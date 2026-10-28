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WKN: 860325 | ISIN: CA0084741085 | Ticker-Symbol: AE9
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29.10.26 | 10:50
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28.10.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: Agnico Eagle Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results - Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Driven By Solid Operational Performance; On Track To Achieve 2026 Production And Cost Guidance

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026.

"Our business continues to perform well, reflecting the consistent execution of our teams across the Company. Solid operational performance contributed to strong free cash flow generation and we remain on track to achieve our full year guidance, with production expected near the lower end of the range and costs within the range despite inflationary cost pressures," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making excellent progress across our project pipeline, with the focus on continuing our long track record of increasing gold production per share for our owners. Construction is ramping up at Hope Bay, the first phase of shaft sinking is complete at Odyssey and project infrastructure continues to advance at Upper Beaver and Detour Lake. Our strong free cash flow generation provides the flexibility to advance these growth opportunities while continuing to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

Third quarter 2026 highlights:

  • Disciplined execution supports solid operational performance - Payable gold production1 was 814,012 ounces, in line with the adjusted plan, at production costs per ounce of $1,193, total cash costs per ounce2 of $1,133 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce2 of $1,648. The strong operating performance was led by Detour Lake, Fosterville and Kittila

  • Strong quarterly free cash flow drives quarterly financial results - Solid operational performance, combined with realized gold prices3 of $4,264 per ounce in the third quarter, resulted in strong free cash flow. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,353 million or $2.67 per share and adjusted net income4 of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,755 million or $3.47 per share and free cash flow4 of $852 million or $1.68 per share

  • Financial strength and flexibility further enhanced - The Company increased its cash balance by $149 million to $3,613 million as at September 30, 2026, resulting in a net cash position5 of $3,416 million with total debt outstanding of $197 million as at September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing it to $3 billion and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031

  • Annual gold production remains at lower end of guidance range, while total cash costs per once and AISC per ounce expected near upper end of annual guidance range - Expected payable gold production for the full year 2026 remains near the lower end of the guided range of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, reflecting the adjusted mine plan of the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic following the rock mass movement reported on July 2, 2026. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel. Expected total capital expenditures for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million. Further details are set out in the 2026 Guidance Summary section below

  • Strong quarterly shareholder returns - The Company returned a total of $478 million to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and the repurchase of 1,297,940 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Share repurchases were completed at an average price of $192.60 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $250 million. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases

  • Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects in the third quarter of 2026
    • Canadian Malartic - Following completion of the first phase of shaft sinking at Odyssey in July 2026, work advanced on the headframe changeover, dismantling of the sinking infrastructure and construction of the first loading station, supporting the planned start of production through Shaft #1 in the second quarter of 2027. The Company also continued to advance its evaluation of the optimal mining rate at East Gouldie, which will determine the size, scale and location of a potential second shaft at Odyssey. Exploration drilling continued to yield positive results in multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, including 3.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth in the deepest portion of the East Gouldie deposit; 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in the Eclipse zone; and 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth in the new internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone within the Odyssey North zone

    • Detour Lake - Development of the underground project continued to advance during the quarter, with the exploration ramp reaching a depth of 207 metres and development toward the planned bulk sample area. Progress also continued on key infrastructure, including the overburden excavation for the conveyor ramp portal, as well as the ongoing camp expansion and the multi-services building. High-intensity drilling from surface near the exploration ramp in the West Pit zone continued in the third quarter with a highlight intercept of 18.9 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 331 metres depth, including 182.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 320 metres depth. Drilling into the West Extension zone had highlight intercepts of 22.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 682 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 29.1 metres at 733 metres depth, approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the mineral resource pit outline
    • Upper Beaver - Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres, achieving a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record, and shaft sinking reaching a depth of 732 metres. The Company expects to reach the 760 Level and commence excavation of the 760 Level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including the extension of the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and the addition of drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit

    • Hope Bay - Following the positive investment decision announced in May 2026, construction of the Hope Bay project continued to advance and remained on schedule. Detailed engineering reached approximately 73% completion and overall construction progress reached approximately 13% as at September 30, 2026. The Company also successfully completed the 2026 sealift campaign, positioning the project to maintain construction momentum through 2027. A new framework agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association was finalized in October 2026, extending the Hope Bay Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement to 2056 and expanding its coverage across the entire Hope Bay Belt. Conversion drilling at Patch 7 at the Madrid deposit during the third quarter had highlights of 37.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 686 metres depth and 8.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 413 metres depth. At the Boston deposit, the Company completed its first exploration drilling program since acquiring Hope Bay in 2021, with highlights of 11.0 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 298 metres depth in the core of the B2 zone and 17.0 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 308 metres depth in the B3 zone to the south

    • San Nicolás - Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance engineering, critical infrastructure and secondary permitting for power and water infrastructure. A potential project approval decision is expected in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to the receipt of the additional required permits and authorizations

________________________________

1 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.
2 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce (or "AISC per ounce") are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and, in this news release, unless otherwise specified, are reported on (i) a per ounce of gold production basis, and (ii) a by-product basis. For reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP measures to production costs on both a by-product and a co-product basis and a description of their composition and usefulness, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
3 Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold.
4 Adjusted net income, free cash flow and, where applicable, their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

5 Net cash is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Tomorrow

The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437-900-0527 or toll-free 1-888-510-2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289-819-1450 or toll-free 1-888-660-6345, access code 46013#. The conference call replay will be available until November 29, 2026.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Third Quarter 2026 Production and Costs

Production and Cost Results Summary











Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026


2025*


2026


2025*

Gold production** (ounces)


814,012


866,936


2,494,937


2,606,759

Gold sales (ounces)***


825,084


868,563


2,490,240


2,558,363

Production costs per ounce


$ 1,193


$ 963


$ 1,155


$ 918

Total cash costs per ounce


$ 1,133


$ 952


$ 1,092


$ 924

AISC per ounce


$ 1,648


$ 1,331


$ 1,529


$ 1,262

* Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been restated using the Company's revised composition for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below for further details. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce were $994 and $943 for the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce was $1,373 and $1,281 for the consolidated Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.


** Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 557 and 115 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 945 ounces and 189 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 1,415 and 249 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 3,614 ounces and 253 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching.


*** Payable metals sold at Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of payable gold from La India.

Gold Production

  • Third Quarter of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade) and Meadowbank (lower grade), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade partially offset by lower throughput) and Fosterville (higher throughput and grade)
  • First Nine Months of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade), Meadowbank (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput) and Macassa (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade)

Production Costs per Ounce

  • Third Quarter of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher energy costs related to diesel prices, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices and lower production
  • First Nine Months of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices, higher energy costs related to diesel prices and lower production

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce in each respective period

AISC per Ounce

  • Third Quarter of 2026 and First Nine Months of 2026 - AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures (primarily at Detour Lake and Fosterville), higher non-cash reclamation-related costs and higher general and administrative expenses

Refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2026 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary











Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Realized gold price (per ounce)


$ 4,264


$ 3,476


$ 4,537


$ 3,221

Net income (millions)


$ 1,353


$ 1,055


$ 4,649


$ 2,938

Adjusted net income (millions)


$ 1,324


$ 1,085


$ 4,571


$ 2,831

EBITDA (millions)6


$ 2,445


$ 2,030


$ 8,203


$ 5,684

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)6


$ 2,466


$ 2,098


$ 8,214


$ 5,602

Cash provided by operating activities (millions)


$ 1,755


$ 1,816


$ 5,245


$ 4,706

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6


$ 1,960


$ 1,661


$ 6,303


$ 4,203

Capital expenditures* (millions)6


$ 921


$ 644


$ 2,296


$ 1,601

Free cash flow (millions)


$ 852


$ 1,190


$ 2,919


$ 3,089

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6


$ 1,057


$ 1,035


$ 3,978


$ 2,586










Net income per share (basic)


$ 2.67


$ 2.10


$ 9.25


$ 5.85

Adjusted net income per share (basic)


$ 2.62


$ 2.16


$ 9.09


$ 5.64

Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)


$ 3.47


$ 3.62


$ 10.43


$ 9.37

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)


$ 3.87


$ 3.31


$ 12.54


$ 8.37

Free cash flow per share (basic)


$ 1.68


$ 2.37


$ 5.81


$ 6.15

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)


$ 2.09


$ 2.06


$ 7.91


$ 5.15

* Includes capitalized exploration

_____________________

6 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and, where applicable, their related per share measures, are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non- GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Net Income

  • Third Quarter of 2026
    • Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and higher income and mining taxes
    • Net income of $1,353 million ($2.67 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): Non-recurring tax adjustments of $45 million ($0.09 per share), purchase price allocation to inventory of $11 million ($0.02 per share), net losses on derivative financial instruments of $8 million ($0.02 per share), foreign exchange losses of $7 million ($0.01 per share) and other adjustments including reclamation and net asset disposals of $12 million ($0.03 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share
  • First Nine Months of 2026 - Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and a gain on sale of investments, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes, higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and losses on derivative financial instruments (compared to gains in the prior-year period)

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales) and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs (higher labour costs, royalty costs and energy costs, related to diesel prices)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  • Third Quarter of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital in the current period, primarily related to an increase in supplies inventory in Nunavut resulting from the summer sealift season. Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA
  • First Nine Months of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA. For the first nine months of 2026, cash provided by operating activities was reduced by approximately $1.3 billion arising from cash taxes paid in the first quarter of 2026 relating to the 2025 taxation year

Free Cash Flow

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital as described above related to cash provided by operating activities and higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period
  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period

Capital Expenditures

In the third quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $848 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $73 million, for a total of $921 million. For the first nine months of 2026, capital expenditures were $2,036 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $260 million, for a total of $2,296 million.

The table below sets out a summary of capital expenditures and capitalized exploration in the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026, in each case broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures and by mine.

Summary of Capital Expenditures







(thousands)









Capital Expenditures*


Capitalized Exploration


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2026

Sustaining Capital Expenditures**








LaRonde

$ 22,631


$ 57,804


$ 814


$ 3,084

Canadian Malartic

16,732


61,935


650


2,858

Goldex

7,725


27,301


811


1,497

Quebec

47,088


147,040


2,275


7,439

Detour Lake

95,740


212,767


-


-

Macassa

13,774


45,408


-


1,592

Ontario

109,514


258,175


-


1,592

Meliadine

28,467


62,995


1,754


5,392

Meadowbank

46,783


93,676


-


-

Nunavut

75,250


156,671


1,754


5,392

Fosterville

23,073


70,595


845


1,763

Australia

23,073


70,595


845


1,763

Kittila

14,713


48,159


1,092


3,387

Finland

14,713


48,159


1,092


3,387

Pinos Altos

14,807


34,850


2,308


3,845

Mexico

14,807


34,850


2,308


3,845

Other

2,788


5,285


666


(248)

Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures

$ 287,233


$ 720,775


$ 8,940


$ 23,170









Development Capital Expenditures**







LaRonde

$ 23,453


$ 65,486


$ -


$ -

Canadian Malartic

97,822


299,458


6,168


20,235

Goldex

9,650


24,346


2,196


5,828

Quebec

130,925


389,290


8,364


26,063

Detour Lake

94,786


244,864


7,959


23,141

Detour Lake underground

3,591


21,966


26,032


64,992

Macassa

41,519


105,529


8,510


26,830

Upper Beaver

13,706


38,725


8,987


26,792

Ontario

153,602


411,084


51,488


141,755

Meliadine

33,198


71,843


3,053


11,382

Meadowbank

20,648


40,159


1,177


1,228

Hope Bay

189,675


338,282


(6,337)


33,581

Nunavut

243,521


450,284


(2,107)


46,191

Fosterville

12,302


23,525


3,790


11,812

Australia

12,302


23,525


3,790


11,812

Kittila

347


2,394


1,539


6,795

Finland

347


2,394


1,539


6,795

Pinos Altos

5,457


11,110


13


36

San Nicolás (50%)

7,849


12,416


1,084


3,713

Mexico

13,306


23,526


1,097


3,749

Other

6,819


15,283


-


-

Total Development Capital Expenditures

$ 560,822


$ 1,315,386


$ 64,171


$ 236,365

Total Capital Expenditures

$ 848,055


$ 2,036,161


$ 73,111


$ 259,535

*

Excludes capitalized exploration

**

Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

2026 Guidance

As disclosed on July 2, 2026, the Company expects full year 2026 production to be near the lower end of its previously disclosed guidance range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold, reflecting the adjusted mine plan for the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures. Refer to the "Abitibi Region, Quebec" section below for further updates on the Barnat open pit.

Total capital expenditures expected for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million.

A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.

2026 Guidance Summary






($ millions, unless otherwise stated)





2026


2026



Guidance Range


Mid-Point

Gold production (thousands of ounces)


3,300

3,500


3,400

Total cash costs per ounce7


$ 1,020

$ 1,120


$ 1,070

AISC per ounce7


$ 1,400

$ 1,550


$ 1,475







Capital expenditures7 (excluding capitalized exploration)


$ 2,605

$ 2,825


$ 2,715

Capitalized exploration


$ 290

$ 330


$ 310

Capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)


$ 2,895

$ 3,155


$ 3,025







Exploration and corporate development*


$ 275

$ 305


$ 290

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 1,550

$ 1,750


$ 1,650

General and administrative expense**


$ 230

$ 260


$ 245

Other costs***


$ 75

$ 95


$ 85

NTI Payment8


$ 185

$ 195


$ 190

Cash taxes


$ 3,400

$ 3,600


$ 3,500

Effective tax rate

Impact of by-product metals

LaRonde

77,250

113,372

1,468

(11,986)

229

-

950

1,328

(26,753)

981

Canadian Malartic

111,202

133,252

1,198

13,233

391

26,009

430

1,559

(5,677)

1,508

Goldex

29,940

40,812

1,363

(2,519)

84

-

1,511

1,332

(12,889)

902

Quebec

218,392

287,436

1,316

(1,272)

704

26,009

2,891

1,446

(45,319)

1,238

Detour Lake

183,118

150,060

819

8

476

11,939

1,114

893

(3,986)

872

Macassa

80,582

94,265

1,170

(3,130)

215

5,586

200

1,205

(1,307)

1,189

Ontario

263,700

244,325

927

(3,122)

691

17,525

1,314

989

(5,293)

969

Meliadine

96,149

90,739

944

12,135

(1,315)

-

(83)

1,055

(893)

1,046

Meadowbank

115,501

171,626

1,486

4,974

(2,360)

(32,886)

(33)

1,224

(5,421)

1,177

Nunavut

211,650

262,365

1,240

17,109

(3,675)

(32,886)

(116)

1,147

(6,314)

1,117

Fosterville

40,090

46,800

1,167

1,472

(652)

-

36

1,189

-

1,189

Australia

40,090

46,800

1,167

1,472

(652)

-

36

1,189

-

1,189

Kittila

59,907

73,757

1,231

(3,416)

20

-

(44)

1,174

(688)

1,162

Finland

59,907

73,757

1,231

(3,416)

20

-

(44)

1,174

(688)

1,162

Pinos Altos

20,273

56,837

2,804

2,955

(578)

-

377

2,939

(17,169)

2,093

Mexico

20,273

56,837

2,804

2,955

(578)

-

377

2,939

(17,169)

2,093

Corporate and Other(vi)

-

889

-

(889)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated

814,012

972,409

1,193

12,837

(3,490)

10,648

4,458

1,225

(74,783)

1,133












Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025












Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs

Impact of by-product metals

LaRonde

81,522

70,785

868

21,049

(57)

-

3,142

1,164

(19,398)

926

Canadian Malartic

156,875

124,353

793

1,470

(306)

28,025

6

979

(3,151)

959

Goldex

29,375

35,956

1,224

2,732

(24)

-

1,018

1,351

(8,072)

1,076

Quebec

267,772

231,094

863

25,251

(387)

28,025

4,166

1,076

(30,621)

