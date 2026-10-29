DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 633.1536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171773 CODE: HLTW ISIN: LU0533033XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LEI Code: 54930065VF42XTMP1X38 Sequence No.: 447894 EQS News ID: 2424482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)