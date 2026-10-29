The publicly listed Litecoin miner becomes the first ecosystem partner exploring how mined LTC can move into institutional trading, financing and yield workflows on Canton

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent dated October 27, 2026 (the "LOI") with Greywick Digital Limited ("Greywick") to explore institutional liquidity solutions for cLTC, the reserve-backed tokenized Litecoin that Greywick is developing for the Canton Network. Greywick has identified Luxxfolio as its inaugural ecosystem partner for cLTC.

The LOI outlines a proposed seed liquidity role for Luxxfolio and joint exploration of borrowing applications involving cLTC. It is non-binding except for confidentiality; commercial commitments require a further signed agreement, and each party will bear its own costs.

cLTC is being developed as a reserve-backed, tokenized representation of Litecoin (LTC), architected by Greywick for deployment on the privacy-enabled Canton Network. Greywick has announced support from the Litecoin Foundation for the initiative. Under the proposed framework, Luxxfolio intends to explore locking portions of its mined LTC treasury into Greywick's proposed reserve, designed to use published addresses and independent attestation. In return, Luxxfolio would receive cLTC issued by Greywick 1:1 against the locked LTC, potentially giving it access to institutional trading, collateralized financing and corporate yield-bearing workflows on Canton.

This exploratory relationship is intended to allow Luxxfolio to retain long-term economic exposure to Litecoin while seeking to increase the capital efficiency of its balance sheet. By converting static treasury assets into privacy-enabled cLTC, the Company could work with financial institutions and capital providers on the Canton Network.

The partnership marks a milestone for cLTC ahead of Greywick's anticipated mainnet launch in late 2026. By onboarding a publicly listed Litecoin miner, Greywick aims to demonstrate the practical enterprise use of the CIP-56 token standard: corporate asset holders could access additional treasury applications without selling LTC on public spot exchanges. Greywick's launch target remains subject to development and publication of reserve addresses, the attestation format and the launch sequence.

Any treasury allocation would depend on agreed commercial, custody and redemption terms and technical readiness. Holding cLTC would introduce counterparty, custody, redemption and liquidity risks beyond holding LTC directly; financing, yield and other financial benefits are not assured.

Further details regarding specific product timelines, liquidity structures, and technical integration milestones will be released as development progresses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luxxfolio as the pioneering ecosystem partner for cLTC. Working directly with both a public mining company and a pillar in the Litecoin ecosystem, Greywick aims to unlock the utility and collateral efficiencies that will give us the practical model to scale. We are excited about what comes next", said Paul Bradley, Co-founder of Greywick Digital.

"Our approach is to hold a strategic treasury position in Litecoin for the long term. Working with Greywick Digital, we can explore how that treasury can do more for our shareholders on Canton while maintaining our exposure to LTC. This complements our mining strategy and our broader focus on providing value across the Litecoin ecosystem. We are building a business that connects Litecoin production, treasury management and the infrastructure that can expand its use. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to help shape how Litecoin could be used in institutional trading and financing, bringing the perspective of an operating miner and long-term holder into that development. We are proud to be the first ecosystem partner for cLTC and look forward to sharing more as the integration develops", said Tomek Antoniak, CEO and Director of Luxxfolio.

Key highlights

Luxxfolio becomes the first ecosystem partner exploring institutional liquidity solutions for cLTC on the Canton Network.

Luxxfolio intends to explore locking part of its mined LTC treasury in Greywick's proposed reserve in exchange for cLTC issued 1:1.

cLTC could give Luxxfolio access to institutional trading, collateralized financing and corporate yield workflows on Canton.

Luxxfolio aims to keep its long-term Litecoin exposure without selling LTC on public spot markets.

cLTC is being developed under Canton's CIP-56 token standard, with Greywick targeting mainnet launch in late 2026.

About Greywick Digital

Greywick Digital is an asset agnostic tokenization infrastructure company focused on bringing established assets onto the Canton Network, the settlement network used by regulated financial institutions. Its first planned issuance is cLTC, Litecoin on Canton Network, designed to use published reserves and independent attestation.

Visit greywick.digital for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact info@greywick.digital.

About Canton Network

Canton Network is a public blockchain designed for financial applications that require privacy and control. It enables independently operated applications to connect and transact while allowing each application to set its own permissions. The network supports tokenized assets and financial workflows, including collateral and settlement, with transaction information shared on a need-to-know basis. For more information, visit www.canton.network.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, treasury growth and infrastructure. The Company operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and has developed LuxxPool, its own Litecoin-focused mining platform, now available in public beta. Luxxfolio is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under LUXX, on the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0. For more information, visit www.luxxfolio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes the proposed collaboration and any further agreement; potential allocation and tokenization of Luxxfolio's LTC; development, launch and integration of cLTC; proposed reserve, custody and redemption arrangements; and potential institutional trading, financing, yield and treasury benefits. This information reflects current expectations and assumes that satisfactory commercial and legal terms can be agreed, technical development and integration can be completed, appropriate custody and reserve controls can be implemented, necessary resources and counterparties will be available, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements can be satisfied. These assumptions may prove incorrect. Actual results could differ materially because of development delays or failures; inability to agree acceptable terms; insufficient adoption or liquidity; counterparty default or insolvency; loss, theft or restricted access to reserve assets; inadequate reserve verification; cybersecurity incidents or software vulnerabilities; redemption delays, restrictions or failures; differences between cLTC's market value and the value of LTC; adverse regulatory developments; and digital asset price volatility. Financing and yield activities may expose assets to additional credit, collateral and liquidation risks and may result in losses. A 1:1 reserve design does not assure market value or redemption on demand. There is no assurance that a further agreement will be signed, cLTC will launch on the stated timetable, the proposed activities will proceed, or anticipated benefits will be realized. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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