MGM China Reports 2026 Third-Quarter Results

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Set New Third-Quarter Records

Market Share Reaches Historic High of 17.1%

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months (the "Period") and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

During the period, Macau witnessed sustained growth in tourist arrivals, welcoming an average of 122,139 visitors daily, an 8% increase year-on-year. Daily gross gaming revenue ("GGR") reached MOP655 million, down 4% from last year, due to the temporary impact of the World Cup tournaments on the broader market.

MGM China continued to outperform the industry. Daily visitation across the Company's properties rose by 10% year-on-year, while daily GGR surged 5% compared to the same period last year. Notably, Mass GGR (including slot operations) also achieved a 5% year-on-year increase, reflecting the Company's strong positioning in high-value segments.

Revenue for the Period grew by 5% year-on-year to approximately HK$8.9 billion. The Group reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$2.4 billion. Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA represent all-time highs for any third-quarter period.

The Group's market share escalated to a new record of 17.1%, with MGM COTAI securing a 10.5% share and MGM MACAU holding 6.6%.

Occupancy climbed to 94.1% during the Period, up from 93.5% in the prior-year period.

On a property basis, MGM COTAI generated revenue of approximately HK$5.4 billion for the Period (2025: HK$5.1 billion), and adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$1.52 billion (2025: HK$1.46 billion). MGM MACAU recorded revenue of approximately HK$3.5 billion for the Period (2025: HK$3.4 billion), and adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$865 million (2025: HK$914 million).

The Group maintained a healthy financial position. As of September 30, 2026, the Group had a total liquidity of approximately HK$25.6 billion, comprised of Bank balances and cash and undrawn revolver.

This positive momentum carried into the fourth quarter, with property visitation during the October Golden Week holiday surged by 10% year-on-year.

Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer of MGM China said: "The higher-end market segment continues to drive growth. The positive response to our refurbished products and premium spaces underscores our team's deep understanding of the Macau market and our ability to anticipate our customers' evolving tastes."

Following the suite conversion at MGM COTAI earlier this year, the Group has commenced the renovation project of approximately 100 suites at MGM MACAU.

"This initiative will further optimize our assets to enhance competitiveness and solidify the complementary positioning of our portfolio - establishing MGM MACAU as the premier venue on the Peninsula and MGM COTAI as the preferred destination for premium travelers. We are fully committed to supporting Macau's development into a world-class, diversified tourist destination," said Kenneth Feng.

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau, and MGM Hospitality Asia Pacific Limited, which conducts its hospitality business through its wholly owned subsidiary MGM Hospitality Group (Asia Pacific) Limited and its subsidiaries. MGM Grand Paradise owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai. For more information about MGM China Holdings Limited, please visit the Company's website at https://en.mgmchinaholdings.com/.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, please visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM China