Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.06 reflects the unfavorable impact of historically mild weather

Industrial customer demand grew 9% year over year, driven by continued growth from high-tech and data center customers

Revising 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.18 to $3.28 per diluted share, due to the impact of unusually mild weather during the third quarter; long-term guidance remains intact

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported third quarter 2026 net income of $119 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. After adjusting for business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses, third quarter 2026 non-GAAP net income was $125 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. This compares with third quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $103 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $110 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

"We continue to execute on our strategic priorities. Industrial demand grew 9% on a weather-adjusted basis year over year, and cooler summer weather reduced residential and small-commercial demand," said Maria Pope, President and CEO. "Our October 1st go-live of the Extended Day-Ahead Market is reducing power-costs and energy market volatility, delivering an estimated $14 million in customer savings in 2027."

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Compared to Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

On an adjusted basis, third quarter earnings reflected continued execution on cost management initiatives, regulatory recovery and strong industrial load growth, partially offset by the impact of the mildest third quarter in a decade. Unfavorable weather reduced customer demand, resulting in a $0.15 year-over-year EPS headwind in the third quarter. On a year-to-date basis, weather has resulted in an estimated $0.20 EPS headwind relative to normal weather.

Additional Company Updates

Corporate Structure / Holding Company Update

Following the OPUC's September 25th order, the company filed a request for clarification and changes to two conditions. The proposed structure is intended to enhance financial flexibility while maintaining strong customer protections and utility financial strength. PGE's growth strategy, capital investment plan and earnings outlook do not depend on holding company implementation. The company supports $78 million in customer rate credits and $5 million in other community commitments.

Extended Day-Ahead Market

PGE successfully launched participation in the Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM) on October 1st, enabling lower power costs and enhanced tools to manage energy market volatility. PGE expects participation to provide meaningful customer value, including approximately $14 million in estimated customer savings in 2027.

General Rate Case

PGE filed its 2027 general rate case with the OPUC in August. As proposed, the case would result in an approximately 4.8% overall increase relative to currently approved prices with residential customers seeing an approximate 3.9% increase. If approved, new rates would take effect July 1, 2027. The increase is expected to be partially offset by lower net variable power costs in 2027, which are addressed separately through the Annual Power Cost Update Tariff. Parties' opening testimony in the case is expected in mid-December.

Resource Planning and Procurement

In October, PGE filed its 2026 Clean Energy Plan and Integrated Resource Plan with the OPUC, proposing two pathways to meet projected resource needs while maintaining reliability and advancing Oregon's decarbonization goals. Additionally, the company signed build-transfer agreements for two new solar and battery projects: a combined 200 MW solar and 250 MW battery storage facility at Biglow, selected from the 2025 RFP final shortlist, with an anticipated investment of approximately $900 million (excluding AFUDC); and Salmonfly, a combined 199 MW solar and 199 MW battery storage facility being developed with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with an anticipated investment of approximately $853 million (excluding AFUDC). The project was executed outside the 2025 RFP and remains subject to OPUC process as detailed in PGE's request for a waiver to the competitive bidding rules.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced on October 23, 2026, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 55.125 cents per share. The dividend is payable on or before January 15, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2026.

2026 Earnings Guidance

PGE is revising its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.18 to $3.28 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 1.0% and 2.0%, weather adjusted;

Execution of power cost and financing plans;

Execution of operating cost management plan;

Normal temperatures in its utility service area for November and December;

Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $810 million and $830 million which includes approximately $160 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines and $28 million of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses and $4 million of regulatory deferral adjustments related to the January 2024 storm and 2024 reliability contingency event;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $570 million and $590 million;

Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $950 to $1,150 million;

Capital expenditures of $1,565 million; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $815 million.

T hird Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast - October 29, 2026

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on October 29, 2026.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Erin Schwartz, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides an alternative measure of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's operating financial performance trends, exclusive of items that are not normally associated with ongoing operations. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Business transformation and optimization expenses, including strategic advisory, workforce realignment, corporate structure update costs and Washington acquisition related expenses including legal, financing and strategic advisory costs.

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended September 30, 2026

(Dollars in millions, except EPS)

Net Income



Diluted EPS

GAAP as reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 $ 119

$ 1.00

Exclusion of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses

9



0.08

Tax effect (1)

(3 )

(0.02 ) Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 $ 125

$ 1.06





(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and PGE assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, regarding PGE's earnings guidance (including all the assumptions and expectations upon which such guidance is based), expected customer demand and load growth, including industrial and data -center growth; the effects of weather on demand and earnings; expected benefits and customer savings from participation in the Extended Day-Ahead Market; PGE's proposed holding company reorganization; PGE's proposed purchase of electric utility operations and certain assets in Washington state from PacifiCorp (Acquisition), the 2027 general rate case; resource planning, procurement and capital investment, including the Biglow and Salmonfly projects; financing and operating plans, and expected dividends, as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expected," "forecast," "guidance," "intended," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potentially," "proposed," "should," "target," "will," and "working to" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: wildfire and public safety risks, including the effectiveness of mitigation, vegetation management, system hardening, and public safety power shutoffs (PSPS), related liability, insurance and regulatory cost recovery; severe or unseasonable weather, climate, and catastrophe risks that may materially affect customer demand, operations, power and fuel availability, costs and cost recovery; electric-system operation, generation and energy-market risks, including outages, equipment failures, hydro and wind variability, fuel or transmission constraints, counterparty performance, and volatility in wholesale power and fuel prices; regulatory, legislative and policy risks, including the timing and outcome of rate cases, new or revised laws, regulations, executive actions, audits, investigations, and cost-recovery proceedings that could affect rates, operations, capital resource plans or financial results; Acquisition and corporate-structure risks, including approvals and conditions, financing and joint-venture arrangements, implementation and integration, cost recovery, customer commitments, and the possibility that anticipated benefits are delayed, reduced or not realized; capital-investment and resource procurement risks, including permitting and interconnection delays, supply chain constraints, inflation, labor availability, contractual disputes, counterparty failures, project performance or abandonment, and the ability to complete projects on schedule and recover costs; load growth, customer mix and demand risks, including accelerated or uneven growth from large customers such as data centers, substantial infrastructure needs, weather-driven variability, changes in residential, commercial and industrial usage patterns, and conservation, price response, distributed generation or cusotmer migration to alternative suppliers; cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data privacy and physical security risks that could disrupt operations, damage assets or expose sensitive information; environmental, legal and litigation risks, including permitting and remediation obligations and the timing and outcome of judicial, administrative or regulatory proceedings; and financing and macroeconomic risks, including the availability and cost of capital, credit ratings, interest rates, inflation, tariffs and supply-chain or energy-market disruption arising from geopolitical events; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in PGE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Portland General Electric Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues:























Revenues, net $ 969

$ 946

$ 2,643

$ 2,676

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

2



6



21



11

Total revenues

971



952



2,664



2,687

Operating expenses:















Purchased power and fuel

383



372



1,040



1,034

Generation, transmission and distribution

115



112



337



336

Administrative and other

86



99



282



291

Depreciation and amortization

146



148



433



427

Taxes other than income taxes

54



47



157



139

Total operating expenses

784



778



2,249



2,227

Income from operations

187



174



415



460

Interest expense, net

62



60



183



173

Other income:















Allowance for equity funds used during construction

8



4



17



15

Miscellaneous income, net

5



5



23



17

Other income, net

13



9



40



32

Income before income tax expense

138



123



272



319

Income tax expense

19



20



40



54

Net income

119



103



232



265

Other comprehensive income

1



1



1



1

Comprehensive income $ 120

$ 104

$ 233

$ 266



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic

118,199



110,170



116,534



109,708

Diluted

118,671



110,416



117,085



109,958



















Earnings per share:















Basic $ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 1.99

$ 2.42

Diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.94

$ 1.98

$ 2.41



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 69

$ 76

Accounts receivable, net

442



460

Inventories

127



124

Regulatory assets-current

257



168

Other current assets

150



244

Total current assets

1,045



1,072

Electric utility plant, net

11,712



10,993

Regulatory assets-noncurrent

513



619

Nuclear decommissioning trust

44



42

Non-qualified benefit plan trust

38



36

Other noncurrent assets

463



468

Total assets $ 13,815

$ 13,230



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued

(In millions, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)





September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 310

$ 330

Liabilities from price risk management activities-current

113



158

Current portion of finance lease obligation

27



27

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

462



478

Total current liabilities

912



993

Long-term debt, net of current portion

5,010



4,662

Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent

1,524



1,490

Deferred income taxes

668



601

Deferred investment tax credits

187



194

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans

89



107

Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent

49



56

Asset retirement obligations

302



299

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities

66



70

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

253



263

Other noncurrent liabilities

423



362

Total liabilities

9,483



9,097

Commitments and contingencies (see notes)







Shareholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

-



-

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 118,907,598 and 115,559,079 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2,540



2,382

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3 )

(4 ) Retained earnings

1,795



1,755

Total shareholders' equity

4,332



4,133

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,815

$ 13,230



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 232

$ 265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

433



427

Deferred income taxes

22



39

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

(17 )

(15 ) Alternative revenue programs

(21 )

(11 ) Regulatory assets

20



(6 ) Regulatory liabilities

16



(21 ) Tax credit sales

23



153

Other non-cash income and expenses, net

78



69

Changes in working capital:







Accounts receivable, net

10



(9 ) Inventories

(3 )

(10 ) Margin deposits

63



66

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20



43

Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties

(19 )

-

Other working capital items, net

20



37

Other, net

(66 )

(57 ) Net cash provided by operating activities

811



970

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(1,085 )

(899 ) Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities

3



4

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities

(3 )

(9 ) Other, net

(18 )

(12 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,103 )

(916 )

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock $ 156

$ 49

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

350



310

Payments on long-term debt

-



(102 ) Dividends paid

(184 )

(167 ) Other

(37 )

(19 ) Net cash provided by financing activities

285



71

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(7 )

125

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

76



12

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 69

$ 137

Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 155

$ 146

Cash received for income taxes, net

(3 )

(137 )

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026





2025





2026





2025

Retail:

















































Residential $ 362



37 %

$ 375

39 %

$ 1,090

41 %

$ 1,115



42 % Commercial

261



27



262

28



744

28



738



27 Industrial

177



18



141

15



472

17



396



15 Subtotal

800



82



778

82



2,306

86



2,249



84 Direct access:

























Commercial

3



-



4

-



10

-



12



- Industrial

10



1



7

1



24

1



18



1 Subtotal

13



1



11

1



34

1



30



1 Subtotal Retail

813



83



789

83



2,340

87



2,279



85 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

2



-



6

1



21

1



11



1 Other accrued revenues, net

(6 )

-



(1 ) -



(11 ) -



9



- Total retail revenues

809



83



794

84



2,350

88



2,299



86 Wholesale revenues

143



15



136

14



245

9



324



12 Other operating revenues

19



2



22

2



69

3



64



2 Total revenues $ 971



100 %

$ 952

100 %

$ 2,664

100 %

$ 2,687



100 %





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

%

Change

% Change (Weather- Adjusted)

2026

2025

%

Change



% Change (Weather- Adjusted)*

Energy deliveries:



































Retail:



































Residential

1,740

1,911

(8.9 )% (0.6 )% 5,418

5,708

(5.1 )%

(2.4 )% Commercial

1,668

1,752

(4.8 ) (1.8 ) 4,791

4,930

(2.8 )

(1.8 ) Industrial

1,654

1,561

6.0 6.4 4,815

4,375

10.1

10.2 Subtotal

5,062

5,224

(3.1 ) 1.1 15,024

15,013

0.1

1.5 Direct access:











Commercial

134

155

(13.5 ) (13.5 ) 368

419

(12.2 )

(12.2 ) Industrial

552

545

1.3 1.3 1,562

1,501

4.1

4.1 Subtotal

686

700

(2.0 ) (2.0 ) 1,930

1,920

0.5

0.5 Total retail

5,748

5,924

(3.0 ) 0.7 % 16,954

16,933

0.1

1.3 % Wholesale

2,379

2,741

(13.2 ) 5,293

7,159

(26.1 )

Total

8,127

8,665

(6.2 )% 22,247

24,092

(7.7 )%







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025



%

Change



2026



2025



%

Change

Average number of retail customers:



































Residential

847,007



841,257



1 %

846,286



839,429



1 % Commercial

114,495



114,258



-

114,520



114,226



- Industrial

224



218



3

222



217



2 Direct access

497



747



(33 )

511



688



(26 ) Total

962,223



956,480



1 %

961,539



954,560



1 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued

(Unaudited)





Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days





2026



2025



Avg.

2026



2025



Avg.

First Quarter

1,737

1,772

1,828

-

4

-

Second Quarter

477

464

580

133

102

115

July

6

2

3

190

209

208

August

2

-

2

202

277

240

September

61

17

49

23

102

92

Third Quarter

69

19

54

415

588

540

Year-to-date

2,283

2,255

2,462

548

694

655

(Decrease)/Increase from the 15-year average

(7 )%

(8 )%



(16 )%

6 %



Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025

Generation:















































Thermal:















































Natural gas

3,265



42 %

3,138



39 %

7,000



33 %

8,534



38 % Coal

544



7

581



7

1,059



5

1,408



6 Total thermal

3,809



49

3,719



46

8,059



38

9,942



44 Hydro

174



2

199



2

765



4

969



4 Wind

710



9

669



8

2,025



9

2,134



9 Total generation

4,693



60

4,587



56

10,849



51

13,045



57 Purchased power:























Hydro

861



11

1,549



19

3,552



17

5,321



24 Wind

350



4

280



4

1,085



5

871



4 Solar

668



9

399



5

1,602



8

992



4 Natural Gas

518



7

522



7

1,142



5

522



2 Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas

27



-

29



-

76



-

83



- Source not specified

736



9

765



9

2,949



14

1,935



9 Total purchased power

3,160



40

3,544



44

10,406



49

9,724



43 Total system load

7,853



100 %

8,131



100 %

21,255



100 %

22,769



100 % Less: wholesale sales

(2,379 )



(2,741 )



(5,293 )



(7,159 )

Retail load requirement

5,474





5,390





15,962





15,610





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