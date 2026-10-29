DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.2817 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6495236 CODE: MOBI ISIN: LU2023679XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LEI Code: 2138009XSCOQRL54WY80 Sequence No.: 447888 EQS News ID: 2424470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)