962

Detour Lake

176,539

151,199

856

(15,420)

(431)

12,183

1,384

844

(2,205)

831

Macassa

78,832

48,652

617

(184)

(57)

3,878

110

665

(487)

659

Ontario

255,371

199,851

783

(15,604)

(488)

16,061

1,494

788

(2,692)

778

Meliadine

93,836

85,662

913

20,706

(270)

-

(126)

1,129

(158)

1,128

Meadowbank

136,152

163,403

1,200

1,638

(389)

(36,444)

99

942

(2,401)

925

Nunavut

229,988

249,065

1,083

22,344

(659)

(36,444)

(27)

1,019

(2,559)

1,008

Fosterville

34,966

38,036

1,088

(597)

(28)

-

29

1,071

(158)

1,066

Australia

34,966

38,036

1,088

(597)

(28)

-

29

1,071

(158)

1,066

Kittila

57,954

61,762

1,066

(415)

(1,127)

-

(40)

1,038

(139)

1,036

Finland

57,954

61,762

1,066

(415)

(1,127)

-

(40)

1,038

(139)

1,036

Pinos Altos

20,885

55,443

2,655

(1,704)

(560)

-

326

2,562

(13,691)

1,906

Mexico

20,885

55,443

2,655

(1,704)

(560)

-

326

2,562

(13,691)

1,906

Corporate and Other(iv)

-

4,070

-

(4,070)

-

-

-

-

-

-












Consolidated

866,936

839,321

963

25,205

(3,249)

7,642

5,948

1,009

(49,860)

952












Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026













Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs

Impact of by-product metals

LaRonde

240,107

314,320

1,309

(7,318)

(121)

-

5,264

1,300

(75,044)

987

Canadian Malartic

412,661

389,386

944

25,892

(773)

94,295

1,803

1,237

(16,909)

1,196

Goldex

88,589

121,637

1,373

(3,218)

(45)

-

3,934

1,381

(36,776)

965

Quebec

741,357

825,343

1,113

15,356

(939)

94,295

11,001

1,275

(128,729)

1,101

Detour Lake

567,416

472,060

832

(7,652)

(1,653)

47,258

3,262

905

(10,205)

887

Macassa

216,318

236,996

1,096

62

(114)

14,422

307

1,163

(2,577)

1,152

Ontario

783,734

709,056

905

(7,590)

(1,767)

61,680

3,569

976

(12,782)

960

Meliadine

287,496

306,671

1,067

6,798

(1,717)

-

139

1,085

(1,524)

1,080

Meadowbank

329,528

504,882

1,532

2,574

(2,860)

(115,574)

239

1,181

(9,610)

1,152

Nunavut

617,024

811,553

1,315

9,372

(4,577)

(115,574)

378

1,136

(11,134)

1,118

Fosterville

123,545

143,986

1,165

3

(2,674)

-

149

1,145

(466)

1,141

Australia

123,545

143,986

1,165

3

(2,674)

-

149

1,145

(466)

1,141

Kittila

170,403

209,389

1,229

(4,677)

10

-

(113)

1,201

(1,031)

1,195

Finland

170,403

209,389

1,229

(4,677)

10

-

(113)

1,201

(1,031)

1,195

Pinos Altos

58,874

181,538

3,084

(3,883)

(2,323)

-

1,975

3,012

(54,865)

2,080

Mexico

58,874

181,538

3,084

(3,883)

(2,323)

-

1,975

3,012

(54,865)

2,080

Corporate and Other(iv)

-

889

-

(889)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated

2,494,937

2,881,754

1,155

7,692

(12,270)

40,401

16,959

1,176

(209,007)

1,092












Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $26.6 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025













Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs

Impact of by-product metals

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)

LaRonde

264,265

241,163

913

18,760

732

-

9,672

1,023

(52,979)

822

Canadian Malartic

489,179

359,025

734

17,706

988

79,745

843

937

(8,680)

919

Goldex

92,509

108,302

1,171

2,418

308

-

3,139

1,234

(21,914)

997

Quebec

845,953

708,490

838

38,884

2,028

79,745

13,654

996

(83,573)

897

Detour Lake

497,649

427,475

859

(13,355)

646

30,266

4,384

903

(4,324)

894

Macassa

252,224

146,744

582

4,591

737

11,488

271

650

(1,662)

643

Ontario

749,873

574,219

766

(8,764)

1,383

41,754

4,655

818

(5,986)

810

Meliadine

282,611

282,577

1,000

14,310

728

-

102

1,053

(855)

1,050

Meadowbank

378,213

396,409

1,048

(1,373)

915

(50,239)

398

915

(4,533)

903

Nunavut

660,824

678,986

1,027

12,937

1,643

(50,239)

500

974

(5,388)

966

Fosterville

128,155

109,094

851

2,824

(28)

-

82

874

(428)

870

Australia

128,155

109,094

851

2,824

(28)

-

82

874

(428)

870

Kittila

162,415

172,659

1,063

1,388

(1,558)

-

(159)

1,061

(433)

1,058

Finland

162,415

172,659

1,063

1,388

(1,558)

-

(159)

1,061

(433)

1,058

Pinos Altos

59,539

148,723

2,498

1,819

(531)

-

894

2,535

(30,814)

2,017

Mexico

59,539

148,723

2,498

1,819

(531)

-

894

2,535

(30,814)

2,017

Corporate and Other(iv)

-

4,070

-

(4,070)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated

2,606,759

2,396,241

918

45,018

2,937

71,260

19,626

973

(126,622)

924












Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.



(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $6.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(iii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".



(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine










Three Months Ended September 30, 2026








Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

720

$ 113,372

C$ 158,527

C$ 220

C$ (18,233)

C$ -

C$ (9,079)

C$182

Canadian Malartic

4,726

$ 133,252

C$ 183,673

C$ 39

C$ 16,905

C$ 36,455

C$ -

C$50

Goldex

834

$ 40,812

C$ 56,992

C$ 68

C$ (3,471)

C$ -

C$ -

C$64

Quebec

6,280

$ 287,436

C$ 399,192

C$64

C$(4,799)

C$ 36,455

C$(9,079)

C$ 67

Detour Lake

5,992

$ 150,060

C$ 209,296

C$ 35

C$ 11

C$ 16,712

C$ -

C$38

Macassa

264

$ 94,265

C$ 132,030

C$ 500

C$ (4,338)

C$ 7,926

C$ -

C$514

Ontario

6,256

$ 244,325

C$ 341,326

C$55

C$(4,327)

C$ 24,638

C$-

C$58

Meliadine

636

$ 90,739

C$ 126,779

C$ 199

C$ 17,197

C$ -

C$ -

C$226

Meadowbank

1,136

$ 171,626

C$ 239,835

C$ 211

C$ 6,923

C$ (46,241)

C$ -

C$176

Nunavut

1,772

$ 262,365

C$ 366,614

C$207

C$24,120

C$ (46,241)

C$-

C$194

Fosterville

225

$ 46,800

A$ 66,103

A$ 294

A$ 1,983

A$ -

A$ -

A$303

Australia

225

$ 46,800

A$ 66,103

A$294

A$1,983

A$-

A$-

A$303

Kittila

539

$ 73,757

€ 64,185

€ 119

€ (2,960)

€ -

€ -

€ 114

Finland

539

$ 73,757

€ 64,185

€ 119

€ (2,960)

€ -

€ -

€ 114

Pinos Altos

435

$ 56,837

$ 56,837

$ 131

$ 2,378

$ -

$ -

$ 136

Mexico

435

$ 56,837

$ 56,837

$ 131

$ 2,378

$ -

$ -

$ 136










Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is C$22.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025








Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs (local currency)

Production costs per tonne (local currency)

Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i)

In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency)

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

764

$ 70,785

C$ 97,569

C$ 128

C$ 29,130

C$ -

C$ (6,553)

C$157

Canadian Malartic

5,091

$ 124,353

C$ 170,193

C$ 33

C$ 2,129

C$ 38,792

C$ -

C$41

Goldex

843

$ 35,956

C$ 49,637

C$ 59

C$ 3,761

C$ -

C$ -

C$63

Quebec

6,698

$ 231,094

C$ 317,399

C$47

C$35,020

C$38,792

C$(6,553)

