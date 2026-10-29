

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday higher revenue in the third quarter, supported by a 5 percent increase in growth categories, despite the challenging trading environment in China. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance.



In the third quarter, revenue grew 4.9 percent to 25.281 billion Danish kroner from last year's 24.108 billion kroner, supported by a positive currency impact.



Western Europe's revenue growth was 3.7 percent from last year to 14.559 billion kroner. Asia revenues were 5.065 billion kroner, up 1 percent, and the growth was 12 percent in Central & Eastern Europe and India to 5.653 billion kroner.



Organic revenue growth was 3.0 percent. Organic revenue in Western Europe was up 2.5 percent, Asia was down 4.6 percent, and CEEI was up 11.7 percent.



Revenue/hl grew 3 percent with solid improvement in all regions.



Total beverages edged up 0.3 percent from last year to 40.8 million hl. Organic volume growth was 0.3 percent



Total beer volume dropped 3.5 percent to 26.7 million hl, while Soft drinks and other beverages grew 8.5 percent to 14.1 million hl.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, organic operating profit growth is still expected at 4 percent-6 percent on prior year's operating profit of 13.686 billion kroner.



In Copenhagen, Carlsberg shares were trading at 949.40 kroner, down 1.45 percent.



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