

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.DE, HEN3.DE) said, according to preliminary figures, Group sales were 5.7 billion euros in the third quarter of 2026. This corresponds to a double-digit nominal increase of 11.0 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organic sales growth was 6.5 percent.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects organic sales growth of 3.0 to 4.0 percent, revised from prior guidance of 1.5 to 3.5 percent. Adjusted earnings per preferred share is now expected to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates, revised from prior guidance of an increase in the low- to high-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates.



Henkel shares are trading at 80.00 euros on Xetra exchange, up 2.72%.



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