C$57

Detour Lake

7,351

$ 151,199

C$ 208,932

C$ 28

C$ (21,293)

C$ 16,856

C$ -

C$28

Macassa

133

$ 48,652

C$ 67,786

C$ 510

C$ (382)

C$ 5,369

C$ -

C$547

Ontario

7,484

$ 199,851

C$ 276,718

C$37

C$ (21,675)

C$22,225

C$-

C$37

Meliadine

627

$ 85,662

C$ 117,284

C$ 187

C$ 29,369

C$ -

C$ -

C$234

Meadowbank

1,177

$ 163,403

C$ 225,287

C$ 191

C$ 2,513

C$ (50,557)

C$ -

C$151

Nunavut

1,804

$ 249,065

C$ 342,571

C$190

C$31,882

C$ (50,557)

C$-

C$180

Fosterville

198

$ 38,036

A$ 58,454

A$ 295

A$ (1,171)

A$ -

A$ -

A$289

Australia

198

$ 38,036

A$ 58,454

A$295

A$(1,171)

A$-

A$-

A$289

Kittila

558

$ 61,762

€ 53,023

€ 95

€ (435)

€ -

€ -

€ 94

Finland

558

$ 61,762

€ 53,023

€ 95

€ (435)

€ -

€ -

€ 94

Pinos Altos

431

$ 55,443

$ 55,443

$ 129

$ (2,264)

$ -

$ -

$ 123

Mexico

431

$ 55,443

$ 55,443

$ 129

$ (2,264)

$ -

$ -

$ 123










Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is C$5.1 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026








Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

2,209

314,320

C$ 435,765

C$ 197

C$ (11,091)

C$ -

C$ (27,541)

C$180

Canadian Malartic

13,820

389,386

C$ 536,482

C$ 39

C$ 34,364

C$ 130,631

C$ -

C$51

Goldex

2,464

121,637

C$ 168,626

C$ 68

C$ (4,414)

C$ -

C$ -

C$67

Quebec

18,493

825,343

C$ 1,140,873

C$62

C$ 18,859

C$130,631

C$(27,541)

C$68

Detour Lake

20,045

472,060

C$ 652,982

C$ 33

C$ (10,247)

C$ 65,541

C$ -

C$35

Macassa

649

236,996

C$ 329,167

C$ 507

C$ 540

C$ 20,325

C$ -

C$539

Ontario

20,694

709,056

C$982,149

C$47

C$(9,707)

C$85,866

C$-

C$51

Meliadine

1,842

306,671

C$ 424,263

C$ 230

C$ 10,045

C$ -

C$ -

C$236

Meadowbank

3,248

504,882

C$ 699,331

C$ 215

C$ 3,996

C$ (159,833)

C$ -

C$167

Nunavut

5,090

811,553

C$ 1,123,594

C$221

C$14,041

C$ (159,833)

C$-

C$192

Fosterville

645

143,986

A$ 207,030

A$ 321

A$ (1,123)

A$ -

A$ -

A$319

Australia

645

143,986

A$207,030

A$321

A$(1,123)

A$-

A$-

A$319

Kittila

1,570

209,389

€ 180,361

€ 115

€ (3,849)

€ -

€ -

€ 112

Finland

1,570

209,389

€ 180,361

€ 115

€ (3,849)

€ -

€ -

€ 112

Pinos Altos

1,304

181,538

$ 181,538

$ 139

$ (6,205)

$ -

$ -

$ 134

Mexico

1,304

181,538

$ 181,538

$ 139

$ (6,205)

$ -

$ -

$ 134










Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is C$35.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025








Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

2,113

241,163

C$ 337,363

C$ 160

C$ 25,945

C$ -

C$ (19,756)

C$163

Canadian Malartic

14,919

359,025

C$ 498,804

C$ 33

C$ 24,333

C$ 111,462

C$ -

C$43

Goldex

2,454

108,302

C$ 151,393

C$ 62

C$ 3,196

C$ -

C$ -

C$63

Quebec

19,486

708,490

C$ 987,560

C$51

C$53,474

C$111,462

C$(19,756)

C$58

Detour Lake

20,817

427,475

C$ 596,968

C$ 29

C$ (18,952)

C$ 42,298

C$ -

C$30

Macassa

424

146,744

C$ 205,250

C$ 484

C$ 6,264

C$ 16,061

C$ -

C$537

Ontario

21,241

574,219

C$ 802,218

C$38

C$ (12,688)

C$58,359

C$-

C$40

Meliadine

1,730

282,577

C$ 394,138

C$ 228

C$ 18,509

C$ -

C$ -

C$239

Meadowbank

2,906

396,409

C$ 550,901

C$ 190

C$ (2,594)

C$ (69,787)

C$ -

C$165

Nunavut

4,636

678,986

C$ 945,039

C$204

C$15,915

C$(69,787)

C$-

C$192

Fosterville

549

109,094

A$ 168,621

A$ 307

A$ 4,145

A$ -

A$ -

A$315

Australia

549

109,094

A$ 168,621

A$307

A$4,145

A$-

A$-

A$315

Kittila

1,562

172,659

€ 154,529

€ 99

€ 199

€ -

€ -

€ 99

Finland

1,562

172,659

€ 154,529

€ 99

€ 199

€ -

€ -

€ 99

Pinos Altos

1,252

148,723

$ 148,723

$ 119

$ 1,288

$ -

$ -

$ 120

Mexico

1,252

148,723

$ 148,723

$ 119

$ 1,288

$ -

$ -

$ 120










Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is C$8.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.



(ii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

All-in sustaining costs per ounce

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of (i) total cash costs on a by-product basis, (ii) sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), (iii) general and administrative expenses (including stock option expense), (iv) lease payments related to sustaining assets and (v) reclamation expenses, each as measured on a per ounce of production basis. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting). For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company revised the composition of certain of its non-GAAP performance measures, including "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", to adjust for the NTI Payments, that is, payments made to NTI under the Company's mineral production leases in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank. This revised composition aligns with changes made to the calculation of "total cash costs per ounce", discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce". For the reasons outlined above in respect of the change to the composition of "total cash costs per ounce", the Company believes that this revision to the composition of AISC per ounce is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and conforms the calculations of costs used across all of the Company's mines.

Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne, as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018, except in respect of its treatment of the NTI Payment at Meadowbank. As discussed above, the Company views the NTI Payments as having similar characteristics to the Crown royalty, which is treated as income tax under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore excluded from the Company's AISC calculations. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 on both a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs).

(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted)

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Production costs per the Third Quarter Financial Statements (thousands of United States dollars)

$ 972,409


$ 839,321


$ 2,881,754


$ 2,396,241

Less: Production costs from non-operating minesites

(889)


(4,070)


(889)


(4,070)

Adjusted production costs

971,520


835,251


2,880,865


2,392,171

Gold production (ounces)(i)

814,012


866,936


2,494,937


2,606,759

Production costs per ounce

$ 1,193


$ 963


$ 1,155


$ 918

Adjustments:








Inventory adjustments(ii)

17


33


3


18

In-kind royalty and NTI Payments(iii)

13


9


16


28

Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs

(4)


(4)


(5)


1

Smelting, refining, and marketing charges

6


8


7


8

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis)

$ 1,225


$ 1,009


$ 1,176


$ 973

Impact of by-product metals

(92)


(57)


(84)


(49)

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis)

$ 1,133


$ 952


$ 1,092


$ 924

Adjustments:








Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)

360


282


296


250

General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense)

86


78


83


71

Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(iv)

69


19


58


17

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis)

$ 1,648


$ 1,331


$ 1,529


$ 1,262

Impact of by-product metals

92


57


84


49

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis)

$ 1,740


$ 1,388


$ 1,613


$ 1,311









Notes:








(i)

Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 and 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 and 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at CrestonMascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching, as well as 2,442 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025



(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 and $26.6 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 and $6.2 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold



(iii)

In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"



(iv)

Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation charges, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations, disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
















Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income for the period - basic

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,648,788


$ 2,938,400

Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP

-


-


6,865


-

Net income for the period - diluted

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,655,653


$ 2,938,400

Foreign exchange translation

6,902


(6,559)


26,297


(18,190)

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519


20,242


89,223


(173,881)

Environmental remediation

8,555


2,370


31,629


24,334

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,284


5,719


27,120


17,824

Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)

(17,187)


3,700


(26,613)


6,234

Debt extinguishment costs

-


2,838


-


8,245

Impairment loss(ii)

-


-


-


10,554

Loss on sale of equity securities

-


40,175


-


40,175

Gain on sale of investments

-


-


(155,319)


-

Multi-year donations

-


-


19,369


-

Other(iii)

-


-


-


2,077

Income and mining taxes adjustments(iv)

(49,598)


(38,234)


(89,727)


(24,676)

Adjusted net income for the period - basic

$ 1,324,349


$ 1,085,209


$ 4,570,767


$ 2,831,096

Adjusted net income for the period - diluted

$ 1,324,349


$ 1,085,209


$ 4,577,632


$ 2,831,096

Notes:







(i)

As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.

