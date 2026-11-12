Company completes a 50-miner expansion funded from operations, welcomes Soqucoin creator John Casey Wilson as an advisor and supports the Litecoin Foundation.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to provide a corporate update on LuxxPool, its mining fleet, its treasury and LuxxWallet.

Key Highlights

Fleet expansion complete: 50 additional Antminer L9 miners purchased with cash from operations and fully commissioned, bringing the fleet to 338 Scrypt miners and approximately 5.58 TH/s of nameplate capacity.

50 additional Antminer L9 miners purchased with cash from operations and fully commissioned, bringing the fleet to 338 Scrypt miners and approximately 5.58 TH/s of nameplate capacity. LuxxPool growth: approximately 7.7 TH/s and 520 workers as of November 11, 2026, including approximately 2.1 TH/s from third-party miners, averaging 15 new accounts and 7 new miners per day since launch.

approximately 7.7 TH/s and 520 workers as of November 11, 2026, including approximately 2.1 TH/s from third-party miners, averaging 15 new accounts and 7 new miners per day since launch. Eleven Scrypt chains through one connection, including Litecoin, Dogecoin and Soqucoin.

Soqucoin: LuxxPool was the first pool to add Soqucoin (SOQ), a production post-quantum Layer 1 merge-mined with Litecoin, and the Company's SOQ treasury now exceeds 100 million coins.

LuxxPool was the first pool to add Soqucoin (SOQ), a production post-quantum Layer 1 merge-mined with Litecoin, and the Company's SOQ treasury now exceeds 100 million coins. New advisor: John Casey Wilson, creator of Soqucoin, has joined Luxxfolio as an advisor.

John Casey Wilson, creator of Soqucoin, has joined Luxxfolio as an advisor. Litecoin treasury: an estimated 26,838.23 LTC, with 3,599.13 LTC mined cumulatively as of November 9, 2026.

an estimated 26,838.23 LTC, with 3,599.13 LTC mined cumulatively as of November 9, 2026. Litecoin Foundation: 5% of LuxxPool's own fees allocated to the Litecoin Foundation, at no cost to miners.

5% of LuxxPool's own fees allocated to the Litecoin Foundation, at no cost to miners. LuxxWallet: self-custody for 11 Scrypt assets, with MWEB and LitVM features in development.

LuxxPool Growth

Since its public beta launch on October 20, 2026, LuxxPool has grown from serving the Company's own fleet into a platform for independent miners. As of November 11, 2026, the pool was running approximately 7.7 TH/s across 520 workers in regular and SOLO modes, including approximately 2.1 TH/s from miners outside Luxxfolio's fleet. Since launch, LuxxPool has averaged approximately 15 new accounts and 7 new miners per day.

LuxxPool supports merged mining across 11 Scrypt networks, including Litecoin, Dogecoin and Soqucoin, through a single connection, letting miners earn multiple coins from the same hashrate without additional hardware or power. The pool charges a 0.75% standard fee, pays payout network fees itself, offers PPLNS and SOLO modes with servers in the United States, Europe and Asia, and publishes block records that can be verified on each blockchain.

Soqucoin: An Early but Core Treasury Asset

Soqucoin (SOQ) is a production post-quantum Layer 1 blockchain merge-mined with Litecoin. It secures transactions with ML-DSA (Dilithium) signatures, a NIST-standardized post-quantum scheme, while drawing its proof-of-work security from the same Scrypt hashrate that protects Litecoin. LuxxPool was the first mining pool to add Soqucoin, giving Scrypt miners a way to earn SOQ alongside Litecoin and Dogecoin with no additional hardware or power. The Company will continue working closely with John Casey Wilson, creator, founder and chief architect of Soqucoin, and the Soqucoin team on pool integration, wallet support and miner onboarding. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Wilson has joined Luxxfolio as an advisor. He brings more than two decades of critical infrastructure experience across U.S. Air Force combat communications, defense program engineering and Fortune-100 cloud security, and will advise the Company on post-quantum resilience, network infrastructure and ecosystem development. His involvement gives Luxxfolio direct insight into post-quantum security as a long-term consideration for digital assets and mining infrastructure. Luxxfolio considers SOQ an early but core treasury asset: all SOQ mined by the Company's fleet to date has been retained as a long-term holding, and the Company's SOQ treasury now exceeds 100 million coins.

LuxxPool is also welcoming SOQUPOOL miners ahead of SOQUPOOL's announced closure on November 19, 2026 at 16:00 UTC, with onboarding instructions available on LuxxPool.

Mining Fleet Expansion

The Company purchased 50 additional Bitmain Antminer L9 miners with cash from operations, and all 50 are now fully commissioned at DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.'s Christina Lake facility in British Columbia. The units add approximately 832 GH/s of nameplate capacity, bringing Luxxfolio's fleet to 338 Scrypt miners and approximately 5.58 TH/s, a 17.4% increase in miner count.

LuxxWallet

LuxxWallet is a self-custody web wallet for 11 native Scrypt coins, including Litecoin, Dogecoin and Soqucoin. Keys are encrypted on the user's device, and users can share their receiving addresses with LuxxPool for payouts while keeping full control of their private keys. Features in development include support for Litecoin's MWEB (MimbleWimble Extension Blocks) private transactions and LitVM. The wallet is available at luxxwallet.com.

"We are building Luxxfolio into a more integrated digital asset infrastructure company, with mining, treasury growth, pool operations and self-custody technology working together as part of a unified strategy," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO and Director of Luxxfolio. "The expansion of our mining fleet using cash generated from operations, the rapid adoption of LuxxPool by independent miners, and the continued development of LuxxWallet demonstrate the progress we are making across each part of our business. Our early support for Soqucoin, the addition of John Casey Wilson as an advisor, and our commitment to supporting the Litecoin Foundation further reinforce our focus on innovation, collaboration and the long-term development of the broader Scrypt ecosystem. We believe these initiatives position Luxxfolio to capture opportunities beyond traditional mining while continuing to strengthen our core Litecoin mining and treasury strategy."

Litecoin Treasury Update

As of November 9, 2026, the Company's public dashboard reported cumulative Litecoin mined of 3,599.13 LTC, estimated treasury holdings of 26,838.23 LTC, and 1,514.58 LTC received over the preceding 30 days, an average of 50.49 LTC per day. Litecoin figures exclude Soqucoin, Dogecoin and other merged-mined assets.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 incentive stock options to consultants and contractors under its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable at $0.30 per common share for three years and vests over one year from the date of grant, subject to the plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, treasury growth and Scrypt mining infrastructure. It operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and develops LuxxPool and LuxxWallet. Luxxfolio is listed on the CSE under LUXX, the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0. For more information, visit www.luxxfolio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, including statements about fleet performance, treasury growth and the retention of digital assets; the Company's work with the Soqucoin team and its advisor; LuxxPool growth and the SOQUPOOL transition; Litecoin Foundation contributions; and LuxxWallet development, including MWEB and LitVM features, automatic payouts and optional coin conversion. Actual results may differ materially because of downtime, power interruptions, cryptocurrency volatility, network difficulty and hashrate changes, block-discovery variance, cybersecurity incidents, software or payout errors, the limited liquidity and early stage of newer networks such as Soqucoin, counterparty risks, financing requirements and regulatory changes. Nameplate capacity and point-in-time pool statistics do not assure future production or revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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