

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a UK-based wealth management company, Wednesday reported that funds under management rose to £242.44 billion as of September 30, 2026, from £212.36 billion a year ago.



Third-quarter gross inflows fell to £5.15 billion from £5.70 billion in the prior-year period, while net inflows declined to £570 million from £1.76 billion.



The year-to-date funds under management retention rate remained broadly stable at 95.1%, compared with 95.2% a year earlier.



In London, St. James's Place shares fell 0.58% to 1,113.50 pence.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News