fosterville and Kittila Strong quarterly free cash flow drives quarterly financial results - Solid operational performance, combined with realized gold prices 3 of $4,264 per ounce in the third quarter, resulted in strong free cash flow. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,353 million or $2.67 per share and adjusted net income 4 of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,755 million or $3.47 per share and free cash flow 4 of $852 million or $1.68 per share





- Solid operational performance, combined with realized gold prices of $4,264 per ounce in the third quarter, resulted in strong free cash flow. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,353 million or $2.67 per share and adjusted net income of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,755 million or $3.47 per share and free cash flow of $852 million or $1.68 per share Financial strength and flexibility further enhanced - The Company increased its cash balance by $149 million to $3,613 million as at September 30, 2026, resulting in a net cash position 5 of $3,416 million with total debt outstanding of $197 million as at September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing it to $3 billion and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031





- The Company increased its cash balance by $149 million to $3,613 million as at September 30, 2026, resulting in a net cash position of $3,416 million with total debt outstanding of $197 million as at September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing it to $3 billion and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031 Annual gold production remains at lower end of guidance range, while total cash costs per once and AISC per ounce expected near upper end of annual guidance range - Expected payable gold production for the full year 2026 remains near the lower end of the guided range of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, reflecting the adjusted mine plan of the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic following the rock mass movement reported on July 2, 2026. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel. Expected total capital expenditures for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million. Further details are set out in the 2026 Guidance Summary section below





- Expected payable gold production for the full year 2026 remains near the lower end of the guided range of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, reflecting the adjusted mine plan of the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic following the rock mass movement reported on July 2, 2026. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel. Expected total capital expenditures for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million. Further details are set out in the 2026 Guidance Summary section below Strong quarterly shareholder returns - The Company returned a total of $478 million to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and the repurchase of 1,297,940 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Share repurchases were completed at an average price of $192.60 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $250 million. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases





- The Company returned a total of $478 million to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and the repurchase of 1,297,940 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Share repurchases were completed at an average price of $192.60 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $250 million. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects in the third quarter of 2026 Canadian Malartic - Following completion of the first phase of shaft sinking at Odyssey in July 2026, work advanced on the headframe changeover, dismantling of the sinking infrastructure and construction of the first loading station, supporting the planned start of production through Shaft #1 in the second quarter of 2027. The Company also continued to advance its evaluation of the optimal mining rate at East Gouldie, which will determine the size, scale and location of a potential second shaft at Odyssey. Exploration drilling continued to yield positive results in multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, including 3.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth in the deepest portion of the East Gouldie deposit; 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in the Eclipse zone; and 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth in the new internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone within the Odyssey North zone



Detour Lake - Development of the underground project continued to advance during the quarter, with the exploration ramp reaching a depth of 207 metres and development toward the planned bulk sample area. Progress also continued on key infrastructure, including the overburden excavation for the conveyor ramp portal, as well as the ongoing camp expansion and the multi-services building. High-intensity drilling from surface near the exploration ramp in the West Pit zone continued in the third quarter with a highlight intercept of 18.9 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 331 metres depth, including 182.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 320 metres depth. Drilling into the West Extension zone had highlight intercepts of 22.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 682 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 29.1 metres at 733 metres depth, approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the mineral resource pit outline



Upper Beaver - Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres, achieving a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record, and shaft sinking reaching a depth of 732 metres. The Company expects to reach the 760 Level and commence excavation of the 760 Level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including the extension of the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and the addition of drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit



Hope Bay - Following the positive investment decision announced in May 2026, construction of the Hope Bay project continued to advance and remained on schedule. Detailed engineering reached approximately 73% completion and overall construction progress reached approximately 13% as at September 30, 2026. The Company also successfully completed the 2026 sealift campaign, positioning the project to maintain construction momentum through 2027. A new framework agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association was finalized in October 2026, extending the Hope Bay Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement to 2056 and expanding its coverage across the entire Hope Bay Belt. Conversion drilling at Patch 7 at the Madrid deposit during the third quarter had highlights of 37.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 686 metres depth and 8.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 413 metres depth. At the Boston deposit, the Company completed its first exploration drilling program since acquiring Hope Bay in 2021, with highlights of 11.0 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 298 metres depth in the core of the B2 zone and 17.0 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 308 metres depth in the B3 zone to the south



San Nicolás - Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance engineering, critical infrastructure and secondary permitting for power and water infrastructure. A potential project approval decision is expected in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to the receipt of the additional required permits and authorizations



________________________________ 1 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.

2 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce (or "AISC per ounce") are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and, in this news release, unless otherwise specified, are reported on (i) a per ounce of gold production basis, and (ii) a by-product basis. For reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP measures to production costs on both a by-product and a co-product basis and a description of their composition and usefulness, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

3 Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold.

4 Adjusted net income, free cash flow and, where applicable, their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

5 Net cash is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Tomorrow

The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437-900-0527 or toll-free 1-888-510-2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289-819-1450 or toll-free 1-888-660-6345, access code 46013#. The conference call replay will be available until November 29, 2026.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Third Quarter 2026 Production and Costs

Production and Cost Results Summary



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025*

2026

2025* Gold production** (ounces)

814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759 Gold sales (ounces)***

825,084

868,563

2,490,240

2,558,363 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,193

$ 963

$ 1,155

$ 918 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,133

$ 952

$ 1,092

$ 924 AISC per ounce

$ 1,648

$ 1,331

$ 1,529

$ 1,262

* Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been restated using the Company's revised composition for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below for further details. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce were $994 and $943 for the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce was $1,373 and $1,281 for the consolidated Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

** Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 557 and 115 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 945 ounces and 189 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 1,415 and 249 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 3,614 ounces and 253 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching.

*** Payable metals sold at Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of payable gold from La India.

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade) and Meadowbank (lower grade), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade partially offset by lower throughput) and Fosterville (higher throughput and grade)

First Nine Months of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade), Meadowbank (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput) and Macassa (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade)

Production Costs per Ounce

Third Quarter of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher energy costs related to diesel prices, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices and lower production

First Nine Months of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices, higher energy costs related to diesel prices and lower production

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce in each respective period

AISC per Ounce

Third Quarter of 2026 and First Nine Months of 2026 - AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures (primarily at Detour Lake and Fosterville), higher non-cash reclamation-related costs and higher general and administrative expenses

Refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2026 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Realized gold price (per ounce)

$ 4,264

$ 3,476

$ 4,537

$ 3,221 Net income (millions)

$ 1,353

$ 1,055

$ 4,649

$ 2,938 Adjusted net income (millions)

$ 1,324

$ 1,085

$ 4,571

$ 2,831 EBITDA (millions)6

$ 2,445

$ 2,030

$ 8,203

$ 5,684 Adjusted EBITDA (millions)6

$ 2,466

$ 2,098

$ 8,214

$ 5,602 Cash provided by operating activities (millions)

$ 1,755

$ 1,816

$ 5,245

$ 4,706 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6

$ 1,960

$ 1,661

$ 6,303

$ 4,203 Capital expenditures* (millions)6

$ 921

$ 644

$ 2,296

$ 1,601 Free cash flow (millions)

$ 852

$ 1,190

$ 2,919

$ 3,089 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6

$ 1,057

$ 1,035

$ 3,978

$ 2,586

















Net income per share (basic)

$ 2.67

$ 2.10

$ 9.25

$ 5.85 Adjusted net income per share (basic)

$ 2.62

$ 2.16

$ 9.09

$ 5.64 Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)

$ 3.47

$ 3.62

$ 10.43

$ 9.37 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 3.87

$ 3.31

$ 12.54

$ 8.37 Free cash flow per share (basic)

