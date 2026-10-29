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Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
151 Leser
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Municipality Finance issues a USD 50 million tap under its MTN programme

DJ Municipality Finance issues a USD 50 million tap under its MTN programme 

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) 
Municipality Finance issues a USD 50 million tap under its MTN programme 
29-Oct-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29.10.2026 10:00:09 EET | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 
 
Municipality Finance Plc 
Stock exchange release 
29 October 2026 at 10:00 am (EET) 
 
Municipality Finance issues a USD 50 million tap under its MTN programme 
 
On 30 October 2026 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of USD 50 million to an existing series 
of notes issued on 3 June 2026. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the notes is USD 300 million. The 
maturity date of the notes is 3 September 2031. The notes bear interest at a floating rate equal to Compounded SOFR 
plus 100 bps per annum. 
 
The new tranche is issued under MuniFin's EUR 55 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering 
circular, the supplemental offering circular and the final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's 
website at https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/for-investors. 
 
MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq 
Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 30 October 2026. The existing notes in the series are admitted 
to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. 
 
RBC Europe Limited acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche. 
 
MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC 

Further information:  
 
Joakim Holmström 
 
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability 
 
tel. +358 50 444 3638 

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include 
Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet is over 
EUR 57 billion. 
 
MuniFin's customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, joint county 
authorities, corporate entities under the control of the above-mentioned organisations, and affordable social housing. 
Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, 
sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with 
special needs. 
 
MuniFin's customers are domestic, but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is 
an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The 
funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. 
 
Read more: https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/ 

Important Information 
 
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or 
indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, 
publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or 
the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in 
any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from 
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.  
 
This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been 
and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the 
applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, 
within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable 
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 
 
Attachments 
 . Download announcement as PDF.pdf 
News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2914674XXX 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:     KUNTA 
LEI Code:   529900HEKOENJHPNN480 
Sequence No.: 447804 
EQS News ID:  2424294 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424294&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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