(ii)

Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.

(iii)

Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.

(iv)

Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, non-recurring, unusual and other transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations and disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash-generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash-generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,648,788


$ 2,938,400

Finance costs

15,037


24,154


46,832


74,027

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447


429,947


1,300,969


1,223,703

Income and mining tax expense

619,346


520,610


2,205,911


1,448,358

EBITDA

2,444,704


2,029,669


8,202,500


5,684,488

Foreign exchange translation

6,902


(6,559)


26,297


(18,190)

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519


20,242


89,223


(173,881)

Environmental remediation

8,555


2,370


31,629


24,334

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,284


5,719


27,120


17,824

Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)

(17,187)


3,700


(26,613)


6,234

Debt extinguishment costs

-


2,838


-


8,245

Impairment loss(ii)

-


-


-


10,554

Loss on sale of equity securities

-


40,175


-


40,175

Gain on sale of investments

-


-


(155,319)


-

Multi-year donations

-


-


19,369


-

Other(iii)

-


-


-


2,077

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,465,777


$ 2,098,154


$ 8,214,206


$ 5,601,860









Notes:









(i)

As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.

(ii)

Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.

(iii)

Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and its per share ratio

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of changes in non-cash components of working capital such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share ratio is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure is provided below.

Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating ability of the Company.

The following table sets out the calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(thousands, except where noted)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,755,015


$ 1,815,875


$ 5,245,003


$ 4,705,609

Additions to property, plant and mine development

(902,801)


(626,330)


(2,325,805)


(1,616,930)

Free cash flow

852,214


1,189,545


2,919,198


3,088,679

Changes in income taxes

(11,082)


(189,741)


991,388


(491,108)

Changes in inventory

235,852


143,052


241,546


165,196

Changes in other current assets

173,186


11,022


202,941


17,784

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(193,046)


(118,964)


(377,387)


(194,761)

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

$ 1,057,124


$ 1,034,914


$ 3,977,686


$ 2,585,790

Additions to property, plant and mine development

902,801


626,330


2,325,805


1,616,930

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital

$ 1,959,925


$ 1,661,244


$ 6,303,491


$ 4,202,720









Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic

$ 3.47


$ 3.62


$ 10.43


$ 9.37

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic

$ 3.87


$ 3.31


$ 12.54


$ 8.37









Free cash flow per share - basic

$ 1.68


$ 2.37


$ 5.81


$ 6.15

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic

$ 2.09


$ 2.06


$ 7.91


$ 5.15

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

(thousands)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2024

Sustaining capital expenditures

$ 287,233


$ 240,619


$ 720,775


$ 642,295

Sustaining capitalized exploration

8,940


6,373


23,170


16,335

Development capital expenditures

560,822


316,054


1,315,386


728,924

Development capitalized exploration

64,171


80,809


236,365


213,488

Total Capital Expenditures

$ 921,166


$ 643,855


$ 2,295,696


$ 1,601,042

Working capital adjustments

(18,365)


(17,525)


30,109


15,888

Additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements

$ 902,801


$ 626,330


$ 2,325,805


$ 1,616,930









Net cash

Net cash is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current portion of long-term debt as recorded on the Third Quarter Financial Statements for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net cash is useful to help investors assess the Company's overall cash position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the Third Quarter Financial Statements to net cash as at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025.


As at


As at

(thousands)

September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Long-term debt

$ (197,102)


$ (196,271)

Cash and cash equivalents

3,613,125


2,866,053

Net cash

$ 3,416,023


$ 2,669,782

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains information regarding estimated future total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mining operations and do not include certain costs that will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 28, 2026. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "envisions", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "objective", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites, including the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, exceeding four million ounces by the 2030s; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's plans at Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Odyssey, Hope Bay and San Nicolás, including the approval, timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and various projects at such sites and the commencement of production therefrom; statements concerning the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic; statements regarding the rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit's effect on production; statements regarding the remediation plan and redesign at the Barnat open pit; statements regarding the effect of the rock mass movement on the development or production outlook at the Odyssey mine or change to the Company's pathway to increase annual production at Canadian Malartic; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, the expected conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development, production, closure and other capital expenditures and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development, production and closure or decisions with respect to such exploration, development, production and closure; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, and the anticipated timing or submission or receipt thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to sustainability initiatives; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies and the economic impact thereof; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and other indebtedness; plans with respect to offering securities pursuant to the base shelf prospectus; future dividend amounts, record dates and payment dates, including the Company's anticipated return of more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; statements regarding potential payments under the CVRs; the effect of tariffs, trade restrictions and the effect of geopolitical events on the Company, whether through availability of inputs or inflation; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form (the "AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs or trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses at its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe, South America and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations

The forecast parameters surrounding certain projects, including Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic (Odyssey Shaft #1, Odyssey Shaft #2, Marban, Wasamac), were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in the table below, or other parameters, will be realized.

Key Project

2026 Gold
Production Guidance

(000s oz)

Anticipated Production

Ramp-up

Year

Anticipated Incremental
Annual Gold Production

(000s oz)

Anticipated Incremental
Annual Copper Production

(tonnes)

Canadian Malartic

505 - 535

2033

400 - 500

-

Detour Lake

700 - 730

2030

300 - 350

-

Upper Beaver

-

2030

200 - 225

3,600

Hope Bay

-

2030

400 - 435

-

San Nicolás (50%)*

-

2030

-

50,000 - 60,000

*

San Nicolás incremental annual production also includes approximately 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc in first eight years of production and 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of zinc in subsequent years

The basis for the internal evaluations and the qualifications and assumptions made by the qualified persons who undertook the internal evaluations are set out in this news release and the news releases dated June 29, 2024 for Detour Lake underground, dated July 31, 2024 for Upper Beaver and dated May 19, 2026 for Hope Bay. The results of the internal evaluations had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study. An updated internal evaluation is expected for the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, for Detour Lake and Upper Beaver in 2027.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, P.Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Ontario, Australia & Mexico; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December?31, 2025, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ and with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Quebec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION DETAILS

East Gouldie deposit, Eclipse zone and Odyssey deposit at Odyssey mine

Drill hole

Deposit / zone

From (metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of midpoint

below

surface (metres)

Estimated

true

width

(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)

Gold grade (g/t)

(capped)*

MEX25-354Z

Eclipse

1,663.0

1,679.9

1,670

16.9**

4.1

4.1

including


1,665.1

1,669.0

1,666

4.0**

8.5

8.5

and

Eclipse

1,748.3

1,777.0

1,760

28.7**

3.3

3.3

and

East Gouldie

1,847.2

1,890.5

1,860

14.8

2.2

2.2

and

East Gouldie

1,943.6

1,988.0

1,951

34.1

2.8

2.8

MEX26-356WZA

East Gouldie

1,932.3

1,973.1

1,707

38.8

3.9

3.8

including


1,944.0

1,949.0

1,702

4.6

5.9

5.9

including


1,965.1

1,973.1

1,719

7.4

8.6

8.1

MEX26-361ZB

Eclipse

1,372.3

1,377.2

1,339

4.9**

7.8

3.3

including


1,375.3

1,375.8

1,340

0.5**

63.9

20.0

and

Eclipse

1,456.5

1,466.0

1,421

9.5**

2.8

2.8

and

Eclipse

1,618.5

1,646.0

1,585

27.6**

2.9

2.9

including


1,618.5

1,621.0

1,573

2.5**

13.8

13.8

and

Eclipse

1,653.2

1,689.5

1,622

36.3**

3.8

3.8

including


1,682.1

1,687.3

1,635

5.2**

9.2

9.2

and

East Gouldie

1,946.0

1,992.0

1,901

41.5

2.5

2.5

including


1,980.0

1,988.3

1,915

7.5

5.1

5.1

MEX26-362Z

East Gouldie

1,450.7

1,462.5

1,137

10.7

1.7

1.7

and

East Gouldie

1,509.0

1,516.4

1,176

5.7

4.4

4.4

MEX26-364Z

Eclipse

1,211.5

1,222.1

940

10.6**

4.0

4.0

including


1,216.0

1,217.5

940

1.5**

18.3

18.3

and

East Malartic

1,400.3

1,407.4

1,050

6.5

5.1

5.1

MEX26-366Z

East Malartic

988.8

997.5

934

7.7

3.9

3.9

and

East Malartic

1,011.2

1,018.5

950

6.4

2.6

2.3

including


1,012.9

1,013.4

949

0.4

24.0

20.0

and

East Malartic

1,165.6

1,190.5

1,070

16.8

2.0

2.0

UGOD-102-022

Ody N - Artemis

112.0

130.9

1,061

18.9**

10.4

9.5

including


117.0

120.0

1,060

3.0**

22.8

17.0

UGOD-102-023

Ody N - Artemis

94.0

108.2

1,030

14.2**

10.6

8.8

including


100.0

107.0

1,030

7.0**

19.4

15.8

UGOD-102-027

Ody N - Artemis

151.1

176.0

989

25.0**

4.3

3.6

including


173.0

174.9

987

1.9**

29.7

20.0

*Results from Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. Results from East Malartic use a capping factor of 40 g/t gold.

**Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated

true width (metres)

Gold grade (g/t)
(uncapped)*

DLM26-1342W

West Extension

805.0

815.0

700

9.0

4.3

and

West Extension

1,039.3

1,044.0

874

4.4

4.5

and

West Extension

1,065.0

1,073.0

894

7.4

4.8

DLM26-1361

West Extension

789.2

792.5

682

2.9

22.4

and

West Extension

838.1

871.0

733

29.1

2.5

including


852.0

856.0

733

3.5

9.0

DLM26-1362A

West Pit

394.0

401.0

326

6.2

12.0

DLM26-1367

West Pit

377.0

407.6

331

26.4

18.9

including


377.0

380.0

320

2.7

182.7

DLM26-1395A

West Pit

135.0

138.0

107

2.7

18.1

and

West Pit

164.2

167.2

129

2.7

13.4

and

West Pit

304.1

394.3

266

84.0

0.8

DLM26-1401

West Pit

160.0

174.9

132

13.4

3.1

including


170.6

174.9

137

3.9

9.4

and

West Pit

216.3

223.0

173

6.1

3.3

and

West Pit

266.0

269.0

209

2.7

17.6

and

West Pit

375.0

535.9

346

150.7

1.0

including


502.0

505.0

380

2.8

11.6

DLM26-1405

West Pit

233.4

236.4

191

2.7

8.1

and

West Pit

607.3

611.6

479

4.0

8.0

and

West Pit

749.2

755.0

583

5.4

11.9

DLM26-1409

West Pit

277.4

293.7

229

14.7

6.4

including


281.0

285.8

227

4.3

15.9

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

Madrid and Boston deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole

Deposit / Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

HBM26-496

Madrid / Patch 7

590.0

599.0

413

8.6

8.5

8.5

including


590.0

591.0

410

1.0

35.2

35.2

HBM26-500A

Madrid / Patch 7

957.0

960.0

686

2.8

51.8

37.1

including


958.0

959.0

686

0.9

144.0

100.0

HBB26-004

Boston / B3

357.8

364.1

308

4.5

17.0

17.0

HBB26-006

Boston / B2

370.0

386.0

298

12.3

11.0

11.0

HBB26-007

Boston / B2

840.0

845.0

673

3.5

3.5

3.5

HBB26-008

Boston / B3

808.0

815.0

565

6.3

6.3

6.3

HBB26-009

Boston / B2

452.0

460.0

399

6.1

3.5

3.5

HB-11SBD411A**

Boston / B3

802.1

814.5

782

10.8

9.8

9.8

and

Boston / B3

822.1

834.5

801

8.0

10.1

10.1

HB-11SBD414A**

Boston / B3

600.0

607.1

557

5.0

28.5

28.5

and

Boston / B3

618.4

626.0

573

5.8

54.9

26.4

including


618.4

619.6

573

0.9

285.1

100.0

and

Boston / B3

660.5

670.5

611

6.4

37.3

12.9

including


669.1

669.7

611

0.4

474.7

100.0

HB-S03-293**

Boston / B2

1,439.8

1,448.5

1,014

8.2

56.6

27.9

*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 100 g/t gold. Agnico Eagle results from Boston deposit are uncapped.

**Historic holes by Miramar Hope Bay Ltd. (hole HB-S03-293) (see news release dated February 23, 2022), capped at 50 g/t Au; and Newmont Mining (holes HB-11SBD411A and HB-11SBD414A), capped at 100 g/t Au.

Amalgamated Kirkland, SMC and Main Break zones at Macassa

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

KLAK-591

AK

206.5

208.5

502

0.9

11.0

11.0

KLAK-646

AK

242.7

244.7

471

2.0

4.0

4.0

57-1699

SMC West

125.3

127.4

1,719

1.7

89.2

26.6

57-1712

SMC West

140.5

142.5

1,809

2.0

19.2

19.2

57-1730

Main Break 04

639.2

641.3

2,310

1.8

46.8

45.4

63-290

Main Break 04

277.1

279.1

2,163

0.7

8.7

8.7

and

Main Break 04

373.8

376.1

2,260

0.8

15.5

15.5

64-610

Main Break

162.2

167.9

2,120

5.2

91.7

25.0

64-698

Main Break

175.3

183.4

2,135

6.8

23.8

23.2

64-701

Main Break

307.6

309.6

2,316

1.1

28.0

28.0

64-721

Main Break

111.5

113.5

2,112

1.1

71.9

43.6

64-749

Main Break

159.1

161.1

2,049

1.9

26.6

26.6

64-774

Main Break

280.4

282.4

2,290

1.9

13.1

13.1

64-781

Main Break

227.5

229.5

2,123

1.6

21.0

21.0

*Results from Macassa use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole

Deposit

Lode / zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface
(metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

ML425-8846-D15

Tiriganiaq

1374

171.6

178.5

694

6.6

10.9

10.9

ML425-8994-D13

Tiriganiaq

1380

110.0

114.6

645

3.5

8.2

8.2

and

Tiriganiaq

1083

266.5

270.3

791

3.1

8.3

8.3

ML425-10071-D9

Tiriganiaq

1370

251.1

256.0

663

4.9

9.0

9.0

ML425-10071-D10

Tiriganiaq

650

717.7

721.0

1,035

3.3

10.8

10.8

including



718.4

720.1

1,035

1.7

20.8

20.8

ML425-10071-D12

Tiriganiaq

1000

389.9

394.2

736

4.2

8.6

8.6

ML425-10071-D14

Tiriganiaq

1000

469.0

472.7

892

3.4

17.9

17.9

including



470.5

471.0

892

0.5

121.0

121.0

ML425-9085-D28

Wesmeg N

922

454.6

458.9

782

4.2

5.0

5.0

ML425-9950-D8

Wesmeg N

945

672.0

685.8

1,014

13.6

4.1

4.1

ML300-10325-D21

Wesmeg N

950

204.2

209.2

447

4.5

18.9

12.8

including



205.0

205.7

446

0.6

114.0

114.0

ML425-9085-D28

Wesmeg

650

517.6

522.5

817

4.8

11.4

10.5

including



522.0

522.5

818

0.5

78.9

78.9

ML425-10171-D10

Wesmeg

650

443.3

446.7

805

3.0

24.3

24.3

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Helmi deposit at Ikkari

Drill hole

Deposit

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface
(metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

IKK26-124

Helmi

626.0

639.1

476

10.7

15.1

3.2

including


627.0

632.0

474

4.1

38.6

7.6

and including


627.0

628.0

473

0.8

185.0

30.0

IKK26-136

Helmi

683.0

703.9

496

20.0

0.9

0.9

*Results from Helmi use a capping factor of 30.0 g/t gold.

Exploration Drill Collar Coordinates

Drill hole

UTM East*

UTM North*

Elevation
(metres above
sea level)

Azimuth
(degrees)

Dip

(degrees)

Length
(metres)

Odyssey mine

MEX26-361ZB

717440

5334732

310

173

-80

2,085

MEX25-354Z

717791

5334354

310

105

-89

2,055

MEX25-354

717791

5334354

310

105

-89

2,151

MEX26-364Z

717584

5333790

347

355

-64

1,467

MEX26-356WZA

718596

5334757

308

185

-64

2,053

MEX26-368

716140

5334403

317

267

-69

1,429

MEX26-362Z

716620

5334814

315

208

-64

1,663

MEX26-368W

716140

5334403

317

267

-69

1,326

MEX22-264Z

717440

5334731

309

207

-74

1,891

MEX26-366

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

991

MEX26-366Z

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

1,632

MEX25-355WZA

716982

5333691

346

59

-72

2,151

MEX26-364

717584

5333790

347

355

-64

1,374

MEX26-370

716861

5334695

318

154

-76

2,000

MEX26-366Z

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

1,632

UGOD-102-022

718133

5334352

-713

329

-19

171

UGOD-102-023

718132

5334352

-713

328

-4

159

UGOD-102-027

718134

5334352

-712

15

12

258

MEX26-363ZA

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,781

MEX26-363Z

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,785

MEX26-363

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,746

Detour Lake

DLM26-1342W

586920

5541990

305

176

-69

1,156

DLM26-1361

586839

5542053

303

179

-65

1,173

DLM26-1362A

587165

5541718

296

178

-58

516

DLM26-1367

587206

5541697

294

177

-60

510

DLM26-1395A

588690

5541474

285

177

-54

929

DLM26-1401

588408

5541562

287

176

-53

948

DLM26-1405

588691

5541560

286

179

-55

937

DLM26-1409

588329

5541539

287

176

-56

900

Hope Bay

HBM26-496

434984

7547860

38

60

-53

768

HBM26-500A

434335

7548811

55

88

-61

1,101

HBB26-004

441266

7504582

79

281

-64

639

HBB26-006

441333

7505091

81

276

-59

500

HBB26-007

441404

7504420

74

272

-67

951

HBB26-008

441569

7504378

73

256

-69

1,062

HBB26-009

441217

7504448

78

280

-67

681

HB-11SBD411A**

440855

7504594

65

104

-78

938

HB-11SBD414A**

440862

7504750

66

107

-74

900

HB-S03-293**

441773

7504636

69

274

-76

1,615

Macassa

KLAK-549

570337

5331446

23

141

-53

335

KLAK-591

570339

5331444

21

154

-62

442

KLAK-646

570431

5331501

5

126

-38

305

57-1699

568211

5330935

-1400

291

1

229

57-1712

568296

5330991

-1402

332

-33

204

57-1730

568296

5330991

-1402

327

-66

744

63-290

569142

5331609

-1565

288

-73

743

64-610

569926

5332115

-1674

347

-37

296

64-698

569926

5332113

-1672

347

-44

259

64-701

570230

5332209

-1706

305

-60

351

64-721

569923

5332114

-1674

282

-62

122

64-749

570327

5332242

-1719

345

-3

290

64-774

570229

5332212

-1708

308

-59

351

64-781

570329

5332240

-1718

357

-15

274

Meliadine

ML425-8994-D13

538994

6988957

-476

217

-70

400

ML425-9085-D28

539085

6988949

-464

155

-39

630

ML425-8846-D15

538846

6988969

-493

163

-57

334

ML425-10071-D9

540071

6989004

-432

176

-47

422

ML425-9950-D8

539950

6989006

-422

168

-63

760

ML300-10325-D21

540325

6988412

-214

159

-60

441

ML425-9085-D28

539085

6988949

-464

155

-39

630

ML425-10171-D10

540071

6989004

-432

173

-65

756

ML425-10071-D12

540071

6989004

-432

163

43

423

ML425-10071-D14

540071

6989004

-432

150

65

672

Helmi at Ikkari

IKK26-124

452096

7496270

241

344

-49

787

IKK26-136

451955

7496200

244

338

-50

872.5

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; and Finnish Coordinate System for Ikkari.

APPENDIX B - FINANCIAL INFORMATION









AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)











Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income - key line items:








Revenue from mine operations:








LaRonde

$ 404,180


$ 291,011


$ 1,179,696


$ 881,171

Canadian Malartic

485,326


543,870


1,837,946


1,463,134

Goldex

144,311


108,124


449,784


319,373

Quebec

1,033,817


943,005


3,467,426


2,663,678

Detour Lake

799,036


653,283


2,615,702


1,642,343

Macassa

359,982


282,208


960,899


778,101

Ontario

1,159,018


935,491


3,576,601


2,420,444

Meliadine

370,665


267,332


1,265,147


880,138

Meadowbank

477,684


476,831


1,499,644


1,216,631

Nunavut

848,349


744,163


2,764,791


2,096,769

Fosterville

166,595


142,448


554,922


406,122

Australia

166,595


142,448


554,922


406,122

Kittila

269,371


190,208


785,061


519,238

Finland

269,371


190,208


785,061


519,238

Pinos Altos

99,702


88,586


330,734


221,999

Mexico

99,702


88,586


330,734


221,999

Corporate and Other

6,757


15,628


6,481


15,628

Revenues from mining operations

$ 3,583,609


$ 3,059,529


$ 11,486,016


$ 8,343,878

Production costs

972,409


839,321


2,881,754


2,396,241

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447


429,947


1,300,969


1,223,703

Gross profit

2,153,753


1,790,261


7,303,293


4,723,934

Exploration, corporate and other

181,533


214,693


448,594


337,176

Income before income and mining taxes

1,972,220


1,575,568


6,854,699


4,386,758

Income and mining taxes expense

619,346


520,610


2,205,911


1,448,358

Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,648,788


$ 2,938,400

Net income per share - basic

$ 2.67


$ 2.10


$ 9.25


$ 5.85

Net income per share - diluted

$ 2.67


$ 2.10


$ 9.24


$ 5.83









Cash flows:








Cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,755,015


$ 1,815,875


$ 5,245,003


$ 4,705,609

Cash used in investing activities

$ (1,155,049)


$ (288,064)


$ (3,109,491)


$ (1,548,940)

Cash used in financing activities

$ (449,795)


$ (732,120)


$ (1,385,162)


$ (1,734,241)









Realized prices:








Gold (per ounce)

$ 4,264


$ 3,476


$ 4,537


$ 3,221

Silver (per ounce)

$ 60.34


$ 43.43


$ 69.45


$ 37.80

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)











Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Payable production(i):








Gold (ounces):








LaRonde

77,250


81,522


240,107


264,265

Canadian Malartic

111,202


156,875


412,661


489,179

Goldex

29,940


29,375


88,589


92,509

Quebec

218,392


267,772


741,357


845,953

Detour Lake

183,118


176,539


567,416


497,649

Macassa

80,582


78,832


216,318


252,224

Ontario

263,700


255,371


783,734


749,873

Meliadine

96,149


93,836


287,496


282,611

Meadowbank

115,501


136,152


329,528


378,213

Nunavut

211,650


229,988


617,024


660,824

Fosterville

40,090


34,966


123,545


128,155

Australia

40,090


34,966


123,545


128,155

Kittila

59,907


57,954


170,403


162,415

Finland

59,907


57,954


170,403


162,415

Pinos Altos

20,273


20,885


58,874


59,539

Mexico

20,273


20,885


58,874


59,539

Total gold (ounces):

814,012


866,936


2,494,937


2,606,759









Silver (thousands of ounces)

606


630


1,860


1,843

Zinc (tonnes)

1,809


1,924


3,928


6,051

Copper (tonnes)

1,521


1,468


4,582


4,013









AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)











Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Payable metal sold(ii):








Gold (ounces):








LaRonde

89,161


77,224


248,700


256,641

Canadian Malartic

113,581


157,228


399,512


452,721

Goldex

31,052


28,479


91,895


92,339

Quebec

233,794


262,931


740,107


801,701

Detour Lake

186,292


188,008


572,711


509,522

Macassa

84,151


81,330


211,667


241,475

Ontario

270,443


269,338


784,378


750,997

Meliadine

86,637


76,739


277,981


274,197

Meadowbank

110,826


136,974


328,287


379,548

Nunavut

197,463


213,713


606,268


653,745

Fosterville

39,015


41,300


123,015


125,800

Australia

39,015


41,300


123,015


125,800

Kittila

62,821


55,000


173,721


162,000

Finland

62,821


55,000


173,721


162,000

Pinos Altos

19,907


21,734


61,493


59,573

Mexico

19,907


21,734


61,493


59,573

Total gold (ounces):

825,084


868,563


2,490,240


2,558,363









Silver (thousands of ounces)

698


653


1,888


1,754

Zinc (tonnes)

1,351


1,977


3,688


6,180

Copper (tonnes)

1,512


1,438


4,609


3,998









Notes:








(i)

Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 557 ounces of gold and 945 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively and 115 ounces of gold and 189 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 1,415 ounces of gold and 3,614 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively, and 249 ounces of gold and 253 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively.



(ii)

Payable metals sold from Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of gold from La India.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)






As at


As at


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,613,125


$ 2,866,053

Inventories

1,898,882


1,698,830

Fair value of derivative financial instruments

1,817


34,428

Other current assets

656,275


394,631

Total current assets

6,170,099


4,993,942

Non-current assets:




Goodwill

4,157,672


4,157,672

Property, plant and mine development

26,195,919


22,850,540

Investments

1,381,101


1,508,252

Other assets

1,222,228


960,885

Total assets

$ 39,127,019


$ 34,471,291





LIABILITIES




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,537,428


$ 1,033,444

Share based liabilities

38,225


31,722

Income taxes payable

296,177


1,226,347

Reclamation provision

232,758


144,537

Lease obligations

43,400


30,480

Fair value of derivative financial instruments

95,969


5,676

Total current liabilities

2,243,957


2,472,206

Non-current liabilities:




Long-term debt

197,102


196,271

Reclamation provision

1,169,682


1,318,476

Lease obligations

87,576


94,719

Share based liabilities

18,474


23,921

Deferred income and mining tax liabilities

5,608,895


5,373,013

Other liabilities

184,488


250,221

Total liabilities

9,510,174


9,728,827





EQUITY




Common shares:




Outstanding - 505,999,563 common shares issued, less 453,082 shares held in trust

20,165,616


18,699,862

Stock options

167,601


166,775

Retained earnings

9,055,369


5,463,906

Other reserves

228,259


411,921

Total equity

29,616,845


24,742,464

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,127,019


$ 34,471,291

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









REVENUES








Revenues from mining operations

$ 3,583,609


$ 3,059,529


$ 11,486,016


$ 8,343,878









COST OF SALES








Production costs

972,409


839,321


2,881,754


2,396,241

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447


429,947


1,300,969


1,223,703

Gross profit

2,153,753


1,790,261


7,303,293


4,723,934









EXPENSES (INCOME)








Exploration and corporate development

77,117


59,630


191,204


153,535

General and administrative

69,555


67,761


205,353


186,360

Finance costs

15,037


24,154


46,832


74,027

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519


20,242


89,223


(173,881)

Foreign exchange translation

6,902


(6,559)


26,297


(18,190)

Care and maintenance

6,192


17,866


44,063


47,449

Gain on sale of investments

-


-


(155,319)


-

Other income and expenses

(5,789)


31,599


941


67,876

Income before income and mining taxes

1,972,220


1,575,568


6,854,699


4,386,758

Income and mining taxes expense

619,346


520,610


2,205,911


1,448,358

Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,648,788


$ 2,938,400









Net income per share - basic

$ 2.67


$ 2.10


$ 9.25


$ 5.85

Net income per share - diluted

$ 2.67


$ 2.10


$ 9.24


$ 5.83

Adjusted net income per share - basic(i)

$ 2.62


$ 2.16


$ 9.09


$ 5.64

Adjusted net income per share - diluted(i)

$ 2.61


$ 2.16


$ 9.08


$ 5.62









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):








Basic

506,119


502,178


502,673


502,389

Diluted

507,246


503,539


504,009


503,768









Note:







(i)Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure



AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874


$ 1,054,958


$ 4,648,788


$ 2,938,400

Add (deduct) adjusting items:








Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447


429,947


1,300,969


1,223,703

Gain on sale of investments

-


-


(155,319)


-

Deferred income and mining taxes

105,775


64,616


264,595


74,341

Unrealized loss (gain) on currency and commodity derivatives

8,577


50,343


125,619


(99,455)

Unrealized gain on warrants

(217)


(25,613)


(6,910)


(87,044)

Stock-based compensation

31,492


37,913


78,118


86,695

Foreign exchange translation

6,902


(6,559)


26,297


(18,190)

Other

(2,925)


55,639


21,334


84,270









Changes in non-cash working capital balances:








Income taxes

11,082


189,741


(991,388)


491,108

Inventories

(235,852)


(143,052)


(241,546)


(165,196)

Other current assets

(173,186)


(11,022)


(202,941)


(17,784)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

193,046


118,964


377,387


194,761

Cash provided by operating activities

1,755,015


1,815,875


5,245,003


4,705,609









INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Additions to property, plant and mine development

(902,801)


(626,330)


(2,325,805)


(1,616,930)

Purchase of O3 Mining, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

-


-


-


(121,960)

Purchase of Central Lapland properties, net of cash and cash equivalents

-


-


(578,408)


-

Purchase of exploration properties

(55,591)


-


(55,591)


-

Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets

(5,445)


-


(17,079)


(8,400)

Purchase of equity securities and other investments

(189,750)


(60,142)


(407,841)


(198,503)

Proceeds on sale of equity securities and other investments

-


402,720


260,646


402,720

Other investing activities

(1,462)


(4,312)


14,587


(5,867)

Cash used in investing activities

(1,155,049)


(288,064)


(3,109,491)


(1,548,940)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Repayment of Senior Notes

-


(400,000)


-


(950,000)

Debt financing and extinguishment costs

-


(8,245)


-


(8,245)

Repayment of lease obligations

(10,821)


(8,620)


(26,590)


(26,970)

Dividends paid

(204,919)


(186,350)


(614,938)


(542,695)

Repurchase of common shares

(249,989)


(149,855)


(817,764)


(309,843)

Proceeds on exercise of stock options

3,427


10,411


36,409


72,257

Common shares issued

12,507


10,539


37,721


31,255

Cash used in financing activities

(449,795)


(732,120)


(1,385,162)


(1,734,241)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,003)


1,503


(3,278)


5,900

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

149,168


797,194


747,072


1,428,328

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,463,957


1,557,565


2,866,053


926,431

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,613,125


$ 2,354,759


$ 3,613,125


$ 2,354,759









SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION








Interest paid

$ 1,618


$ 7,795


$ 4,957


$ 46,213

Income and mining taxes paid

$ 513,720


$ 261,403


$ 2,925,218


$ 877,708

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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