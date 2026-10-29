United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Healthcare Reports 19.43% Revenue Growth in First Nine Months of 2026, with Cumulative R&D Investment Exceeding RMB 10 Billion Since 2022

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (688271.SH), a global innovator in advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, reported revenue of RMB 10.58 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 19.43% year-on-year. Sustained investment in innovation supported the company's international expansion, with overseas revenue increasing 50.30% year-on-year to RMB 3.00 billion.

R&D investment reached RMB 2.23 billion in the first nine months, representing 21.08% of revenue, up 0.14 percentage points year-on-year. With 3,937 R&D personnel, the company continued to advance technologies across its imaging and treatment portfolio. Cumulative R&D investment from 2022, the year of its public listing, through September 2026 reached RMB 10.50 billion.

Innovation continued to support growth across international markets. European revenue increased nearly 30% year-on-year in the first nine months, while Asia-Pacific revenue grew more than 100% in Q1-Q3 2026, with continued progress in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The uMR Jupiter 5T MRI system achieved first installations in Spain, Turkey and Vietnam, expanding the company's international presence in ultra-high-field imaging.

In late September, the uPMR Zenith received CE certification, further expanding the company's PET/MR portfolio in Europe. Designed to improve examination efficiency, the system enables a 15-minute door-to-door whole-body PET/MR workflow covering the head and neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis, reducing examination time by more than 50% compared with the previous generation. It also supports high-resolution brain imaging in 10 minutes and rapid, multi-contrast MR examinations of individual anatomical regions in as little as 100 seconds.

The company also continued to broaden its ultrasound portfolio for international markets. The uSONIQUE series has obtained regulatory approvals or clearances in China, the United States, the European Union and Singapore. By the end of September, 18 ultrasound products had received FDA 510(k) clearance. The portfolio spans obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular and general imaging applications, as well as portable systems, with further development underway for intraoperative and catheter-based applications.

AI-enabled imaging remained another area of progress. In September, United Imaging Healthcare presented its new ultra-low-dose digital radiography technology, combining X-ray noise modeling with neural-network-based image processing. Under the evaluated examination conditions, the technology reduced radiation dose by 70%, improved the image signal-to-noise ratio by 53% and increased spatial resolution by 22%.

The company is also preparing to launch uMR Prema, a zero-liquid-helium MRI system that will further expand its 1.5T portfolio. Designed for whole-body, cardiac, abdominal and musculoskeletal applications, the system combines sustainability considerations with clinical capabilities, including a one-stop cardiac scanning workflow and musculoskeletal imaging across different patient positions.

With more than 41,000 systems delivered to over 17,000 medical and research institutions worldwide, United Imaging Healthcare will continue to translate R&D investment into technologies that address clinical needs, improve workflow efficiency and broaden access to advanced healthcare.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.