DJ Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc (LUXG) Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 219.7823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184914 CODE: LUXG ISIN: LU1681048XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 447818 EQS News ID: 2424324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)