$ 1.68

$ 2.37

$ 5.81

$ 6.15 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 2.09

$ 2.06

$ 7.91

$ 5.15

* Includes capitalized exploration

_____________________ 6 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and, where applicable, their related per share measures, are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non- GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Net Income

Third Quarter of 2026 Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and higher income and mining taxes



Net income of $1,353 million ($2.67 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): Non-recurring tax adjustments of $45 million ($0.09 per share), purchase price allocation to inventory of $11 million ($0.02 per share), net losses on derivative financial instruments of $8 million ($0.02 per share), foreign exchange losses of $7 million ($0.01 per share) and other adjustments including reclamation and net asset disposals of $12 million ($0.03 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share



First Nine Months of 2026 - Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and a gain on sale of investments, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes, higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and losses on derivative financial instruments (compared to gains in the prior-year period)

Adjusted EBITDA

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales) and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs (higher labour costs, royalty costs and energy costs, related to diesel prices)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Third Quarter of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital in the current period, primarily related to an increase in supplies inventory in Nunavut resulting from the summer sealift season. Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA

First Nine Months of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA. For the first nine months of 2026, cash provided by operating activities was reduced by approximately $1.3 billion arising from cash taxes paid in the first quarter of 2026 relating to the 2025 taxation year

Free Cash Flow

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital as described above related to cash provided by operating activities and higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period

Capital Expenditures

In the third quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $848 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $73 million, for a total of $921 million. For the first nine months of 2026, capital expenditures were $2,036 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $260 million, for a total of $2,296 million.

The table below sets out a summary of capital expenditures and capitalized exploration in the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026, in each case broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures and by mine.

Summary of Capital Expenditures











(thousands)















Capital Expenditures*

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026 Sustaining Capital Expenditures**













LaRonde $ 22,631

$ 57,804

$ 814

$ 3,084 Canadian Malartic 16,732

61,935

650

2,858 Goldex 7,725

27,301

811

1,497 Quebec 47,088

147,040

2,275

7,439 Detour Lake 95,740

212,767

-

- Macassa 13,774

45,408

-

1,592 Ontario 109,514

258,175

-

1,592 Meliadine 28,467

62,995

1,754

5,392 Meadowbank 46,783

93,676

-

- Nunavut 75,250

156,671

1,754

5,392 Fosterville 23,073

70,595

845

1,763 Australia 23,073

70,595

845

1,763 Kittila 14,713

48,159

1,092

3,387 Finland 14,713

48,159

1,092

3,387 Pinos Altos 14,807

34,850

2,308

3,845 Mexico 14,807

34,850

2,308

3,845 Other 2,788

5,285

666

(248) Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 287,233

$ 720,775

$ 8,940

$ 23,170















Development Capital Expenditures**











LaRonde $ 23,453

$ 65,486

$ -

$ - Canadian Malartic 97,822

299,458

6,168

20,235 Goldex 9,650

24,346

2,196

5,828 Quebec 130,925

389,290

8,364

26,063 Detour Lake 94,786

244,864

7,959

23,141 Detour Lake underground 3,591

21,966

26,032

64,992 Macassa 41,519

105,529

8,510

26,830 Upper Beaver 13,706

38,725

8,987

26,792 Ontario 153,602

411,084

51,488

141,755 Meliadine 33,198

71,843

3,053

11,382 Meadowbank 20,648

40,159

1,177

1,228 Hope Bay 189,675

338,282

(6,337)

33,581 Nunavut 243,521

450,284

(2,107)

46,191 Fosterville 12,302

23,525

3,790

11,812 Australia 12,302

23,525

3,790

11,812 Kittila 347

2,394

1,539

6,795 Finland 347

2,394

1,539

6,795 Pinos Altos 5,457

11,110

13

36 San Nicolás (50%) 7,849

12,416

1,084

3,713 Mexico 13,306

23,526

1,097

3,749 Other 6,819

15,283

-

- Total Development Capital Expenditures $ 560,822

$ 1,315,386

$ 64,171

$ 236,365 Total Capital Expenditures $ 848,055

$ 2,036,161

$ 73,111

$ 259,535

* Excludes capitalized exploration ** Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

2026 Guidance

As disclosed on July 2, 2026, the Company expects full year 2026 production to be near the lower end of its previously disclosed guidance range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold, reflecting the adjusted mine plan for the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures. Refer to the "Abitibi Region, Quebec" section below for further updates on the Barnat open pit.

Total capital expenditures expected for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million.

A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.

2026 Guidance Summary









($ millions, unless otherwise stated)







2026

2026



Guidance Range

Mid-Point Gold production (thousands of ounces)

3,300 3,500

3,400 Total cash costs per ounce7

$ 1,020 $ 1,120

$ 1,070 AISC per ounce7

$ 1,400 $ 1,550

$ 1,475











Capital expenditures7 (excluding capitalized exploration)

$ 2,605 $ 2,825

$ 2,715 Capitalized exploration

$ 290 $ 330

$ 310 Capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)

$ 2,895 $ 3,155

$ 3,025











Exploration and corporate development*

$ 275 $ 305

$ 290 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 1,550 $ 1,750

$ 1,650 General and administrative expense**

$ 230 $ 260

$ 245 Other costs***

$ 75 $ 95

$ 85 NTI Payment8

$ 185 $ 195

$ 190 Cash taxes

$ 3,400 $ 3,600

$ 3,500 Effective tax rate Impact of by-product metals LaRonde 77,250 113,372 1,468 (11,986) 229 - 950 1,328 (26,753) 981 Canadian Malartic 111,202 133,252 1,198 13,233 391 26,009 430 1,559 (5,677) 1,508 Goldex 29,940 40,812 1,363 (2,519) 84 - 1,511 1,332 (12,889) 902 Quebec 218,392 287,436 1,316 (1,272) 704 26,009 2,891 1,446 (45,319) 1,238 Detour Lake 183,118 150,060 819 8 476 11,939 1,114 893 (3,986) 872 Macassa 80,582 94,265 1,170 (3,130) 215 5,586 200 1,205 (1,307) 1,189 Ontario 263,700 244,325 927 (3,122) 691 17,525 1,314 989 (5,293) 969 Meliadine 96,149 90,739 944 12,135 (1,315) - (83) 1,055 (893) 1,046 Meadowbank 115,501 171,626 1,486 4,974 (2,360) (32,886) (33) 1,224 (5,421) 1,177 Nunavut 211,650 262,365 1,240 17,109 (3,675) (32,886) (116) 1,147 (6,314) 1,117 Fosterville 40,090 46,800 1,167 1,472 (652) - 36 1,189 - 1,189 Australia 40,090 46,800 1,167 1,472 (652) - 36 1,189 - 1,189 Kittila 59,907 73,757 1,231 (3,416) 20 - (44) 1,174 (688) 1,162 Finland 59,907 73,757 1,231 (3,416) 20 - (44) 1,174 (688) 1,162 Pinos Altos 20,273 56,837 2,804 2,955 (578) - 377 2,939 (17,169) 2,093 Mexico 20,273 56,837 2,804 2,955 (578) - 377 2,939 (17,169) 2,093 Corporate and Other(vi) - 889 - (889) - - - - - - Consolidated 814,012 972,409 1,193 12,837 (3,490) 10,648 4,458 1,225 (74,783) 1,133























Notes: (i) Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025





















Mine Payable gold production (ounces)(i) Production costs Impact of by-product metals LaRonde 81,522 70,785 868 21,049 (57) - 3,142 1,164 (19,398) 926 Canadian Malartic 156,875 124,353 793 1,470 (306) 28,025 6 979 (3,151) 959 Goldex 29,375 35,956 1,224 2,732 (24) - 1,018 1,351 (8,072) 1,076 Quebec 267,772 231,094 863 25,251 (387) 28,025 4,166 1,076 (30,621) 962 Detour Lake 176,539 151,199 856 (15,420) (431) 12,183 1,384 844 (2,205) 831 Macassa 78,832 48,652 617 (184) (57) 3,878 110 665 (487) 659 Ontario 255,371 199,851 783 (15,604) (488) 16,061 1,494 788 (2,692) 778 Meliadine 93,836 85,662 913 20,706 (270) - (126) 1,129 (158) 1,128 Meadowbank 136,152 163,403 1,200 1,638 (389) (36,444) 99 942 (2,401) 925 Nunavut 229,988 249,065 1,083 22,344 (659) (36,444) (27) 1,019 (2,559) 1,008 Fosterville 34,966 38,036 1,088 (597) (28) - 29 1,071 (158) 1,066 Australia 34,966 38,036 1,088 (597) (28) - 29 1,071 (158) 1,066 Kittila 57,954 61,762 1,066 (415) (1,127) - (40) 1,038 (139) 1,036 Finland 57,954 61,762 1,066 (415) (1,127) - (40) 1,038 (139) 1,036 Pinos Altos 20,885 55,443 2,655 (1,704) (560) - 326 2,562 (13,691) 1,906 Mexico 20,885 55,443 2,655 (1,704) (560) - 326 2,562 (13,691) 1,906 Corporate and Other(iv) - 4,070 - (4,070) - - - - - -





















Consolidated 866,936 839,321 963 25,205 (3,249) 7,642 5,948 1,009 (49,860) 952























Notes: (i) Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026























Mine Payable gold production (ounces)(i) Production costs Impact of by-product metals LaRonde 240,107 314,320 1,309 (7,318) (121) - 5,264 1,300 (75,044) 987 Canadian Malartic 412,661 389,386 944 25,892 (773) 94,295 1,803 1,237 (16,909) 1,196 Goldex 88,589 121,637 1,373 (3,218) (45) - 3,934 1,381 (36,776) 965 Quebec 741,357 825,343 1,113 15,356 (939) 94,295 11,001 1,275 (128,729) 1,101 Detour Lake 567,416 472,060 832 (7,652) (1,653) 47,258 3,262 905 (10,205) 887 Macassa 216,318 236,996 1,096 62 (114) 14,422 307 1,163 (2,577) 1,152 Ontario 783,734 709,056 905 (7,590) (1,767) 61,680 3,569 976 (12,782) 960 Meliadine 287,496 306,671 1,067 6,798 (1,717) - 139 1,085 (1,524) 1,080 Meadowbank 329,528 504,882 1,532 2,574 (2,860) (115,574) 239 1,181 (9,610) 1,152 Nunavut 617,024 811,553 1,315 9,372 (4,577) (115,574) 378 1,136 (11,134) 1,118 Fosterville 123,545 143,986 1,165 3 (2,674) - 149 1,145 (466) 1,141 Australia 123,545 143,986 1,165 3 (2,674) - 149 1,145 (466) 1,141 Kittila 170,403 209,389 1,229 (4,677) 10 - (113) 1,201 (1,031) 1,195 Finland 170,403 209,389 1,229 (4,677) 10 - (113) 1,201 (1,031) 1,195 Pinos Altos 58,874 181,538 3,084 (3,883) (2,323) - 1,975 3,012 (54,865) 2,080 Mexico 58,874 181,538 3,084 (3,883) (2,323) - 1,975 3,012 (54,865) 2,080 Corporate and Other(iv) - 889 - (889) - - - - - - Consolidated 2,494,937 2,881,754 1,155 7,692 (12,270) 40,401 16,959 1,176 (209,007) 1,092























Notes: (i) Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $26.6 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025























Mine Payable gold production (ounces)(i) Production costs Impact of by-product metals Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($) LaRonde 264,265 241,163 913 18,760 732 - 9,672 1,023 (52,979) 822 Canadian Malartic 489,179 359,025 734 17,706 988 79,745 843 937 (8,680) 919 Goldex 92,509 108,302 1,171 2,418 308 - 3,139 1,234 (21,914) 997 Quebec 845,953 708,490 838 38,884 2,028 79,745 13,654 996 (83,573) 897 Detour Lake 497,649 427,475 859 (13,355) 646 30,266 4,384 903 (4,324) 894 Macassa 252,224 146,744 582 4,591 737 11,488 271 650 (1,662) 643 Ontario 749,873 574,219 766 (8,764) 1,383 41,754 4,655 818 (5,986) 810 Meliadine 282,611 282,577 1,000 14,310 728 - 102 1,053 (855) 1,050 Meadowbank 378,213 396,409 1,048 (1,373) 915 (50,239) 398 915 (4,533) 903 Nunavut 660,824 678,986 1,027 12,937 1,643 (50,239) 500 974 (5,388) 966 Fosterville 128,155 109,094 851 2,824 (28) - 82 874 (428) 870 Australia 128,155 109,094 851 2,824 (28) - 82 874 (428) 870 Kittila 162,415 172,659 1,063 1,388 (1,558) - (159) 1,061 (433) 1,058 Finland 162,415 172,659 1,063 1,388 (1,558) - (159) 1,061 (433) 1,058 Pinos Altos 59,539 148,723 2,498 1,819 (531) - 894 2,535 (30,814) 2,017 Mexico 59,539 148,723 2,498 1,819 (531) - 894 2,535 (30,814) 2,017 Corporate and Other(iv) - 4,070 - (4,070) - - - - - - Consolidated 2,606,759 2,396,241 918 45,018 2,937 71,260 19,626 973 (126,622) 924























Notes: (i) Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $6.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026













Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs in local currency Local currency production costs per tonne Inventory adjustments in local currency(i) In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency Local currency minesite costs per tonne LaRonde 720 $ 113,372 C$ 158,527 C$ 220 C$ (18,233) C$ - C$ (9,079) C$182 Canadian Malartic 4,726 $ 133,252 C$ 183,673 C$ 39 C$ 16,905 C$ 36,455 C$ - C$50 Goldex 834 $ 40,812 C$ 56,992 C$ 68 C$ (3,471) C$ - C$ - C$64 Quebec 6,280 $ 287,436 C$ 399,192 C$64 C$(4,799) C$ 36,455 C$(9,079) C$ 67 Detour Lake 5,992 $ 150,060 C$ 209,296 C$ 35 C$ 11 C$ 16,712 C$ - C$38 Macassa 264 $ 94,265 C$ 132,030 C$ 500 C$ (4,338) C$ 7,926 C$ - C$514 Ontario 6,256 $ 244,325 C$ 341,326 C$55 C$(4,327) C$ 24,638 C$- C$58 Meliadine 636 $ 90,739 C$ 126,779 C$ 199 C$ 17,197 C$ - C$ - C$226 Meadowbank 1,136 $ 171,626 C$ 239,835 C$ 211 C$ 6,923 C$ (46,241) C$ - C$176 Nunavut 1,772 $ 262,365 C$ 366,614 C$207 C$24,120 C$ (46,241) C$- C$194 Fosterville 225 $ 46,800 A$ 66,103 A$ 294 A$ 1,983 A$ - A$ - A$303 Australia 225 $ 46,800 A$ 66,103 A$294 A$1,983 A$- A$- A$303 Kittila 539 $ 73,757 € 64,185 € 119 € (2,960) € - € - € 114 Finland 539 $ 73,757 € 64,185 € 119 € (2,960) € - € - € 114 Pinos Altos 435 $ 56,837 $ 56,837 $ 131 $ 2,378 $ - $ - $ 136 Mexico 435 $ 56,837 $ 56,837 $ 131 $ 2,378 $ - $ - $ 136



















Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is C$22.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025













Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs (local currency) Production costs per tonne (local currency) Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i) In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency) Local currency minesite costs per tonne LaRonde 764 $ 70,785 C$ 97,569 C$ 128 C$ 29,130 C$ - C$ (6,553) C$157 Canadian Malartic 5,091 $ 124,353 C$ 170,193 C$ 33 C$ 2,129 C$ 38,792 C$ - C$41 Goldex 843 $ 35,956 C$ 49,637 C$ 59 C$ 3,761 C$ - C$ - C$63 Quebec 6,698 $ 231,094 C$ 317,399 C$47 C$35,020 C$38,792 C$(6,553) C$57 Detour Lake 7,351 $ 151,199 C$ 208,932 C$ 28 C$ (21,293) C$ 16,856 C$ - C$28 Macassa 133 $ 48,652 C$ 67,786 C$ 510 C$ (382) C$ 5,369 C$ - C$547 Ontario 7,484 $ 199,851 C$ 276,718 C$37 C$ (21,675) C$22,225 C$- C$37 Meliadine 627 $ 85,662 C$ 117,284 C$ 187 C$ 29,369 C$ - C$ - C$234 Meadowbank 1,177 $ 163,403 C$ 225,287 C$ 191 C$ 2,513 C$ (50,557) C$ - C$151 Nunavut 1,804 $ 249,065 C$ 342,571 C$190 C$31,882 C$ (50,557) C$- C$180 Fosterville 198 $ 38,036 A$ 58,454 A$ 295 A$ (1,171) A$ - A$ - A$289 Australia 198 $ 38,036 A$ 58,454 A$295 A$(1,171) A$- A$- A$289 Kittila 558 $ 61,762 € 53,023 € 95 € (435) € - € - € 94 Finland 558 $ 61,762 € 53,023 € 95 € (435) € - € - € 94 Pinos Altos 431 $ 55,443 $ 55,443 $ 129 $ (2,264) $ - $ - $ 123 Mexico 431 $ 55,443 $ 55,443 $ 129 $ (2,264) $ - $ - $ 123



















Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is C$5.1 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026













Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs in local currency Local currency production costs per tonne Inventory adjustments in local currency(i) In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency Local currency minesite costs per tonne LaRonde 2,209 314,320 C$ 435,765 C$ 197 C$ (11,091) C$ - C$ (27,541) C$180 Canadian Malartic 13,820 389,386 C$ 536,482 C$ 39 C$ 34,364 C$ 130,631 C$ - C$51 Goldex 2,464 121,637 C$ 168,626 C$ 68 C$ (4,414) C$ - C$ - C$67 Quebec 18,493 825,343 C$ 1,140,873 C$62 C$ 18,859 C$130,631 C$(27,541) C$68 Detour Lake 20,045 472,060 C$ 652,982 C$ 33 C$ (10,247) C$ 65,541 C$ - C$35 Macassa 649 236,996 C$ 329,167 C$ 507 C$ 540 C$ 20,325 C$ - C$539 Ontario 20,694 709,056 C$982,149 C$47 C$(9,707) C$85,866 C$- C$51 Meliadine 1,842 306,671 C$ 424,263 C$ 230 C$ 10,045 C$ - C$ - C$236 Meadowbank 3,248 504,882 C$ 699,331 C$ 215 C$ 3,996 C$ (159,833) C$ - C$167 Nunavut 5,090 811,553 C$ 1,123,594 C$221 C$14,041 C$ (159,833) C$- C$192 Fosterville 645 143,986 A$ 207,030 A$ 321 A$ (1,123) A$ - A$ - A$319 Australia 645 143,986 A$207,030 A$321 A$(1,123) A$- A$- A$319 Kittila 1,570 209,389 € 180,361 € 115 € (3,849) € - € - € 112 Finland 1,570 209,389 € 180,361 € 115 € (3,849) € - € - € 112 Pinos Altos 1,304 181,538 $ 181,538 $ 139 $ (6,205) $ - $ - $ 134 Mexico 1,304 181,538 $ 181,538 $ 139 $ (6,205) $ - $ - $ 134



















Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is C$35.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025













Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs in local currency Local currency production costs per tonne Inventory adjustments in local currency(i) In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency Local currency minesite costs per tonne LaRonde 2,113 241,163 C$ 337,363 C$ 160 C$ 25,945 C$ - C$ (19,756) C$163 Canadian Malartic 14,919 359,025 C$ 498,804 C$ 33 C$ 24,333 C$ 111,462 C$ - C$43 Goldex 2,454 108,302 C$ 151,393 C$ 62 C$ 3,196 C$ - C$ - C$63 Quebec 19,486 708,490 C$ 987,560 C$51 C$53,474 C$111,462 C$(19,756) C$58 Detour Lake 20,817 427,475 C$ 596,968 C$ 29 C$ (18,952) C$ 42,298 C$ - C$30 Macassa 424 146,744 C$ 205,250 C$ 484 C$ 6,264 C$ 16,061 C$ - C$537 Ontario 21,241 574,219 C$ 802,218 C$38 C$ (12,688) C$58,359 C$- C$40 Meliadine 1,730 282,577 C$ 394,138 C$ 228 C$ 18,509 C$ - C$ - C$239 Meadowbank 2,906 396,409 C$ 550,901 C$ 190 C$ (2,594) C$ (69,787) C$ - C$165 Nunavut 4,636 678,986 C$ 945,039 C$204 C$15,915 C$(69,787) C$- C$192 Fosterville 549 109,094 A$ 168,621 A$ 307 A$ 4,145 A$ - A$ - A$315 Australia 549 109,094 A$ 168,621 A$307 A$4,145 A$- A$- A$315 Kittila 1,562 172,659 € 154,529 € 99 € 199 € - € - € 99 Finland 1,562 172,659 € 154,529 € 99 € 199 € - € - € 99 Pinos Altos 1,252 148,723 $ 148,723 $ 119 $ 1,288 $ - $ - $ 120 Mexico 1,252 148,723 $ 148,723 $ 119 $ 1,288 $ - $ - $ 120



















Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is C$8.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

All-in sustaining costs per ounce

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of (i) total cash costs on a by-product basis, (ii) sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), (iii) general and administrative expenses (including stock option expense), (iv) lease payments related to sustaining assets and (v) reclamation expenses, each as measured on a per ounce of production basis. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting). For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company revised the composition of certain of its non-GAAP performance measures, including "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", to adjust for the NTI Payments, that is, payments made to NTI under the Company's mineral production leases in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank. This revised composition aligns with changes made to the calculation of "total cash costs per ounce", discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce". For the reasons outlined above in respect of the change to the composition of "total cash costs per ounce", the Company believes that this revision to the composition of AISC per ounce is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and conforms the calculations of costs used across all of the Company's mines.

Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne, as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018, except in respect of its treatment of the NTI Payment at Meadowbank. As discussed above, the Company views the NTI Payments as having similar characteristics to the Crown royalty, which is treated as income tax under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore excluded from the Company's AISC calculations. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 on both a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs).

(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Production costs per the Third Quarter Financial Statements (thousands of United States dollars) $ 972,409

$ 839,321

$ 2,881,754

$ 2,396,241 Less: Production costs from non-operating minesites (889)

(4,070)

(889)

(4,070) Adjusted production costs 971,520

835,251

2,880,865

2,392,171 Gold production (ounces)(i) 814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759 Production costs per ounce $ 1,193

$ 963

$ 1,155

$ 918 Adjustments:













Inventory adjustments(ii) 17

33

3

18 In-kind royalty and NTI Payments(iii) 13

9

16

28 Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs (4)

(4)

(5)

1 Smelting, refining, and marketing charges 6

8

7

8 Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 1,225

$ 1,009

$ 1,176

$ 973 Impact of by-product metals (92)

(57)

(84)

(49) Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 1,133

$ 952

$ 1,092

$ 924 Adjustments:













Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) 360

282

296

250 General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense) 86

78

83

71 Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(iv) 69

19

58

17 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 1,648

$ 1,331

$ 1,529

$ 1,262 Impact of by-product metals 92

57

84

49 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 1,740

$ 1,388

$ 1,613

$ 1,311

















Notes:













(i) Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 and 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 and 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at CrestonMascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching, as well as 2,442 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025



(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 and $26.6 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 and $6.2 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold



(iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"



(iv) Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation charges, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations, disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income for the period - basic $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$ 2,938,400 Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP -

-

6,865

- Net income for the period - diluted $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,655,653

$ 2,938,400 Foreign exchange translation 6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881) Environmental remediation 8,555

2,370

31,629

24,334 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10,284

5,719

27,120

17,824 Purchase price allocation to inventory(i) (17,187)

3,700

(26,613)

6,234 Debt extinguishment costs -

2,838

-

8,245 Impairment loss(ii) -

-

-

10,554 Loss on sale of equity securities -

40,175

-

40,175 Gain on sale of investments -

-

(155,319)

- Multi-year donations -

-

19,369

- Other(iii) -

-

-

2,077 Income and mining taxes adjustments(iv) (49,598)

(38,234)

(89,727)

(24,676) Adjusted net income for the period - basic $ 1,324,349

$ 1,085,209

$ 4,570,767

$ 2,831,096 Adjusted net income for the period - diluted $ 1,324,349

$ 1,085,209

$ 4,577,632

$ 2,831,096

Notes:











(i) As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income. (ii) Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate. (iii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period. (iv) Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, non-recurring, unusual and other transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations and disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash-generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash-generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income for the period $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$ 2,938,400 Finance costs 15,037

24,154

46,832

74,027 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703 Income and mining tax expense 619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358 EBITDA 2,444,704

2,029,669

8,202,500

5,684,488 Foreign exchange translation 6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881) Environmental remediation 8,555

2,370

31,629

24,334 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10,284

5,719

27,120

17,824 Purchase price allocation to inventory(i) (17,187)

3,700

(26,613)

6,234 Debt extinguishment costs -

2,838

-

8,245 Impairment loss(ii) -

-

-

10,554 Loss on sale of equity securities -

40,175

-

40,175 Gain on sale of investments -

-

(155,319)

- Multi-year donations -

-

19,369

- Other(iii) -

-

-

2,077 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,465,777

$ 2,098,154

$ 8,214,206

$ 5,601,860

















Notes:















(i) As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income. (ii) Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate. (iii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and its per share ratio

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of changes in non-cash components of working capital such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share ratio is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure is provided below.

Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating ability of the Company.

The following table sets out the calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands, except where noted) 2026

2025

2026

2025















Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,755,015

$ 1,815,875

$ 5,245,003

$ 4,705,609 Additions to property, plant and mine development (902,801)

(626,330)

(2,325,805)

(1,616,930) Free cash flow 852,214

1,189,545

2,919,198

3,088,679 Changes in income taxes (11,082)

(189,741)

991,388

(491,108) Changes in inventory 235,852

143,052

241,546

165,196 Changes in other current assets 173,186

11,022

202,941

17,784 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (193,046)

(118,964)

(377,387)

(194,761) Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital $ 1,057,124

$ 1,034,914

$ 3,977,686

$ 2,585,790 Additions to property, plant and mine development 902,801

626,330

2,325,805

1,616,930 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital $ 1,959,925

$ 1,661,244

$ 6,303,491

$ 4,202,720















Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic $ 3.47

$ 3.62

$ 10.43

$ 9.37 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic $ 3.87

$ 3.31

$ 12.54

$ 8.37















Free cash flow per share - basic $ 1.68

$ 2.37

$ 5.81

$ 6.15 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic $ 2.09

$ 2.06

$ 7.91

$ 5.15

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

(thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2024 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 287,233

$ 240,619

$ 720,775

$ 642,295 Sustaining capitalized exploration 8,940

6,373

23,170

16,335 Development capital expenditures 560,822

316,054

1,315,386

728,924 Development capitalized exploration 64,171

80,809

236,365

213,488 Total Capital Expenditures $ 921,166

$ 643,855

$ 2,295,696

$ 1,601,042 Working capital adjustments (18,365)

(17,525)

30,109

15,888 Additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements $ 902,801

$ 626,330

$ 2,325,805

$ 1,616,930

















Net cash

Net cash is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current portion of long-term debt as recorded on the Third Quarter Financial Statements for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net cash is useful to help investors assess the Company's overall cash position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the Third Quarter Financial Statements to net cash as at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025.



As at

As at (thousands) September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Long-term debt $ (197,102)

$ (196,271) Cash and cash equivalents 3,613,125

2,866,053 Net cash $ 3,416,023

$ 2,669,782

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains information regarding estimated future total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mining operations and do not include certain costs that will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 28, 2026. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "envisions", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "objective", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites, including the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, exceeding four million ounces by the 2030s; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's plans at Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Odyssey, Hope Bay and San Nicolás, including the approval, timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and various projects at such sites and the commencement of production therefrom; statements concerning the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic; statements regarding the rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit's effect on production; statements regarding the remediation plan and redesign at the Barnat open pit; statements regarding the effect of the rock mass movement on the development or production outlook at the Odyssey mine or change to the Company's pathway to increase annual production at Canadian Malartic; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, the expected conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development, production, closure and other capital expenditures and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development, production and closure or decisions with respect to such exploration, development, production and closure; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, and the anticipated timing or submission or receipt thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to sustainability initiatives; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies and the economic impact thereof; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and other indebtedness; plans with respect to offering securities pursuant to the base shelf prospectus; future dividend amounts, record dates and payment dates, including the Company's anticipated return of more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; statements regarding potential payments under the CVRs; the effect of tariffs, trade restrictions and the effect of geopolitical events on the Company, whether through availability of inputs or inflation; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form (the "AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs or trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses at its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe, South America and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations

The forecast parameters surrounding certain projects, including Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic (Odyssey Shaft #1, Odyssey Shaft #2, Marban, Wasamac), were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in the table below, or other parameters, will be realized.

Key Project 2026 Gold

Production Guidance (000s oz) Anticipated Production Ramp-up Year Anticipated Incremental

Annual Gold Production (000s oz) Anticipated Incremental

Annual Copper Production (tonnes) Canadian Malartic 505 - 535 2033 400 - 500 - Detour Lake 700 - 730 2030 300 - 350 - Upper Beaver - 2030 200 - 225 3,600 Hope Bay - 2030 400 - 435 - San Nicolás (50%)* - 2030 - 50,000 - 60,000

* San Nicolás incremental annual production also includes approximately 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc in first eight years of production and 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of zinc in subsequent years

The basis for the internal evaluations and the qualifications and assumptions made by the qualified persons who undertook the internal evaluations are set out in this news release and the news releases dated June 29, 2024 for Detour Lake underground, dated July 31, 2024 for Upper Beaver and dated May 19, 2026 for Hope Bay. The results of the internal evaluations had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study. An updated internal evaluation is expected for the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, for Detour Lake and Upper Beaver in 2027.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, P.Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Ontario, Australia & Mexico; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December?31, 2025, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ and with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Quebec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION DETAILS

East Gouldie deposit, Eclipse zone and Odyssey deposit at Odyssey mine

Drill hole Deposit / zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* MEX25-354Z Eclipse 1,663.0 1,679.9 1,670 16.9** 4.1 4.1 including

1,665.1 1,669.0 1,666 4.0** 8.5 8.5 and Eclipse 1,748.3 1,777.0 1,760 28.7** 3.3 3.3 and East Gouldie 1,847.2 1,890.5 1,860 14.8 2.2 2.2 and East Gouldie 1,943.6 1,988.0 1,951 34.1 2.8 2.8 MEX26-356WZA East Gouldie 1,932.3 1,973.1 1,707 38.8 3.9 3.8 including

1,944.0 1,949.0 1,702 4.6 5.9 5.9 including

1,965.1 1,973.1 1,719 7.4 8.6 8.1 MEX26-361ZB Eclipse 1,372.3 1,377.2 1,339 4.9** 7.8 3.3 including

1,375.3 1,375.8 1,340 0.5** 63.9 20.0 and Eclipse 1,456.5 1,466.0 1,421 9.5** 2.8 2.8 and Eclipse 1,618.5 1,646.0 1,585 27.6** 2.9 2.9 including

1,618.5 1,621.0 1,573 2.5** 13.8 13.8 and Eclipse 1,653.2 1,689.5 1,622 36.3** 3.8 3.8 including

1,682.1 1,687.3 1,635 5.2** 9.2 9.2 and East Gouldie 1,946.0 1,992.0 1,901 41.5 2.5 2.5 including

1,980.0 1,988.3 1,915 7.5 5.1 5.1 MEX26-362Z East Gouldie 1,450.7 1,462.5 1,137 10.7 1.7 1.7 and East Gouldie 1,509.0 1,516.4 1,176 5.7 4.4 4.4 MEX26-364Z Eclipse 1,211.5 1,222.1 940 10.6** 4.0 4.0 including

1,216.0 1,217.5 940 1.5** 18.3 18.3 and East Malartic 1,400.3 1,407.4 1,050 6.5 5.1 5.1 MEX26-366Z East Malartic 988.8 997.5 934 7.7 3.9 3.9 and East Malartic 1,011.2 1,018.5 950 6.4 2.6 2.3 including

1,012.9 1,013.4 949 0.4 24.0 20.0 and East Malartic 1,165.6 1,190.5 1,070 16.8 2.0 2.0 UGOD-102-022 Ody N - Artemis 112.0 130.9 1,061 18.9** 10.4 9.5 including

117.0 120.0 1,060 3.0** 22.8 17.0 UGOD-102-023 Ody N - Artemis 94.0 108.2 1,030 14.2** 10.6 8.8 including

100.0 107.0 1,030 7.0** 19.4 15.8 UGOD-102-027 Ody N - Artemis 151.1 176.0 989 25.0** 4.3 3.6 including

173.0 174.9 987 1.9** 29.7 20.0

*Results from Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. Results from East Malartic use a capping factor of 40 g/t gold. **Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped)* DLM26-1342W West Extension 805.0 815.0 700 9.0 4.3 and West Extension 1,039.3 1,044.0 874 4.4 4.5 and West Extension 1,065.0 1,073.0 894 7.4 4.8 DLM26-1361 West Extension 789.2 792.5 682 2.9 22.4 and West Extension 838.1 871.0 733 29.1 2.5 including

852.0 856.0 733 3.5 9.0 DLM26-1362A West Pit 394.0 401.0 326 6.2 12.0 DLM26-1367 West Pit 377.0 407.6 331 26.4 18.9 including

377.0 380.0 320 2.7 182.7 DLM26-1395A West Pit 135.0 138.0 107 2.7 18.1 and West Pit 164.2 167.2 129 2.7 13.4 and West Pit 304.1 394.3 266 84.0 0.8 DLM26-1401 West Pit 160.0 174.9 132 13.4 3.1 including

170.6 174.9 137 3.9 9.4 and West Pit 216.3 223.0 173 6.1 3.3 and West Pit 266.0 269.0 209 2.7 17.6 and West Pit 375.0 535.9 346 150.7 1.0 including

502.0 505.0 380 2.8 11.6 DLM26-1405 West Pit 233.4 236.4 191 2.7 8.1 and West Pit 607.3 611.6 479 4.0 8.0 and West Pit 749.2 755.0 583 5.4 11.9 DLM26-1409 West Pit 277.4 293.7 229 14.7 6.4 including

281.0 285.8 227 4.3 15.9

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

Madrid and Boston deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) Estimated true

width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBM26-496 Madrid / Patch 7 590.0 599.0 413 8.6 8.5 8.5 including

590.0 591.0 410 1.0 35.2 35.2 HBM26-500A Madrid / Patch 7 957.0 960.0 686 2.8 51.8 37.1 including

958.0 959.0 686 0.9 144.0 100.0 HBB26-004 Boston / B3 357.8 364.1 308 4.5 17.0 17.0 HBB26-006 Boston / B2 370.0 386.0 298 12.3 11.0 11.0 HBB26-007 Boston / B2 840.0 845.0 673 3.5 3.5 3.5 HBB26-008 Boston / B3 808.0 815.0 565 6.3 6.3 6.3 HBB26-009 Boston / B2 452.0 460.0 399 6.1 3.5 3.5 HB-11SBD411A** Boston / B3 802.1 814.5 782 10.8 9.8 9.8 and Boston / B3 822.1 834.5 801 8.0 10.1 10.1 HB-11SBD414A** Boston / B3 600.0 607.1 557 5.0 28.5 28.5 and Boston / B3 618.4 626.0 573 5.8 54.9 26.4 including

618.4 619.6 573 0.9 285.1 100.0 and Boston / B3 660.5 670.5 611 6.4 37.3 12.9 including

669.1 669.7 611 0.4 474.7 100.0 HB-S03-293** Boston / B2 1,439.8 1,448.5 1,014 8.2 56.6 27.9

*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 100 g/t gold. Agnico Eagle results from Boston deposit are uncapped. **Historic holes by Miramar Hope Bay Ltd. (hole HB-S03-293) (see news release dated February 23, 2022), capped at 50 g/t Au; and Newmont Mining (holes HB-11SBD411A and HB-11SBD414A), capped at 100 g/t Au.

Amalgamated Kirkland, SMC and Main Break zones at Macassa

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* KLAK-591 AK 206.5 208.5 502 0.9 11.0 11.0 KLAK-646 AK 242.7 244.7 471 2.0 4.0 4.0 57-1699 SMC West 125.3 127.4 1,719 1.7 89.2 26.6 57-1712 SMC West 140.5 142.5 1,809 2.0 19.2 19.2 57-1730 Main Break 04 639.2 641.3 2,310 1.8 46.8 45.4 63-290 Main Break 04 277.1 279.1 2,163 0.7 8.7 8.7 and Main Break 04 373.8 376.1 2,260 0.8 15.5 15.5 64-610 Main Break 162.2 167.9 2,120 5.2 91.7 25.0 64-698 Main Break 175.3 183.4 2,135 6.8 23.8 23.2 64-701 Main Break 307.6 309.6 2,316 1.1 28.0 28.0 64-721 Main Break 111.5 113.5 2,112 1.1 71.9 43.6 64-749 Main Break 159.1 161.1 2,049 1.9 26.6 26.6 64-774 Main Break 280.4 282.4 2,290 1.9 13.1 13.1 64-781 Main Break 227.5 229.5 2,123 1.6 21.0 21.0

*Results from Macassa use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole Deposit Lode / zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* ML425-8846-D15 Tiriganiaq 1374 171.6 178.5 694 6.6 10.9 10.9 ML425-8994-D13 Tiriganiaq 1380 110.0 114.6 645 3.5 8.2 8.2 and Tiriganiaq 1083 266.5 270.3 791 3.1 8.3 8.3 ML425-10071-D9 Tiriganiaq 1370 251.1 256.0 663 4.9 9.0 9.0 ML425-10071-D10 Tiriganiaq 650 717.7 721.0 1,035 3.3 10.8 10.8 including



718.4 720.1 1,035 1.7 20.8 20.8 ML425-10071-D12 Tiriganiaq 1000 389.9 394.2 736 4.2 8.6 8.6 ML425-10071-D14 Tiriganiaq 1000 469.0 472.7 892 3.4 17.9 17.9 including



470.5 471.0 892 0.5 121.0 121.0 ML425-9085-D28 Wesmeg N 922 454.6 458.9 782 4.2 5.0 5.0 ML425-9950-D8 Wesmeg N 945 672.0 685.8 1,014 13.6 4.1 4.1 ML300-10325-D21 Wesmeg N 950 204.2 209.2 447 4.5 18.9 12.8 including



205.0 205.7 446 0.6 114.0 114.0 ML425-9085-D28 Wesmeg 650 517.6 522.5 817 4.8 11.4 10.5 including



522.0 522.5 818 0.5 78.9 78.9 ML425-10171-D10 Wesmeg 650 443.3 446.7 805 3.0 24.3 24.3

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Helmi deposit at Ikkari

Drill hole Deposit From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* IKK26-124 Helmi 626.0 639.1 476 10.7 15.1 3.2 including

627.0 632.0 474 4.1 38.6 7.6 and including

627.0 628.0 473 0.8 185.0 30.0 IKK26-136 Helmi 683.0 703.9 496 20.0 0.9 0.9

*Results from Helmi use a capping factor of 30.0 g/t gold.

Exploration Drill Collar Coordinates

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip (degrees) Length

(metres) Odyssey mine MEX26-361ZB 717440 5334732 310 173 -80 2,085 MEX25-354Z 717791 5334354 310 105 -89 2,055 MEX25-354 717791 5334354 310 105 -89 2,151 MEX26-364Z 717584 5333790 347 355 -64 1,467 MEX26-356WZA 718596 5334757 308 185 -64 2,053 MEX26-368 716140 5334403 317 267 -69 1,429 MEX26-362Z 716620 5334814 315 208 -64 1,663 MEX26-368W 716140 5334403 317 267 -69 1,326 MEX22-264Z 717440 5334731 309 207 -74 1,891 MEX26-366 716241 5334941 315 182 -79 991 MEX26-366Z 716241 5334941 315 182 -79 1,632 MEX25-355WZA 716982 5333691 346 59 -72 2,151 MEX26-364 717584 5333790 347 355 -64 1,374 MEX26-370 716861 5334695 318 154 -76 2,000 MEX26-366Z 716241 5334941 315 182 -79 1,632 UGOD-102-022 718133 5334352 -713 329 -19 171 UGOD-102-023 718132 5334352 -713 328 -4 159 UGOD-102-027 718134 5334352 -712 15 12 258 MEX26-363ZA 718766 5333635 325 14 -73 1,781 MEX26-363Z 718766 5333635 325 14 -73 1,785 MEX26-363 718766 5333635 325 14 -73 1,746 Detour Lake DLM26-1342W 586920 5541990 305 176 -69 1,156 DLM26-1361 586839 5542053 303 179 -65 1,173 DLM26-1362A 587165 5541718 296 178 -58 516 DLM26-1367 587206 5541697 294 177 -60 510 DLM26-1395A 588690 5541474 285 177 -54 929 DLM26-1401 588408 5541562 287 176 -53 948 DLM26-1405 588691 5541560 286 179 -55 937 DLM26-1409 588329 5541539 287 176 -56 900 Hope Bay HBM26-496 434984 7547860 38 60 -53 768 HBM26-500A 434335 7548811 55 88 -61 1,101 HBB26-004 441266 7504582 79 281 -64 639 HBB26-006 441333 7505091 81 276 -59 500 HBB26-007 441404 7504420 74 272 -67 951 HBB26-008 441569 7504378 73 256 -69 1,062 HBB26-009 441217 7504448 78 280 -67 681 HB-11SBD411A** 440855 7504594 65 104 -78 938 HB-11SBD414A** 440862 7504750 66 107 -74 900 HB-S03-293** 441773 7504636 69 274 -76 1,615 Macassa KLAK-549 570337 5331446 23 141 -53 335 KLAK-591 570339 5331444 21 154 -62 442 KLAK-646 570431 5331501 5 126 -38 305 57-1699 568211 5330935 -1400 291 1 229 57-1712 568296 5330991 -1402 332 -33 204 57-1730 568296 5330991 -1402 327 -66 744 63-290 569142 5331609 -1565 288 -73 743 64-610 569926 5332115 -1674 347 -37 296 64-698 569926 5332113 -1672 347 -44 259 64-701 570230 5332209 -1706 305 -60 351 64-721 569923 5332114 -1674 282 -62 122 64-749 570327 5332242 -1719 345 -3 290 64-774 570229 5332212 -1708 308 -59 351 64-781 570329 5332240 -1718 357 -15 274 Meliadine ML425-8994-D13 538994 6988957 -476 217 -70 400 ML425-9085-D28 539085 6988949 -464 155 -39 630 ML425-8846-D15 538846 6988969 -493 163 -57 334 ML425-10071-D9 540071 6989004 -432 176 -47 422 ML425-9950-D8 539950 6989006 -422 168 -63 760 ML300-10325-D21 540325 6988412 -214 159 -60 441 ML425-9085-D28 539085 6988949 -464 155 -39 630 ML425-10171-D10 540071 6989004 -432 173 -65 756 ML425-10071-D12 540071 6989004 -432 163 43 423 ML425-10071-D14 540071 6989004 -432 150 65 672 Helmi at Ikkari IKK26-124 452096 7496270 241 344 -49 787 IKK26-136 451955 7496200 244 338 -50 872.5

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; and Finnish Coordinate System for Ikkari.

APPENDIX B - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income - key line items:













Revenue from mine operations:













LaRonde $ 404,180

$ 291,011

$ 1,179,696

$ 881,171 Canadian Malartic 485,326

543,870

1,837,946

1,463,134 Goldex 144,311

108,124

449,784

319,373 Quebec 1,033,817

943,005

3,467,426

2,663,678 Detour Lake 799,036

653,283

2,615,702

1,642,343 Macassa 359,982

282,208

960,899

778,101 Ontario 1,159,018

935,491

3,576,601

2,420,444 Meliadine 370,665

267,332

1,265,147

880,138 Meadowbank 477,684

476,831

1,499,644

1,216,631 Nunavut 848,349

744,163

2,764,791

2,096,769 Fosterville 166,595

142,448

554,922

406,122 Australia 166,595

142,448

554,922

406,122 Kittila 269,371

190,208

785,061

519,238 Finland 269,371

190,208

785,061

519,238 Pinos Altos 99,702

88,586

330,734

221,999 Mexico 99,702

88,586

330,734

221,999 Corporate and Other 6,757

15,628

6,481

15,628 Revenues from mining operations $ 3,583,609

$ 3,059,529

$ 11,486,016

$ 8,343,878 Production costs 972,409

839,321

2,881,754

2,396,241 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703 Gross profit 2,153,753

1,790,261

7,303,293

4,723,934 Exploration, corporate and other 181,533

214,693

448,594

337,176 Income before income and mining taxes 1,972,220

1,575,568

6,854,699

4,386,758 Income and mining taxes expense 619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358 Net income for the period $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$ 2,938,400 Net income per share - basic $ 2.67

$ 2.10

$ 9.25

$ 5.85 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.67

$ 2.10

$ 9.24

$ 5.83















Cash flows:













Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,755,015

$ 1,815,875

$ 5,245,003

$ 4,705,609 Cash used in investing activities $ (1,155,049)

$ (288,064)

$ (3,109,491)

$ (1,548,940) Cash used in financing activities $ (449,795)

$ (732,120)

$ (1,385,162)

$ (1,734,241)















Realized prices:













Gold (per ounce) $ 4,264

$ 3,476

$ 4,537

$ 3,221 Silver (per ounce) $ 60.34

$ 43.43

$ 69.45

$ 37.80

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Payable production(i):













Gold (ounces):













LaRonde 77,250

81,522

240,107

264,265 Canadian Malartic 111,202

156,875

412,661

489,179 Goldex 29,940

29,375

88,589

92,509 Quebec 218,392

267,772

741,357

845,953 Detour Lake 183,118

176,539

567,416

497,649 Macassa 80,582

78,832

216,318

252,224 Ontario 263,700

255,371

783,734

749,873 Meliadine 96,149

93,836

287,496

282,611 Meadowbank 115,501

136,152

329,528

378,213 Nunavut 211,650

229,988

617,024

660,824 Fosterville 40,090

34,966

123,545

128,155 Australia 40,090

34,966

123,545

128,155 Kittila 59,907

57,954

170,403

162,415 Finland 59,907

57,954

170,403

162,415 Pinos Altos 20,273

20,885

58,874

59,539 Mexico 20,273

20,885

58,874

59,539 Total gold (ounces): 814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759















Silver (thousands of ounces) 606

630

1,860

1,843 Zinc (tonnes) 1,809

1,924

3,928

6,051 Copper (tonnes) 1,521

1,468

4,582

4,013

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Payable metal sold(ii):













Gold (ounces):













LaRonde 89,161

77,224

248,700

256,641 Canadian Malartic 113,581

157,228

399,512

452,721 Goldex 31,052

28,479

91,895

92,339 Quebec 233,794

262,931

740,107

801,701 Detour Lake 186,292

188,008

572,711

509,522 Macassa 84,151

81,330

211,667

241,475 Ontario 270,443

269,338

784,378

750,997 Meliadine 86,637

76,739

277,981

274,197 Meadowbank 110,826

136,974

328,287

379,548 Nunavut 197,463

213,713

606,268

653,745 Fosterville 39,015

41,300

123,015

125,800 Australia 39,015

41,300

123,015

125,800 Kittila 62,821

55,000

173,721

162,000 Finland 62,821

55,000

173,721

162,000 Pinos Altos 19,907

21,734

61,493

59,573 Mexico 19,907

21,734

61,493

59,573 Total gold (ounces): 825,084

868,563

2,490,240

2,558,363















Silver (thousands of ounces) 698

653

1,888

1,754 Zinc (tonnes) 1,351

1,977

3,688

6,180 Copper (tonnes) 1,512

1,438

4,609

3,998

















Notes:













(i) Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 557 ounces of gold and 945 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively and 115 ounces of gold and 189 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 1,415 ounces of gold and 3,614 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively, and 249 ounces of gold and 253 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively.



(ii) Payable metals sold from Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of gold from La India.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)









As at

As at

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,613,125

$ 2,866,053 Inventories 1,898,882

1,698,830 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 1,817

34,428 Other current assets 656,275

394,631 Total current assets 6,170,099

4,993,942 Non-current assets:





Goodwill 4,157,672

4,157,672 Property, plant and mine development 26,195,919

22,850,540 Investments 1,381,101

1,508,252 Other assets 1,222,228

960,885 Total assets $ 39,127,019

$ 34,471,291







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,537,428

$ 1,033,444 Share based liabilities 38,225

31,722 Income taxes payable 296,177

1,226,347 Reclamation provision 232,758

144,537 Lease obligations 43,400

30,480 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 95,969

5,676 Total current liabilities 2,243,957

2,472,206 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 197,102

196,271 Reclamation provision 1,169,682

1,318,476 Lease obligations 87,576

94,719 Share based liabilities 18,474

23,921 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 5,608,895

5,373,013 Other liabilities 184,488

250,221 Total liabilities 9,510,174

9,728,827







EQUITY





Common shares:





Outstanding - 505,999,563 common shares issued, less 453,082 shares held in trust 20,165,616

18,699,862 Stock options 167,601

166,775 Retained earnings 9,055,369

5,463,906 Other reserves 228,259

411,921 Total equity 29,616,845

24,742,464 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,127,019

$ 34,471,291

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















REVENUES













Revenues from mining operations $ 3,583,609

$ 3,059,529

$ 11,486,016

$ 8,343,878















COST OF SALES













Production costs 972,409

839,321

2,881,754

2,396,241 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703 Gross profit 2,153,753

1,790,261

7,303,293

4,723,934















EXPENSES (INCOME)













Exploration and corporate development 77,117

59,630

191,204

153,535 General and administrative 69,555

67,761

205,353

186,360 Finance costs 15,037

24,154

46,832

74,027 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881) Foreign exchange translation 6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190) Care and maintenance 6,192

17,866

44,063

47,449 Gain on sale of investments -

-

(155,319)

- Other income and expenses (5,789)

31,599

941

67,876 Income before income and mining taxes 1,972,220

1,575,568

6,854,699

4,386,758 Income and mining taxes expense 619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358 Net income for the period $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$ 2,938,400















Net income per share - basic $ 2.67

$ 2.10

$ 9.25

$ 5.85 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.67

$ 2.10

$ 9.24

$ 5.83 Adjusted net income per share - basic(i) $ 2.62

$ 2.16

$ 9.09

$ 5.64 Adjusted net income per share - diluted(i) $ 2.61

$ 2.16

$ 9.08

$ 5.62















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 506,119

502,178

502,673

502,389 Diluted 507,246

503,539

504,009

503,768

















Note:











(i)Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure





AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period $ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$ 2,938,400 Add (deduct) adjusting items:













Amortization of property, plant and mine development 457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703 Gain on sale of investments -

-

(155,319)

- Deferred income and mining taxes 105,775

64,616

264,595

74,341 Unrealized loss (gain) on currency and commodity derivatives 8,577

50,343

125,619

(99,455) Unrealized gain on warrants (217)

(25,613)

(6,910)

(87,044) Stock-based compensation 31,492

37,913

78,118

86,695 Foreign exchange translation 6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190) Other (2,925)

55,639

21,334

84,270















Changes in non-cash working capital balances:













Income taxes 11,082

189,741

(991,388)

491,108 Inventories (235,852)

(143,052)

(241,546)

(165,196) Other current assets (173,186)

(11,022)

(202,941)

(17,784) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 193,046

118,964

377,387

194,761 Cash provided by operating activities 1,755,015

1,815,875

5,245,003

4,705,609















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and mine development (902,801)

(626,330)

(2,325,805)

(1,616,930) Purchase of O3 Mining, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired -

-

-

(121,960) Purchase of Central Lapland properties, net of cash and cash equivalents -

-

(578,408)

- Purchase of exploration properties (55,591)

-

(55,591)

- Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets (5,445)

-

(17,079)

(8,400) Purchase of equity securities and other investments (189,750)

(60,142)

(407,841)

(198,503) Proceeds on sale of equity securities and other investments -

402,720

260,646

402,720 Other investing activities (1,462)

(4,312)

14,587

(5,867) Cash used in investing activities (1,155,049)

(288,064)

(3,109,491)

(1,548,940)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repayment of Senior Notes -

(400,000)

-

(950,000) Debt financing and extinguishment costs -

(8,245)

-

(8,245) Repayment of lease obligations (10,821)

(8,620)

(26,590)

(26,970) Dividends paid (204,919)

(186,350)

(614,938)

(542,695) Repurchase of common shares (249,989)

(149,855)

(817,764)

(309,843) Proceeds on exercise of stock options 3,427

10,411

36,409

72,257 Common shares issued 12,507

10,539

37,721

31,255 Cash used in financing activities (449,795)

(732,120)

(1,385,162)

(1,734,241) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,003)

1,503

(3,278)

5,900 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 149,168

797,194

747,072

1,428,328 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,463,957

1,557,565

2,866,053

926,431 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,613,125

$ 2,354,759

$ 3,613,125

$ 2,354,759















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid $ 1,618

$ 7,795

$ 4,957

$ 46,213 Income and mining taxes paid $ 513,720

$ 261,403

$ 2,925,218

$ 877,708

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited