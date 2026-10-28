Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: Agnico Eagle Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results - Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Driven By Solid Operational Performance; On Track To Achieve 2026 Production And Cost Guidance

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026.
"Our business continues to perform well, reflecting the consistent execution of our teams across the Company. Solid operational performance contributed to strong free cash flow generation and we remain on track to achieve our full year guidance, with production expected near the lower end of the range and costs within the range despite inflationary cost pressures," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making excellent progress across our project pipeline, with the focus on continuing our long track record of increasing gold production per share for our owners. Construction is ramping up at Hope Bay, the first phase of shaft sinking is complete at Odyssey and project infrastructure continues to advance at Upper Beaver and Detour Lake. Our strong free cash flow generation provides the flexibility to advance these growth opportunities while continuing to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."
Third quarter 2026 highlights:
- Disciplined execution supports solid operational performance - Payable gold production1 was 814,012 ounces, in line with the adjusted plan, at production costs per ounce of $1,193, total cash costs per ounce2 of $1,133 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce2 of $1,648. The strong operating performance was led by Detour Lake, Fosterville and Kittila
- Strong quarterly free cash flow drives quarterly financial results - Solid operational performance, combined with realized gold prices3 of $4,264 per ounce in the third quarter, resulted in strong free cash flow. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,353 million or $2.67 per share and adjusted net income4 of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,755 million or $3.47 per share and free cash flow4 of $852 million or $1.68 per share
- Financial strength and flexibility further enhanced - The Company increased its cash balance by $149 million to $3,613 million as at September 30, 2026, resulting in a net cash position5 of $3,416 million with total debt outstanding of $197 million as at September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing it to $3 billion and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031
- Annual gold production remains at lower end of guidance range, while total cash costs per once and AISC per ounce expected near upper end of annual guidance range - Expected payable gold production for the full year 2026 remains near the lower end of the guided range of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, reflecting the adjusted mine plan of the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic following the rock mass movement reported on July 2, 2026. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel. Expected total capital expenditures for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million. Further details are set out in the 2026 Guidance Summary section below
- Strong quarterly shareholder returns - The Company returned a total of $478 million to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and the repurchase of 1,297,940 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Share repurchases were completed at an average price of $192.60 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $250 million. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases
- Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects in the third quarter of 2026
- Canadian Malartic - Following completion of the first phase of shaft sinking at Odyssey in July 2026, work advanced on the headframe changeover, dismantling of the sinking infrastructure and construction of the first loading station, supporting the planned start of production through Shaft #1 in the second quarter of 2027. The Company also continued to advance its evaluation of the optimal mining rate at East Gouldie, which will determine the size, scale and location of a potential second shaft at Odyssey. Exploration drilling continued to yield positive results in multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, including 3.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth in the deepest portion of the East Gouldie deposit; 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in the Eclipse zone; and 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth in the new internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone within the Odyssey North zone
- Detour Lake - Development of the underground project continued to advance during the quarter, with the exploration ramp reaching a depth of 207 metres and development toward the planned bulk sample area. Progress also continued on key infrastructure, including the overburden excavation for the conveyor ramp portal, as well as the ongoing camp expansion and the multi-services building. High-intensity drilling from surface near the exploration ramp in the West Pit zone continued in the third quarter with a highlight intercept of 18.9 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 331 metres depth, including 182.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 320 metres depth. Drilling into the West Extension zone had highlight intercepts of 22.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 682 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 29.1 metres at 733 metres depth, approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the mineral resource pit outline
- Canadian Malartic - Following completion of the first phase of shaft sinking at Odyssey in July 2026, work advanced on the headframe changeover, dismantling of the sinking infrastructure and construction of the first loading station, supporting the planned start of production through Shaft #1 in the second quarter of 2027. The Company also continued to advance its evaluation of the optimal mining rate at East Gouldie, which will determine the size, scale and location of a potential second shaft at Odyssey. Exploration drilling continued to yield positive results in multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, including 3.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth in the deepest portion of the East Gouldie deposit; 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in the Eclipse zone; and 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth in the new internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone within the Odyssey North zone
- Upper Beaver - Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres, achieving a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record, and shaft sinking reaching a depth of 732 metres. The Company expects to reach the 760 Level and commence excavation of the 760 Level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including the extension of the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and the addition of drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit
- Hope Bay - Following the positive investment decision announced in May 2026, construction of the Hope Bay project continued to advance and remained on schedule. Detailed engineering reached approximately 73% completion and overall construction progress reached approximately 13% as at September 30, 2026. The Company also successfully completed the 2026 sealift campaign, positioning the project to maintain construction momentum through 2027. A new framework agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association was finalized in October 2026, extending the Hope Bay Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement to 2056 and expanding its coverage across the entire Hope Bay Belt. Conversion drilling at Patch 7 at the Madrid deposit during the third quarter had highlights of 37.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 686 metres depth and 8.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 413 metres depth. At the Boston deposit, the Company completed its first exploration drilling program since acquiring Hope Bay in 2021, with highlights of 11.0 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 298 metres depth in the core of the B2 zone and 17.0 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 308 metres depth in the B3 zone to the south
- San Nicolás - Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance engineering, critical infrastructure and secondary permitting for power and water infrastructure. A potential project approval decision is expected in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to the receipt of the additional required permits and authorizations
- Upper Beaver - Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres, achieving a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record, and shaft sinking reaching a depth of 732 metres. The Company expects to reach the 760 Level and commence excavation of the 760 Level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including the extension of the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and the addition of drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit
________________________________
1 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.
5 Net cash is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Tomorrow
The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.
Via Webcast:
To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.
Via Phone:
To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437-900-0527 or toll-free 1-888-510-2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an automated call back.
Replay Archive:
Please dial 289-819-1450 or toll-free 1-888-660-6345, access code 46013#. The conference call replay will be available until November 29, 2026.
The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.
Third Quarter 2026 Production and Costs
Production and Cost Results Summary
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025*
2026
2025*
Gold production** (ounces)
814,012
866,936
2,494,937
2,606,759
Gold sales (ounces)***
825,084
868,563
2,490,240
2,558,363
Production costs per ounce
$ 1,193
$ 963
$ 1,155
$ 918
Total cash costs per ounce
$ 1,133
$ 952
$ 1,092
$ 924
AISC per ounce
$ 1,648
$ 1,331
$ 1,529
$ 1,262
* Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been restated using the Company's revised composition for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below for further details. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce were $994 and $943 for the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce was $1,373 and $1,281 for the consolidated Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
** Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 557 and 115 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 945 ounces and 189 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 1,415 and 249 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 3,614 ounces and 253 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching.
*** Payable metals sold at Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of payable gold from La India.
Gold Production
- Third Quarter of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade) and Meadowbank (lower grade), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade partially offset by lower throughput) and Fosterville (higher throughput and grade)
- First Nine Months of 2026 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade), Meadowbank (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput) and Macassa (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade)
Production Costs per Ounce
- Third Quarter of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher energy costs related to diesel prices, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices and lower production
- First Nine Months of 2026 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices, higher energy costs related to diesel prices and lower production
Total Cash Costs per Ounce
- Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce in each respective period
AISC per Ounce
- Third Quarter of 2026 and First Nine Months of 2026 - AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures (primarily at Detour Lake and Fosterville), higher non-cash reclamation-related costs and higher general and administrative expenses
Refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2026 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Financial Results Summary
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Realized gold price (per ounce)
$ 4,264
$ 3,476
$ 4,537
$ 3,221
Net income (millions)
$ 1,353
$ 1,055
$ 4,649
$ 2,938
Adjusted net income (millions)
$ 1,324
$ 1,085
$ 4,571
$ 2,831
EBITDA (millions)6
$ 2,445
$ 2,030
$ 8,203
$ 5,684
Adjusted EBITDA (millions)6
$ 2,466
$ 2,098
$ 8,214
$ 5,602
Cash provided by operating activities (millions)
$ 1,755
$ 1,816
$ 5,245
$ 4,706
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6
$ 1,960
$ 1,661
$ 6,303
$ 4,203
Capital expenditures* (millions)6
$ 921
$ 644
$ 2,296
$ 1,601
Free cash flow (millions)
$ 852
$ 1,190
$ 2,919
$ 3,089
Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6
$ 1,057
$ 1,035
$ 3,978
$ 2,586
Net income per share (basic)
$ 2.67
$ 2.10
$ 9.25
$ 5.85
Adjusted net income per share (basic)
$ 2.62
$ 2.16
$ 9.09
$ 5.64
Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)
$ 3.47
$ 3.62
$ 10.43
$ 9.37
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)
$ 3.87
$ 3.31
$ 12.54
$ 8.37
Free cash flow per share (basic)
$ 1.68
$ 2.37
$ 5.81
$ 6.15
Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)
$ 2.09
$ 2.06
$ 7.91
$ 5.15
* Includes capitalized exploration
_____________________
6 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and, where applicable, their related per share measures, are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non- GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
Net Income
- Third Quarter of 2026
- Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and higher income and mining taxes
- Net income of $1,353 million ($2.67 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): Non-recurring tax adjustments of $45 million ($0.09 per share), purchase price allocation to inventory of $11 million ($0.02 per share), net losses on derivative financial instruments of $8 million ($0.02 per share), foreign exchange losses of $7 million ($0.01 per share) and other adjustments including reclamation and net asset disposals of $12 million ($0.03 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share
- First Nine Months of 2026 - Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and a gain on sale of investments, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes, higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and losses on derivative financial instruments (compared to gains in the prior-year period)
Adjusted EBITDA
- Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales) and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs (higher labour costs, royalty costs and energy costs, related to diesel prices)
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
- Third Quarter of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital in the current period, primarily related to an increase in supplies inventory in Nunavut resulting from the summer sealift season. Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA
- First Nine Months of 2026 - Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA. For the first nine months of 2026, cash provided by operating activities was reduced by approximately $1.3 billion arising from cash taxes paid in the first quarter of 2026 relating to the 2025 taxation year
Free Cash Flow
- Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital as described above related to cash provided by operating activities and higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period
- Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 - Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period
Capital Expenditures
In the third quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $848 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $73 million, for a total of $921 million. For the first nine months of 2026, capital expenditures were $2,036 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $260 million, for a total of $2,296 million.
The table below sets out a summary of capital expenditures and capitalized exploration in the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026, in each case broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures and by mine.
Summary of Capital Expenditures
(thousands)
Capital Expenditures*
Capitalized Exploration
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2026
Sustaining Capital Expenditures**
LaRonde
$ 22,631
$ 57,804
$ 814
$ 3,084
Canadian Malartic
16,732
61,935
650
2,858
Goldex
7,725
27,301
811
1,497
Quebec
47,088
147,040
2,275
7,439
Detour Lake
95,740
212,767
-
-
Macassa
13,774
45,408
-
1,592
Ontario
109,514
258,175
-
1,592
Meliadine
28,467
62,995
1,754
5,392
Meadowbank
46,783
93,676
-
-
Nunavut
75,250
156,671
1,754
5,392
Fosterville
23,073
70,595
845
1,763
Australia
23,073
70,595
845
1,763
Kittila
14,713
48,159
1,092
3,387
Finland
14,713
48,159
1,092
3,387
Pinos Altos
14,807
34,850
2,308
3,845
Mexico
14,807
34,850
2,308
3,845
Other
2,788
5,285
666
(248)
Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures
$ 287,233
$ 720,775
$ 8,940
$ 23,170
Development Capital Expenditures**
LaRonde
$ 23,453
$ 65,486
$ -
$ -
Canadian Malartic
97,822
299,458
6,168
20,235
Goldex
9,650
24,346
2,196
5,828
Quebec
130,925
389,290
8,364
26,063
Detour Lake
94,786
244,864
7,959
23,141
Detour Lake underground
3,591
21,966
26,032
64,992
Macassa
41,519
105,529
8,510
26,830
Upper Beaver
13,706
38,725
8,987
26,792
Ontario
153,602
411,084
51,488
141,755
Meliadine
33,198
71,843
3,053
11,382
Meadowbank
20,648
40,159
1,177
1,228
Hope Bay
189,675
338,282
(6,337)
33,581
Nunavut
243,521
450,284
(2,107)
46,191
Fosterville
12,302
23,525
3,790
11,812
Australia
12,302
23,525
3,790
11,812
Kittila
347
2,394
1,539
6,795
Finland
347
2,394
1,539
6,795
Pinos Altos
5,457
11,110
13
36
San Nicolás (50%)
7,849
12,416
1,084
3,713
Mexico
13,306
23,526
1,097
3,749
Other
6,819
15,283
-
-
Total Development Capital Expenditures
$ 560,822
$ 1,315,386
$ 64,171
$ 236,365
Total Capital Expenditures
$ 848,055
$ 2,036,161
$ 73,111
$ 259,535
*
Excludes capitalized exploration
**
Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
2026 Guidance
As disclosed on July 2, 2026, the Company expects full year 2026 production to be near the lower end of its previously disclosed guidance range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold, reflecting the adjusted mine plan for the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures. Refer to the "Abitibi Region, Quebec" section below for further updates on the Barnat open pit.
Total capital expenditures expected for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million.
A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.
2026 Guidance Summary
($ millions, unless otherwise stated)
2026
2026
Guidance Range
Mid-Point
Gold production (thousands of ounces)
3,300
3,500
3,400
Total cash costs per ounce7
$ 1,020
$ 1,120
$ 1,070
AISC per ounce7
$ 1,400
$ 1,550
$ 1,475
Capital expenditures7 (excluding capitalized exploration)
$ 2,605
$ 2,825
$ 2,715
Capitalized exploration
$ 290
$ 330
$ 310
Capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)
$ 2,895
$ 3,155
$ 3,025
Exploration and corporate development*
$ 275
$ 305
$ 290
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 1,550
$ 1,750
$ 1,650
General and administrative expense**
$ 230
$ 260
$ 245
Other costs***
$ 75
$ 95
$ 85
NTI Payment8
$ 185
$ 195
$ 190
Cash taxes
$ 3,400
$ 3,600
$ 3,500
Effective tax rate
Impact of by-product metals
LaRonde
77,250
113,372
1,468
(11,986)
229
-
950
1,328
(26,753)
981
Canadian Malartic
111,202
133,252
1,198
13,233
391
26,009
430
1,559
(5,677)
1,508
Goldex
29,940
40,812
1,363
(2,519)
84
-
1,511
1,332
(12,889)
902
Quebec
218,392
287,436
1,316
(1,272)
704
26,009
2,891
1,446
(45,319)
1,238
Detour Lake
183,118
150,060
819
8
476
11,939
1,114
893
(3,986)
872
Macassa
80,582
94,265
1,170
(3,130)
215
5,586
200
1,205
(1,307)
1,189
Ontario
263,700
244,325
927
(3,122)
691
17,525
1,314
989
(5,293)
969
Meliadine
96,149
90,739
944
12,135
(1,315)
-
(83)
1,055
(893)
1,046
Meadowbank
115,501
171,626
1,486
4,974
(2,360)
(32,886)
(33)
1,224
(5,421)
1,177
Nunavut
211,650
262,365
1,240
17,109
(3,675)
(32,886)
(116)
1,147
(6,314)
1,117
Fosterville
40,090
46,800
1,167
1,472
(652)
-
36
1,189
-
1,189
Australia
40,090
46,800
1,167
1,472
(652)
-
36
1,189
-
1,189
Kittila
59,907
73,757
1,231
(3,416)
20
-
(44)
1,174
(688)
1,162
Finland
59,907
73,757
1,231
(3,416)
20
-
(44)
1,174
(688)
1,162
Pinos Altos
20,273
56,837
2,804
2,955
(578)
-
377
2,939
(17,169)
2,093
Mexico
20,273
56,837
2,804
2,955
(578)
-
377
2,939
(17,169)
2,093
Corporate and Other(vi)
-
889
-
(889)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
814,012
972,409
1,193
12,837
(3,490)
10,648
4,458
1,225
(74,783)
1,133
Notes:
(i)
Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.
(ii)
Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(iii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
(iv)
Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Mine
Payable gold production (ounces)(i)
Production costs
Impact of by-product metals
LaRonde
81,522
70,785
868
21,049
(57)
-
3,142
1,164
(19,398)
926
Canadian Malartic
156,875
124,353
793
1,470
(306)
28,025
6
979
(3,151)
959
Goldex
29,375
35,956
1,224
2,732
(24)
-
1,018
1,351
(8,072)
1,076
Quebec
267,772
231,094
863
25,251
(387)
28,025
4,166
1,076
(30,621)
962
Detour Lake
176,539
151,199
856
(15,420)
(431)
12,183
1,384
844
(2,205)
831
Macassa
78,832
48,652
617
(184)
(57)
3,878
110
665
(487)
659
Ontario
255,371
199,851
783
(15,604)
(488)
16,061
1,494
788
(2,692)
778
Meliadine
93,836
85,662
913
20,706
(270)
-
(126)
1,129
(158)
1,128
Meadowbank
136,152
163,403
1,200
1,638
(389)
(36,444)
99
942
(2,401)
925
Nunavut
229,988
249,065
1,083
22,344
(659)
(36,444)
(27)
1,019
(2,559)
1,008
Fosterville
34,966
38,036
1,088
(597)
(28)
-
29
1,071
(158)
1,066
Australia
34,966
38,036
1,088
(597)
(28)
-
29
1,071
(158)
1,066
Kittila
57,954
61,762
1,066
(415)
(1,127)
-
(40)
1,038
(139)
1,036
Finland
57,954
61,762
1,066
(415)
(1,127)
-
(40)
1,038
(139)
1,036
Pinos Altos
20,885
55,443
2,655
(1,704)
(560)
-
326
2,562
(13,691)
1,906
Mexico
20,885
55,443
2,655
(1,704)
(560)
-
326
2,562
(13,691)
1,906
Corporate and Other(iv)
-
4,070
-
(4,070)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
866,936
839,321
963
25,205
(3,249)
7,642
5,948
1,009
(49,860)
952
Notes:
(i)
Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.
(ii)
Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(iii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
(iv)
Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Mine
Payable gold production (ounces)(i)
Production costs
Impact of by-product metals
LaRonde
240,107
314,320
1,309
(7,318)
(121)
-
5,264
1,300
(75,044)
987
Canadian Malartic
412,661
389,386
944
25,892
(773)
94,295
1,803
1,237
(16,909)
1,196
Goldex
88,589
121,637
1,373
(3,218)
(45)
-
3,934
1,381
(36,776)
965
Quebec
741,357
825,343
1,113
15,356
(939)
94,295
11,001
1,275
(128,729)
1,101
Detour Lake
567,416
472,060
832
(7,652)
(1,653)
47,258
3,262
905
(10,205)
887
Macassa
216,318
236,996
1,096
62
(114)
14,422
307
1,163
(2,577)
1,152
Ontario
783,734
709,056
905
(7,590)
(1,767)
61,680
3,569
976
(12,782)
960
Meliadine
287,496
306,671
1,067
6,798
(1,717)
-
139
1,085
(1,524)
1,080
Meadowbank
329,528
504,882
1,532
2,574
(2,860)
(115,574)
239
1,181
(9,610)
1,152
Nunavut
617,024
811,553
1,315
9,372
(4,577)
(115,574)
378
1,136
(11,134)
1,118
Fosterville
123,545
143,986
1,165
3
(2,674)
-
149
1,145
(466)
1,141
Australia
123,545
143,986
1,165
3
(2,674)
-
149
1,145
(466)
1,141
Kittila
170,403
209,389
1,229
(4,677)
10
-
(113)
1,201
(1,031)
1,195
Finland
170,403
209,389
1,229
(4,677)
10
-
(113)
1,201
(1,031)
1,195
Pinos Altos
58,874
181,538
3,084
(3,883)
(2,323)
-
1,975
3,012
(54,865)
2,080
Mexico
58,874
181,538
3,084
(3,883)
(2,323)
-
1,975
3,012
(54,865)
2,080
Corporate and Other(iv)
-
889
-
(889)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
2,494,937
2,881,754
1,155
7,692
(12,270)
40,401
16,959
1,176
(209,007)
1,092
Notes:
(i)
Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.
(ii)
Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $26.6 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(iii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
(iv)
Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Mine
Payable gold production (ounces)(i)
Production costs
Impact of by-product metals
Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)
LaRonde
264,265
241,163
913
18,760
732
-
9,672
1,023
(52,979)
822
Canadian Malartic
489,179
359,025
734
17,706
988
79,745
843
937
(8,680)
919
Goldex
92,509
108,302
1,171
2,418
308
-
3,139
1,234
(21,914)
997
Quebec
845,953
708,490
838
38,884
2,028
79,745
13,654
996
(83,573)
897
Detour Lake
497,649
427,475
859
(13,355)
646
30,266
4,384
903
(4,324)
894
Macassa
252,224
146,744
582
4,591
737
11,488
271
650
(1,662)
643
Ontario
749,873
574,219
766
(8,764)
1,383
41,754
4,655
818
(5,986)
810
Meliadine
282,611
282,577
1,000
14,310
728
-
102
1,053
(855)
1,050
Meadowbank
378,213
396,409
1,048
(1,373)
915
(50,239)
398
915
(4,533)
903
Nunavut
660,824
678,986
1,027
12,937
1,643
(50,239)
500
974
(5,388)
966
Fosterville
128,155
109,094
851
2,824
(28)
-
82
874
(428)
870
Australia
128,155
109,094
851
2,824
(28)
-
82
874
(428)
870
Kittila
162,415
172,659
1,063
1,388
(1,558)
-
(159)
1,061
(433)
1,058
Finland
162,415
172,659
1,063
1,388
(1,558)
-
(159)
1,061
(433)
1,058
Pinos Altos
59,539
148,723
2,498
1,819
(531)
-
894
2,535
(30,814)
2,017
Mexico
59,539
148,723
2,498
1,819
(531)
-
894
2,535
(30,814)
2,017
Corporate and Other(iv)
-
4,070
-
(4,070)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
2,606,759
2,396,241
918
45,018
2,937
71,260
19,626
973
(126,622)
924
Notes:
(i)
Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.
(ii)
Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $6.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(iii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
(iv)
Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.
Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Mine
Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)
Production costs ($)
Production costs in local currency
Local currency production costs per tonne
Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)
In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)
Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency
Local currency minesite costs per tonne
LaRonde
720
$ 113,372
C$ 158,527
C$ 220
C$ (18,233)
C$ -
C$ (9,079)
C$182
Canadian Malartic
4,726
$ 133,252
C$ 183,673
C$ 39
C$ 16,905
C$ 36,455
C$ -
C$50
Goldex
834
$ 40,812
C$ 56,992
C$ 68
C$ (3,471)
C$ -
C$ -
C$64
Quebec
6,280
$ 287,436
C$ 399,192
C$64
C$(4,799)
C$ 36,455
C$(9,079)
C$ 67
Detour Lake
5,992
$ 150,060
C$ 209,296
C$ 35
C$ 11
C$ 16,712
C$ -
C$38
Macassa
264
$ 94,265
C$ 132,030
C$ 500
C$ (4,338)
C$ 7,926
C$ -
C$514
Ontario
6,256
$ 244,325
C$ 341,326
C$55
C$(4,327)
C$ 24,638
C$-
C$58
Meliadine
636
$ 90,739
C$ 126,779
C$ 199
C$ 17,197
C$ -
C$ -
C$226
Meadowbank
1,136
$ 171,626
C$ 239,835
C$ 211
C$ 6,923
C$ (46,241)
C$ -
C$176
Nunavut
1,772
$ 262,365
C$ 366,614
C$207
C$24,120
C$ (46,241)
C$-
C$194
Fosterville
225
$ 46,800
A$ 66,103
A$ 294
A$ 1,983
A$ -
A$ -
A$303
Australia
225
$ 46,800
A$ 66,103
A$294
A$1,983
A$-
A$-
A$303
Kittila
539
$ 73,757
€ 64,185
€ 119
€ (2,960)
€ -
€ -
€ 114
Finland
539
$ 73,757
€ 64,185
€ 119
€ (2,960)
€ -
€ -
€ 114
Pinos Altos
435
$ 56,837
$ 56,837
$ 131
$ 2,378
$ -
$ -
$ 136
Mexico
435
$ 56,837
$ 56,837
$ 131
$ 2,378
$ -
$ -
$ 136
Notes:
(i)
This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is C$22.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(ii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Mine
Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)
Production costs ($)
Production costs (local currency)
Production costs per tonne (local currency)
Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i)
In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii)
Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency)
Local currency minesite costs per tonne
LaRonde
764
$ 70,785
C$ 97,569
C$ 128
C$ 29,130
C$ -
C$ (6,553)
C$157
Canadian Malartic
5,091
$ 124,353
C$ 170,193
C$ 33
C$ 2,129
C$ 38,792
C$ -
C$41
Goldex
843
$ 35,956
C$ 49,637
C$ 59
C$ 3,761
C$ -
C$ -
C$63
Quebec
6,698
$ 231,094
C$ 317,399
C$47
C$35,020
C$38,792
C$(6,553)
C$57
Detour Lake
7,351
$ 151,199
C$ 208,932
C$ 28
C$ (21,293)
C$ 16,856
C$ -
C$28
Macassa
133
$ 48,652
C$ 67,786
C$ 510
C$ (382)
C$ 5,369
C$ -
C$547
Ontario
7,484
$ 199,851
C$ 276,718
C$37
C$ (21,675)
C$22,225
C$-
C$37
Meliadine
627
$ 85,662
C$ 117,284
C$ 187
C$ 29,369
C$ -
C$ -
C$234
Meadowbank
1,177
$ 163,403
C$ 225,287
C$ 191
C$ 2,513
C$ (50,557)
C$ -
C$151
Nunavut
1,804
$ 249,065
C$ 342,571
C$190
C$31,882
C$ (50,557)
C$-
C$180
Fosterville
198
$ 38,036
A$ 58,454
A$ 295
A$ (1,171)
A$ -
A$ -
A$289
Australia
198
$ 38,036
A$ 58,454
A$295
A$(1,171)
A$-
A$-
A$289
Kittila
558
$ 61,762
€ 53,023
€ 95
€ (435)
€ -
€ -
€ 94
Finland
558
$ 61,762
€ 53,023
€ 95
€ (435)
€ -
€ -
€ 94
Pinos Altos
431
$ 55,443
$ 55,443
$ 129
$ (2,264)
$ -
$ -
$ 123
Mexico
431
$ 55,443
$ 55,443
$ 129
$ (2,264)
$ -
$ -
$ 123
Notes:
(i)
This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is C$5.1 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(ii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Mine
Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)
Production costs ($)
Production costs in local currency
Local currency production costs per tonne
Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)
In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)
Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency
Local currency minesite costs per tonne
LaRonde
2,209
314,320
C$ 435,765
C$ 197
C$ (11,091)
C$ -
C$ (27,541)
C$180
Canadian Malartic
13,820
389,386
C$ 536,482
C$ 39
C$ 34,364
C$ 130,631
C$ -
C$51
Goldex
2,464
121,637
C$ 168,626
C$ 68
C$ (4,414)
C$ -
C$ -
C$67
Quebec
18,493
825,343
C$ 1,140,873
C$62
C$ 18,859
C$130,631
C$(27,541)
C$68
Detour Lake
20,045
472,060
C$ 652,982
C$ 33
C$ (10,247)
C$ 65,541
C$ -
C$35
Macassa
649
236,996
C$ 329,167
C$ 507
C$ 540
C$ 20,325
C$ -
C$539
Ontario
20,694
709,056
C$982,149
C$47
C$(9,707)
C$85,866
C$-
C$51
Meliadine
1,842
306,671
C$ 424,263
C$ 230
C$ 10,045
C$ -
C$ -
C$236
Meadowbank
3,248
504,882
C$ 699,331
C$ 215
C$ 3,996
C$ (159,833)
C$ -
C$167
Nunavut
5,090
811,553
C$ 1,123,594
C$221
C$14,041
C$ (159,833)
C$-
C$192
Fosterville
645
143,986
A$ 207,030
A$ 321
A$ (1,123)
A$ -
A$ -
A$319
Australia
645
143,986
A$207,030
A$321
A$(1,123)
A$-
A$-
A$319
Kittila
1,570
209,389
€ 180,361
€ 115
€ (3,849)
€ -
€ -
€ 112
Finland
1,570
209,389
€ 180,361
€ 115
€ (3,849)
€ -
€ -
€ 112
Pinos Altos
1,304
181,538
$ 181,538
$ 139
$ (6,205)
$ -
$ -
$ 134
Mexico
1,304
181,538
$ 181,538
$ 139
$ (6,205)
$ -
$ -
$ 134
Notes:
(i)
This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is C$35.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(ii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Mine
Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)
Production costs ($)
Production costs in local currency
Local currency production costs per tonne
Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)
In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)
Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency
Local currency minesite costs per tonne
LaRonde
2,113
241,163
C$ 337,363
C$ 160
C$ 25,945
C$ -
C$ (19,756)
C$163
Canadian Malartic
14,919
359,025
C$ 498,804
C$ 33
C$ 24,333
C$ 111,462
C$ -
C$43
Goldex
2,454
108,302
C$ 151,393
C$ 62
C$ 3,196
C$ -
C$ -
C$63
Quebec
19,486
708,490
C$ 987,560
C$51
C$53,474
C$111,462
C$(19,756)
C$58
Detour Lake
20,817
427,475
C$ 596,968
C$ 29
C$ (18,952)
C$ 42,298
C$ -
C$30
Macassa
424
146,744
C$ 205,250
C$ 484
C$ 6,264
C$ 16,061
C$ -
C$537
Ontario
21,241
574,219
C$ 802,218
C$38
C$ (12,688)
C$58,359
C$-
C$40
Meliadine
1,730
282,577
C$ 394,138
C$ 228
C$ 18,509
C$ -
C$ -
C$239
Meadowbank
2,906
396,409
C$ 550,901
C$ 190
C$ (2,594)
C$ (69,787)
C$ -
C$165
Nunavut
4,636
678,986
C$ 945,039
C$204
C$15,915
C$(69,787)
C$-
C$192
Fosterville
549
109,094
A$ 168,621
A$ 307
A$ 4,145
A$ -
A$ -
A$315
Australia
549
109,094
A$ 168,621
A$307
A$4,145
A$-
A$-
A$315
Kittila
1,562
172,659
€ 154,529
€ 99
€ 199
€ -
€ -
€ 99
Finland
1,562
172,659
€ 154,529
€ 99
€ 199
€ -
€ -
€ 99
Pinos Altos
1,252
148,723
$ 148,723
$ 119
$ 1,288
$ -
$ -
$ 120
Mexico
1,252
148,723
$ 148,723
$ 119
$ 1,288
$ -
$ -
$ 120
Notes:
(i)
This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is C$8.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.
(ii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".
All-in sustaining costs per ounce
All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of (i) total cash costs on a by-product basis, (ii) sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), (iii) general and administrative expenses (including stock option expense), (iv) lease payments related to sustaining assets and (v) reclamation expenses, each as measured on a per ounce of production basis. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting). For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company revised the composition of certain of its non-GAAP performance measures, including "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", to adjust for the NTI Payments, that is, payments made to NTI under the Company's mineral production leases in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank. This revised composition aligns with changes made to the calculation of "total cash costs per ounce", discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce". For the reasons outlined above in respect of the change to the composition of "total cash costs per ounce", the Company believes that this revision to the composition of AISC per ounce is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and conforms the calculations of costs used across all of the Company's mines.
Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne, as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018, except in respect of its treatment of the NTI Payment at Meadowbank. As discussed above, the Company views the NTI Payments as having similar characteristics to the Crown royalty, which is treated as income tax under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore excluded from the Company's AISC calculations. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.
The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 on both a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs).
(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Production costs per the Third Quarter Financial Statements (thousands of United States dollars)
$ 972,409
$ 839,321
$ 2,881,754
$ 2,396,241
Less: Production costs from non-operating minesites
(889)
(4,070)
(889)
(4,070)
Adjusted production costs
971,520
835,251
2,880,865
2,392,171
Gold production (ounces)(i)
814,012
866,936
2,494,937
2,606,759
Production costs per ounce
$ 1,193
$ 963
$ 1,155
$ 918
Adjustments:
Inventory adjustments(ii)
17
33
3
18
In-kind royalty and NTI Payments(iii)
13
9
16
28
Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs
(4)
(4)
(5)
1
Smelting, refining, and marketing charges
6
8
7
8
Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis)
$ 1,225
$ 1,009
$ 1,176
$ 973
Impact of by-product metals
(92)
(57)
(84)
(49)
Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis)
$ 1,133
$ 952
$ 1,092
$ 924
Adjustments:
Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)
360
282
296
250
General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense)
86
78
83
71
Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(iv)
69
19
58
17
All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis)
$ 1,648
$ 1,331
$ 1,529
$ 1,262
Impact of by-product metals
92
57
84
49
All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis)
$ 1,740
$ 1,388
$ 1,613
$ 1,311
Notes:
(i)
Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 and 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 and 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at CrestonMascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching, as well as 2,442 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025
(ii)
Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 and $26.6 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 and $6.2 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold
(iii)
In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"
(iv)
Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets
Adjusted net income
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation charges, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations, disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.
The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
The following table sets out the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income for the period - basic
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,648,788
$ 2,938,400
Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP
-
-
6,865
-
Net income for the period - diluted
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,655,653
$ 2,938,400
Foreign exchange translation
6,902
(6,559)
26,297
(18,190)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
12,519
20,242
89,223
(173,881)
Environmental remediation
8,555
2,370
31,629
24,334
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
10,284
5,719
27,120
17,824
Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)
(17,187)
3,700
(26,613)
6,234
Debt extinguishment costs
-
2,838
-
8,245
Impairment loss(ii)
-
-
-
10,554
Loss on sale of equity securities
-
40,175
-
40,175
Gain on sale of investments
-
-
(155,319)
-
Multi-year donations
-
-
19,369
-
Other(iii)
-
-
-
2,077
Income and mining taxes adjustments(iv)
(49,598)
(38,234)
(89,727)
(24,676)
Adjusted net income for the period - basic
$ 1,324,349
$ 1,085,209
$ 4,570,767
$ 2,831,096
Adjusted net income for the period - diluted
$ 1,324,349
$ 1,085,209
$ 4,577,632
$ 2,831,096
Notes:
(i)
As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.
(ii)
Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.
(iii)
Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.
(iv)
Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.
Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, non-recurring, unusual and other transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations and disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites.
The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash-generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash-generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
The following table sets out the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income for the period
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,648,788
$ 2,938,400
Finance costs
15,037
24,154
46,832
74,027
Amortization of property, plant and mine development
457,447
429,947
1,300,969
1,223,703
Income and mining tax expense
619,346
520,610
2,205,911
1,448,358
EBITDA
2,444,704
2,029,669
8,202,500
5,684,488
Foreign exchange translation
6,902
(6,559)
26,297
(18,190)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
12,519
20,242
89,223
(173,881)
Environmental remediation
8,555
2,370
31,629
24,334
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
10,284
5,719
27,120
17,824
Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)
(17,187)
3,700
(26,613)
6,234
Debt extinguishment costs
-
2,838
-
8,245
Impairment loss(ii)
-
-
-
10,554
Loss on sale of equity securities
-
40,175
-
40,175
Gain on sale of investments
-
-
(155,319)
-
Multi-year donations
-
-
19,369
-
Other(iii)
-
-
-
2,077
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,465,777
$ 2,098,154
$ 8,214,206
$ 5,601,860
Notes:
(i)
As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.
(ii)
Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.
(iii)
Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and its per share ratio
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of changes in non-cash components of working capital such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share ratio is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure is provided below.
Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital
Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.
Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating ability of the Company.
The following table sets out the calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(thousands, except where noted)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,755,015
$ 1,815,875
$ 5,245,003
$ 4,705,609
Additions to property, plant and mine development
(902,801)
(626,330)
(2,325,805)
(1,616,930)
Free cash flow
852,214
1,189,545
2,919,198
3,088,679
Changes in income taxes
(11,082)
(189,741)
991,388
(491,108)
Changes in inventory
235,852
143,052
241,546
165,196
Changes in other current assets
173,186
11,022
202,941
17,784
Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(193,046)
(118,964)
(377,387)
(194,761)
Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital
$ 1,057,124
$ 1,034,914
$ 3,977,686
$ 2,585,790
Additions to property, plant and mine development
902,801
626,330
2,325,805
1,616,930
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital
$ 1,959,925
$ 1,661,244
$ 6,303,491
$ 4,202,720
Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic
$ 3.47
$ 3.62
$ 10.43
$ 9.37
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic
$ 3.87
$ 3.31
$ 12.54
$ 8.37
Free cash flow per share - basic
$ 1.68
$ 2.37
$ 5.81
$ 6.15
Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic
$ 2.09
$ 2.06
$ 7.91
$ 5.15
Capital expenditures
Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements.
Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.
The following table sets out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.
(thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2024
Sustaining capital expenditures
$ 287,233
$ 240,619
$ 720,775
$ 642,295
Sustaining capitalized exploration
8,940
6,373
23,170
16,335
Development capital expenditures
560,822
316,054
1,315,386
728,924
Development capitalized exploration
64,171
80,809
236,365
213,488
Total Capital Expenditures
$ 921,166
$ 643,855
$ 2,295,696
$ 1,601,042
Working capital adjustments
(18,365)
(17,525)
30,109
15,888
Additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements
$ 902,801
$ 626,330
$ 2,325,805
$ 1,616,930
Net cash
Net cash is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current portion of long-term debt as recorded on the Third Quarter Financial Statements for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net cash is useful to help investors assess the Company's overall cash position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company.
The following table sets out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the Third Quarter Financial Statements to net cash as at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025.
As at
As at
(thousands)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Long-term debt
$ (197,102)
$ (196,271)
Cash and cash equivalents
3,613,125
2,866,053
Net cash
$ 3,416,023
$ 2,669,782
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures
This news release contains information regarding estimated future total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mining operations and do not include certain costs that will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 28, 2026. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "envisions", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "objective", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites, including the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, exceeding four million ounces by the 2030s; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's plans at Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Odyssey, Hope Bay and San Nicolás, including the approval, timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and various projects at such sites and the commencement of production therefrom; statements concerning the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic; statements regarding the rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit's effect on production; statements regarding the remediation plan and redesign at the Barnat open pit; statements regarding the effect of the rock mass movement on the development or production outlook at the Odyssey mine or change to the Company's pathway to increase annual production at Canadian Malartic; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, the expected conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development, production, closure and other capital expenditures and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development, production and closure or decisions with respect to such exploration, development, production and closure; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, and the anticipated timing or submission or receipt thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to sustainability initiatives; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies and the economic impact thereof; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and other indebtedness; plans with respect to offering securities pursuant to the base shelf prospectus; future dividend amounts, record dates and payment dates, including the Company's anticipated return of more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; statements regarding potential payments under the CVRs; the effect of tariffs, trade restrictions and the effect of geopolitical events on the Company, whether through availability of inputs or inflation; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form (the "AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs or trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses at its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe, South America and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations
The forecast parameters surrounding certain projects, including Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic (Odyssey Shaft #1, Odyssey Shaft #2, Marban, Wasamac), were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in the table below, or other parameters, will be realized.
Key Project
2026 Gold
(000s oz)
Anticipated Production
Ramp-up
Year
Anticipated Incremental
(000s oz)
Anticipated Incremental
(tonnes)
Canadian Malartic
505 - 535
2033
400 - 500
-
Detour Lake
700 - 730
2030
300 - 350
-
Upper Beaver
-
2030
200 - 225
3,600
Hope Bay
-
2030
400 - 435
-
San Nicolás (50%)*
-
2030
-
50,000 - 60,000
*
San Nicolás incremental annual production also includes approximately 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc in first eight years of production and 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of zinc in subsequent years
The basis for the internal evaluations and the qualifications and assumptions made by the qualified persons who undertook the internal evaluations are set out in this news release and the news releases dated June 29, 2024 for Detour Lake underground, dated July 31, 2024 for Upper Beaver and dated May 19, 2026 for Hope Bay. The results of the internal evaluations had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study. An updated internal evaluation is expected for the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, for Detour Lake and Upper Beaver in 2027.
Scientific and Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, P.Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Ontario, Australia & Mexico; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Additional Information
Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December?31, 2025, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ and with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Quebec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).
APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION DETAILS
East Gouldie deposit, Eclipse zone and Odyssey deposit at Odyssey mine
Drill hole
Deposit / zone
From (metres)
To
(metres)
Depth of midpoint
below
surface (metres)
Estimated
true
width
(metres)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(uncapped)
Gold grade (g/t)
(capped)*
MEX25-354Z
Eclipse
1,663.0
1,679.9
1,670
16.9**
4.1
4.1
including
1,665.1
1,669.0
1,666
4.0**
8.5
8.5
and
Eclipse
1,748.3
1,777.0
1,760
28.7**
3.3
3.3
and
East Gouldie
1,847.2
1,890.5
1,860
14.8
2.2
2.2
and
East Gouldie
1,943.6
1,988.0
1,951
34.1
2.8
2.8
MEX26-356WZA
East Gouldie
1,932.3
1,973.1
1,707
38.8
3.9
3.8
including
1,944.0
1,949.0
1,702
4.6
5.9
5.9
including
1,965.1
1,973.1
1,719
7.4
8.6
8.1
MEX26-361ZB
Eclipse
1,372.3
1,377.2
1,339
4.9**
7.8
3.3
including
1,375.3
1,375.8
1,340
0.5**
63.9
20.0
and
Eclipse
1,456.5
1,466.0
1,421
9.5**
2.8
2.8
and
Eclipse
1,618.5
1,646.0
1,585
27.6**
2.9
2.9
including
1,618.5
1,621.0
1,573
2.5**
13.8
13.8
and
Eclipse
1,653.2
1,689.5
1,622
36.3**
3.8
3.8
including
1,682.1
1,687.3
1,635
5.2**
9.2
9.2
and
East Gouldie
1,946.0
1,992.0
1,901
41.5
2.5
2.5
including
1,980.0
1,988.3
1,915
7.5
5.1
5.1
MEX26-362Z
East Gouldie
1,450.7
1,462.5
1,137
10.7
1.7
1.7
and
East Gouldie
1,509.0
1,516.4
1,176
5.7
4.4
4.4
MEX26-364Z
Eclipse
1,211.5
1,222.1
940
10.6**
4.0
4.0
including
1,216.0
1,217.5
940
1.5**
18.3
18.3
and
East Malartic
1,400.3
1,407.4
1,050
6.5
5.1
5.1
MEX26-366Z
East Malartic
988.8
997.5
934
7.7
3.9
3.9
and
East Malartic
1,011.2
1,018.5
950
6.4
2.6
2.3
including
1,012.9
1,013.4
949
0.4
24.0
20.0
and
East Malartic
1,165.6
1,190.5
1,070
16.8
2.0
2.0
UGOD-102-022
Ody N - Artemis
112.0
130.9
1,061
18.9**
10.4
9.5
including
117.0
120.0
1,060
3.0**
22.8
17.0
UGOD-102-023
Ody N - Artemis
94.0
108.2
1,030
14.2**
10.6
8.8
including
100.0
107.0
1,030
7.0**
19.4
15.8
UGOD-102-027
Ody N - Artemis
151.1
176.0
989
25.0**
4.3
3.6
including
173.0
174.9
987
1.9**
29.7
20.0
*Results from Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. Results from East Malartic use a capping factor of 40 g/t gold.
**Core length. True width undetermined.
West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake
Drill hole
Zone
From (metres)
To
(metres)
Depth of
Estimated
true width (metres)
Gold grade (g/t)
DLM26-1342W
West Extension
805.0
815.0
700
9.0
4.3
and
West Extension
1,039.3
1,044.0
874
4.4
4.5
and
West Extension
1,065.0
1,073.0
894
7.4
4.8
DLM26-1361
West Extension
789.2
792.5
682
2.9
22.4
and
West Extension
838.1
871.0
733
29.1
2.5
including
852.0
856.0
733
3.5
9.0
DLM26-1362A
West Pit
394.0
401.0
326
6.2
12.0
DLM26-1367
West Pit
377.0
407.6
331
26.4
18.9
including
377.0
380.0
320
2.7
182.7
DLM26-1395A
West Pit
135.0
138.0
107
2.7
18.1
and
West Pit
164.2
167.2
129
2.7
13.4
and
West Pit
304.1
394.3
266
84.0
0.8
DLM26-1401
West Pit
160.0
174.9
132
13.4
3.1
including
170.6
174.9
137
3.9
9.4
and
West Pit
216.3
223.0
173
6.1
3.3
and
West Pit
266.0
269.0
209
2.7
17.6
and
West Pit
375.0
535.9
346
150.7
1.0
including
502.0
505.0
380
2.8
11.6
DLM26-1405
West Pit
233.4
236.4
191
2.7
8.1
and
West Pit
607.3
611.6
479
4.0
8.0
and
West Pit
749.2
755.0
583
5.4
11.9
DLM26-1409
West Pit
277.4
293.7
229
14.7
6.4
including
281.0
285.8
227
4.3
15.9
*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.
Madrid and Boston deposits at Hope Bay
Drill hole
Deposit / Zone
From (metres)
To (metres)
Depth of
Estimated true
Gold grade
(g/t) (uncapped)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
HBM26-496
Madrid / Patch 7
590.0
599.0
413
8.6
8.5
8.5
including
590.0
591.0
410
1.0
35.2
35.2
HBM26-500A
Madrid / Patch 7
957.0
960.0
686
2.8
51.8
37.1
including
958.0
959.0
686
0.9
144.0
100.0
HBB26-004
Boston / B3
357.8
364.1
308
4.5
17.0
17.0
HBB26-006
Boston / B2
370.0
386.0
298
12.3
11.0
11.0
HBB26-007
Boston / B2
840.0
845.0
673
3.5
3.5
3.5
HBB26-008
Boston / B3
808.0
815.0
565
6.3
6.3
6.3
HBB26-009
Boston / B2
452.0
460.0
399
6.1
3.5
3.5
HB-11SBD411A**
Boston / B3
802.1
814.5
782
10.8
9.8
9.8
and
Boston / B3
822.1
834.5
801
8.0
10.1
10.1
HB-11SBD414A**
Boston / B3
600.0
607.1
557
5.0
28.5
28.5
and
Boston / B3
618.4
626.0
573
5.8
54.9
26.4
including
618.4
619.6
573
0.9
285.1
100.0
and
Boston / B3
660.5
670.5
611
6.4
37.3
12.9
including
669.1
669.7
611
0.4
474.7
100.0
HB-S03-293**
Boston / B2
1,439.8
1,448.5
1,014
8.2
56.6
27.9
*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 100 g/t gold. Agnico Eagle results from Boston deposit are uncapped.
**Historic holes by Miramar Hope Bay Ltd. (hole HB-S03-293) (see news release dated February 23, 2022), capped at 50 g/t Au; and Newmont Mining (holes HB-11SBD411A and HB-11SBD414A), capped at 100 g/t Au.
Amalgamated Kirkland, SMC and Main Break zones at Macassa
Drill hole
Zone
From (metres)
To (metres)
Depth of
Estimated
Gold grade
(g/t) (uncapped)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
KLAK-591
AK
206.5
208.5
502
0.9
11.0
11.0
KLAK-646
AK
242.7
244.7
471
2.0
4.0
4.0
57-1699
SMC West
125.3
127.4
1,719
1.7
89.2
26.6
57-1712
SMC West
140.5
142.5
1,809
2.0
19.2
19.2
57-1730
Main Break 04
639.2
641.3
2,310
1.8
46.8
45.4
63-290
Main Break 04
277.1
279.1
2,163
0.7
8.7
8.7
and
Main Break 04
373.8
376.1
2,260
0.8
15.5
15.5
64-610
Main Break
162.2
167.9
2,120
5.2
91.7
25.0
64-698
Main Break
175.3
183.4
2,135
6.8
23.8
23.2
64-701
Main Break
307.6
309.6
2,316
1.1
28.0
28.0
64-721
Main Break
111.5
113.5
2,112
1.1
71.9
43.6
64-749
Main Break
159.1
161.1
2,049
1.9
26.6
26.6
64-774
Main Break
280.4
282.4
2,290
1.9
13.1
13.1
64-781
Main Break
227.5
229.5
2,123
1.6
21.0
21.0
*Results from Macassa use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone.
Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits at Meliadine
Drill hole
Deposit
Lode / zone
From (metres)
To (metres)
Depth of midpoint
Estimated
Gold grade
(g/t) (uncapped)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
ML425-8846-D15
Tiriganiaq
1374
171.6
178.5
694
6.6
10.9
10.9
ML425-8994-D13
Tiriganiaq
1380
110.0
114.6
645
3.5
8.2
8.2
and
Tiriganiaq
1083
266.5
270.3
791
3.1
8.3
8.3
ML425-10071-D9
Tiriganiaq
1370
251.1
256.0
663
4.9
9.0
9.0
ML425-10071-D10
Tiriganiaq
650
717.7
721.0
1,035
3.3
10.8
10.8
including
718.4
720.1
1,035
1.7
20.8
20.8
ML425-10071-D12
Tiriganiaq
1000
389.9
394.2
736
4.2
8.6
8.6
ML425-10071-D14
Tiriganiaq
1000
469.0
472.7
892
3.4
17.9
17.9
including
470.5
471.0
892
0.5
121.0
121.0
ML425-9085-D28
Wesmeg N
922
454.6
458.9
782
4.2
5.0
5.0
ML425-9950-D8
Wesmeg N
945
672.0
685.8
1,014
13.6
4.1
4.1
ML300-10325-D21
Wesmeg N
950
204.2
209.2
447
4.5
18.9
12.8
including
205.0
205.7
446
0.6
114.0
114.0
ML425-9085-D28
Wesmeg
650
517.6
522.5
817
4.8
11.4
10.5
including
522.0
522.5
818
0.5
78.9
78.9
ML425-10171-D10
Wesmeg
650
443.3
446.7
805
3.0
24.3
24.3
*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.
Helmi deposit at Ikkari
Drill hole
Deposit
From (metres)
To (metres)
Depth of midpoint
Estimated
Gold grade
(g/t) (uncapped)
Gold grade
(g/t)
(capped)*
IKK26-124
Helmi
626.0
639.1
476
10.7
15.1
3.2
including
627.0
632.0
474
4.1
38.6
7.6
and including
627.0
628.0
473
0.8
185.0
30.0
IKK26-136
Helmi
683.0
703.9
496
20.0
0.9
0.9
*Results from Helmi use a capping factor of 30.0 g/t gold.
Exploration Drill Collar Coordinates
Drill hole
UTM East*
UTM North*
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
(degrees)
Length
Odyssey mine
MEX26-361ZB
717440
5334732
310
173
-80
2,085
MEX25-354Z
717791
5334354
310
105
-89
2,055
MEX25-354
717791
5334354
310
105
-89
2,151
MEX26-364Z
717584
5333790
347
355
-64
1,467
MEX26-356WZA
718596
5334757
308
185
-64
2,053
MEX26-368
716140
5334403
317
267
-69
1,429
MEX26-362Z
716620
5334814
315
208
-64
1,663
MEX26-368W
716140
5334403
317
267
-69
1,326
MEX22-264Z
717440
5334731
309
207
-74
1,891
MEX26-366
716241
5334941
315
182
-79
991
MEX26-366Z
716241
5334941
315
182
-79
1,632
MEX25-355WZA
716982
5333691
346
59
-72
2,151
MEX26-364
717584
5333790
347
355
-64
1,374
MEX26-370
716861
5334695
318
154
-76
2,000
MEX26-366Z
716241
5334941
315
182
-79
1,632
UGOD-102-022
718133
5334352
-713
329
-19
171
UGOD-102-023
718132
5334352
-713
328
-4
159
UGOD-102-027
718134
5334352
-712
15
12
258
MEX26-363ZA
718766
5333635
325
14
-73
1,781
MEX26-363Z
718766
5333635
325
14
-73
1,785
MEX26-363
718766
5333635
325
14
-73
1,746
Detour Lake
DLM26-1342W
586920
5541990
305
176
-69
1,156
DLM26-1361
586839
5542053
303
179
-65
1,173
DLM26-1362A
587165
5541718
296
178
-58
516
DLM26-1367
587206
5541697
294
177
-60
510
DLM26-1395A
588690
5541474
285
177
-54
929
DLM26-1401
588408
5541562
287
176
-53
948
DLM26-1405
588691
5541560
286
179
-55
937
DLM26-1409
588329
5541539
287
176
-56
900
Hope Bay
HBM26-496
434984
7547860
38
60
-53
768
HBM26-500A
434335
7548811
55
88
-61
1,101
HBB26-004
441266
7504582
79
281
-64
639
HBB26-006
441333
7505091
81
276
-59
500
HBB26-007
441404
7504420
74
272
-67
951
HBB26-008
441569
7504378
73
256
-69
1,062
HBB26-009
441217
7504448
78
280
-67
681
HB-11SBD411A**
440855
7504594
65
104
-78
938
HB-11SBD414A**
440862
7504750
66
107
-74
900
HB-S03-293**
441773
7504636
69
274
-76
1,615
Macassa
KLAK-549
570337
5331446
23
141
-53
335
KLAK-591
570339
5331444
21
154
-62
442
KLAK-646
570431
5331501
5
126
-38
305
57-1699
568211
5330935
-1400
291
1
229
57-1712
568296
5330991
-1402
332
-33
204
57-1730
568296
5330991
-1402
327
-66
744
63-290
569142
5331609
-1565
288
-73
743
64-610
569926
5332115
-1674
347
-37
296
64-698
569926
5332113
-1672
347
-44
259
64-701
570230
5332209
-1706
305
-60
351
64-721
569923
5332114
-1674
282
-62
122
64-749
570327
5332242
-1719
345
-3
290
64-774
570229
5332212
-1708
308
-59
351
64-781
570329
5332240
-1718
357
-15
274
Meliadine
ML425-8994-D13
538994
6988957
-476
217
-70
400
ML425-9085-D28
539085
6988949
-464
155
-39
630
ML425-8846-D15
538846
6988969
-493
163
-57
334
ML425-10071-D9
540071
6989004
-432
176
-47
422
ML425-9950-D8
539950
6989006
-422
168
-63
760
ML300-10325-D21
540325
6988412
-214
159
-60
441
ML425-9085-D28
539085
6988949
-464
155
-39
630
ML425-10171-D10
540071
6989004
-432
173
-65
756
ML425-10071-D12
540071
6989004
-432
163
43
423
ML425-10071-D14
540071
6989004
-432
150
65
672
Helmi at Ikkari
IKK26-124
452096
7496270
241
344
-49
787
IKK26-136
451955
7496200
244
338
-50
872.5
*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; and Finnish Coordinate System for Ikkari.
APPENDIX B - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income - key line items:
Revenue from mine operations:
LaRonde
$ 404,180
$ 291,011
$ 1,179,696
$ 881,171
Canadian Malartic
485,326
543,870
1,837,946
1,463,134
Goldex
144,311
108,124
449,784
319,373
Quebec
1,033,817
943,005
3,467,426
2,663,678
Detour Lake
799,036
653,283
2,615,702
1,642,343
Macassa
359,982
282,208
960,899
778,101
Ontario
1,159,018
935,491
3,576,601
2,420,444
Meliadine
370,665
267,332
1,265,147
880,138
Meadowbank
477,684
476,831
1,499,644
1,216,631
Nunavut
848,349
744,163
2,764,791
2,096,769
Fosterville
166,595
142,448
554,922
406,122
Australia
166,595
142,448
554,922
406,122
Kittila
269,371
190,208
785,061
519,238
Finland
269,371
190,208
785,061
519,238
Pinos Altos
99,702
88,586
330,734
221,999
Mexico
99,702
88,586
330,734
221,999
Corporate and Other
6,757
15,628
6,481
15,628
Revenues from mining operations
$ 3,583,609
$ 3,059,529
$ 11,486,016
$ 8,343,878
Production costs
972,409
839,321
2,881,754
2,396,241
Amortization of property, plant and mine development
457,447
429,947
1,300,969
1,223,703
Gross profit
2,153,753
1,790,261
7,303,293
4,723,934
Exploration, corporate and other
181,533
214,693
448,594
337,176
Income before income and mining taxes
1,972,220
1,575,568
6,854,699
4,386,758
Income and mining taxes expense
619,346
520,610
2,205,911
1,448,358
Net income for the period
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,648,788
$ 2,938,400
Net income per share - basic
$ 2.67
$ 2.10
$ 9.25
$ 5.85
Net income per share - diluted
$ 2.67
$ 2.10
$ 9.24
$ 5.83
Cash flows:
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,755,015
$ 1,815,875
$ 5,245,003
$ 4,705,609
Cash used in investing activities
$ (1,155,049)
$ (288,064)
$ (3,109,491)
$ (1,548,940)
Cash used in financing activities
$ (449,795)
$ (732,120)
$ (1,385,162)
$ (1,734,241)
Realized prices:
Gold (per ounce)
$ 4,264
$ 3,476
$ 4,537
$ 3,221
Silver (per ounce)
$ 60.34
$ 43.43
$ 69.45
$ 37.80
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Payable production(i):
Gold (ounces):
LaRonde
77,250
81,522
240,107
264,265
Canadian Malartic
111,202
156,875
412,661
489,179
Goldex
29,940
29,375
88,589
92,509
Quebec
218,392
267,772
741,357
845,953
Detour Lake
183,118
176,539
567,416
497,649
Macassa
80,582
78,832
216,318
252,224
Ontario
263,700
255,371
783,734
749,873
Meliadine
96,149
93,836
287,496
282,611
Meadowbank
115,501
136,152
329,528
378,213
Nunavut
211,650
229,988
617,024
660,824
Fosterville
40,090
34,966
123,545
128,155
Australia
40,090
34,966
123,545
128,155
Kittila
59,907
57,954
170,403
162,415
Finland
59,907
57,954
170,403
162,415
Pinos Altos
20,273
20,885
58,874
59,539
Mexico
20,273
20,885
58,874
59,539
Total gold (ounces):
814,012
866,936
2,494,937
2,606,759
Silver (thousands of ounces)
606
630
1,860
1,843
Zinc (tonnes)
1,809
1,924
3,928
6,051
Copper (tonnes)
1,521
1,468
4,582
4,013
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Payable metal sold(ii):
Gold (ounces):
LaRonde
89,161
77,224
248,700
256,641
Canadian Malartic
113,581
157,228
399,512
452,721
Goldex
31,052
28,479
91,895
92,339
Quebec
233,794
262,931
740,107
801,701
Detour Lake
186,292
188,008
572,711
509,522
Macassa
84,151
81,330
211,667
241,475
Ontario
270,443
269,338
784,378
750,997
Meliadine
86,637
76,739
277,981
274,197
Meadowbank
110,826
136,974
328,287
379,548
Nunavut
197,463
213,713
606,268
653,745
Fosterville
39,015
41,300
123,015
125,800
Australia
39,015
41,300
123,015
125,800
Kittila
62,821
55,000
173,721
162,000
Finland
62,821
55,000
173,721
162,000
Pinos Altos
19,907
21,734
61,493
59,573
Mexico
19,907
21,734
61,493
59,573
Total gold (ounces):
825,084
868,563
2,490,240
2,558,363
Silver (thousands of ounces)
698
653
1,888
1,754
Zinc (tonnes)
1,351
1,977
3,688
6,180
Copper (tonnes)
1,512
1,438
4,609
3,998
Notes:
(i)
Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 557 ounces of gold and 945 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively and 115 ounces of gold and 189 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 1,415 ounces of gold and 3,614 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively, and 249 ounces of gold and 253 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively.
(ii)
Payable metals sold from Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of gold from La India.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,613,125
$ 2,866,053
Inventories
1,898,882
1,698,830
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
1,817
34,428
Other current assets
656,275
394,631
Total current assets
6,170,099
4,993,942
Non-current assets:
Goodwill
4,157,672
4,157,672
Property, plant and mine development
26,195,919
22,850,540
Investments
1,381,101
1,508,252
Other assets
1,222,228
960,885
Total assets
$ 39,127,019
$ 34,471,291
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 1,537,428
$ 1,033,444
Share based liabilities
38,225
31,722
Income taxes payable
296,177
1,226,347
Reclamation provision
232,758
144,537
Lease obligations
43,400
30,480
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
95,969
5,676
Total current liabilities
2,243,957
2,472,206
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
197,102
196,271
Reclamation provision
1,169,682
1,318,476
Lease obligations
87,576
94,719
Share based liabilities
18,474
23,921
Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
5,608,895
5,373,013
Other liabilities
184,488
250,221
Total liabilities
9,510,174
9,728,827
EQUITY
Common shares:
Outstanding - 505,999,563 common shares issued, less 453,082 shares held in trust
20,165,616
18,699,862
Stock options
167,601
166,775
Retained earnings
9,055,369
5,463,906
Other reserves
228,259
411,921
Total equity
29,616,845
24,742,464
Total liabilities and equity
$ 39,127,019
$ 34,471,291
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUES
Revenues from mining operations
$ 3,583,609
$ 3,059,529
$ 11,486,016
$ 8,343,878
COST OF SALES
Production costs
972,409
839,321
2,881,754
2,396,241
Amortization of property, plant and mine development
457,447
429,947
1,300,969
1,223,703
Gross profit
2,153,753
1,790,261
7,303,293
4,723,934
EXPENSES (INCOME)
Exploration and corporate development
77,117
59,630
191,204
153,535
General and administrative
69,555
67,761
205,353
186,360
Finance costs
15,037
24,154
46,832
74,027
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
12,519
20,242
89,223
(173,881)
Foreign exchange translation
6,902
(6,559)
26,297
(18,190)
Care and maintenance
6,192
17,866
44,063
47,449
Gain on sale of investments
-
-
(155,319)
-
Other income and expenses
(5,789)
31,599
941
67,876
Income before income and mining taxes
1,972,220
1,575,568
6,854,699
4,386,758
Income and mining taxes expense
619,346
520,610
2,205,911
1,448,358
Net income for the period
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,648,788
$ 2,938,400
Net income per share - basic
$ 2.67
$ 2.10
$ 9.25
$ 5.85
Net income per share - diluted
$ 2.67
$ 2.10
$ 9.24
$ 5.83
Adjusted net income per share - basic(i)
$ 2.62
$ 2.16
$ 9.09
$ 5.64
Adjusted net income per share - diluted(i)
$ 2.61
$ 2.16
$ 9.08
$ 5.62
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
506,119
502,178
502,673
502,389
Diluted
507,246
503,539
504,009
503,768
Note:
(i)Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
$ 1,352,874
$ 1,054,958
$ 4,648,788
$ 2,938,400
Add (deduct) adjusting items:
Amortization of property, plant and mine development
457,447
429,947
1,300,969
1,223,703
Gain on sale of investments
-
-
(155,319)
-
Deferred income and mining taxes
105,775
64,616
264,595
74,341
Unrealized loss (gain) on currency and commodity derivatives
8,577
50,343
125,619
(99,455)
Unrealized gain on warrants
(217)
(25,613)
(6,910)
(87,044)
Stock-based compensation
31,492
37,913
78,118
86,695
Foreign exchange translation
6,902
(6,559)
26,297
(18,190)
Other
(2,925)
55,639
21,334
84,270
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Income taxes
11,082
189,741
(991,388)
491,108
Inventories
(235,852)
(143,052)
(241,546)
(165,196)
Other current assets
(173,186)
(11,022)
(202,941)
(17,784)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
193,046
118,964
377,387
194,761
Cash provided by operating activities
1,755,015
1,815,875
5,245,003
4,705,609
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and mine development
(902,801)
(626,330)
(2,325,805)
(1,616,930)
Purchase of O3 Mining, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
-
-
-
(121,960)
Purchase of Central Lapland properties, net of cash and cash equivalents
-
-
(578,408)
-
Purchase of exploration properties
(55,591)
-
(55,591)
-
Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets
(5,445)
-
(17,079)
(8,400)
Purchase of equity securities and other investments
(189,750)
(60,142)
(407,841)
(198,503)
Proceeds on sale of equity securities and other investments
-
402,720
260,646
402,720
Other investing activities
(1,462)
(4,312)
14,587
(5,867)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,155,049)
(288,064)
(3,109,491)
(1,548,940)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of Senior Notes
-
(400,000)
-
(950,000)
Debt financing and extinguishment costs
-
(8,245)
-
(8,245)
Repayment of lease obligations
(10,821)
(8,620)
(26,590)
(26,970)
Dividends paid
(204,919)
(186,350)
(614,938)
(542,695)
Repurchase of common shares
(249,989)
(149,855)
(817,764)
(309,843)
Proceeds on exercise of stock options
3,427
10,411
36,409
72,257
Common shares issued
12,507
10,539
37,721
31,255
Cash used in financing activities
(449,795)
(732,120)
(1,385,162)
(1,734,241)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,003)
1,503
(3,278)
5,900
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
149,168
797,194
747,072
1,428,328
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,463,957
1,557,565
2,866,053
926,431
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 3,613,125
$ 2,354,759
$ 3,613,125
$ 2,354,759
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Interest paid
$ 1,618
$ 7,795
$ 4,957
$ 46,213
Income and mining taxes paid
$ 513,720
$ 261,403
$ 2,925,218
$ 877,708
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited