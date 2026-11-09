At a time when electricity demand is growing rapidly, Portland General Electric (PGE) and Kraken today announced an integrated platform that brings together PGE's customer operations and separately-managed energy-flexibility programs onto one system. The platform is designed to make it easier for customers to manage their energy, simplify how customers interact with the company, improve operational efficiency and create new opportunities to manage energy demand in ways that benefit all customers. Platform optimization moved from contract signing to first live customer in less than six weeks.

"As we serve a growing region and continue to meet rising electricity demand, we are focused on delivering the best possible value for our customers," said John McFarland, Chief Customer Officer for PGE. "Kraken's integrated platform helps us make participation easier for customers and coordinate that participation to support reliability, better use of existing grid infrastructure and reducing upward cost pressures."

PGE is Oregon's largest electric services utility serving nearly 960,000 customers in an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians, with more than 25% of residential customers participating in one or more Flex Power programs, including Peak Time Rebates, Smart Thermostat and Time of Day pricing. The programs help customers manage their energy use and costs while reducing demand on the electric system during peak periods.

With PGE customers leading the Pacific Northwest in rooftop solar installations and more than 230,000 customers participating in energy shifting programs, PGE provides approximately 600 MW of customer and distributed energy resources. By bringing customer operations and flexibility programs onto an integrated Kraken platform, PGE can build on that foundation and make participation simpler as more customers adopt electric vehicles, batteries and other connected energy technologies. Over time, these capabilities can help reduce or defer certain infrastructure investments, lower overall system costs and benefit customers.

Kraken's AI-powered operating system helps utilities better match electricity supply and demand by shifting over 15GWh of energy generation and consumption daily. The platform also helps streamline operations, improve customer service, and scale customer participation in energy programs that support reliability and affordability.

"Utilities have traditionally managed customer service and grid flexibility through separate systems," said Amir Orad, CEO of Kraken. "PGE is bringing those capabilities together in a way that creates a better customer experience and makes electricity more affordable. By coordinating electric vehicles, batteries, smart thermostats, and other customer-owned resources, PGE can unlock more value from infrastructure already in place, manage peak demand, and deliver greater benefits to customers."

Kraken currently supports more than 90 million customer accounts across 16 countries and was recently named a Leader for Edge DERMS globally by IDC. The agreement marks Kraken's second integrated utility deployment in the United States and its first in the Pacific Northwest. Kraken is also active in Texas as the global operating platform of Octopus Energy.

About Kraken

Kraken is the most-loved and proven operating system for energy. We help utilities transform their tech and operations, and embrace the benefits of AI so they can lead the energy transition.

Built specifically for utilities, Kraken's AI already runs inside live utility operations, from meter reading and billing to customer service, field work and asset flexibility, on a single data model supporting more than 90 million accounts worldwide. Kraken's agents resolve customer issues, orchestrate workflows and trigger approved actions within the guardrails each utility sets. Through Open Kraken, utilities and their partners can build their own AI applications and agents using the Kraken Universal Access Layer, while Kraken remains the single system of record, action and regulatory compliance.

Kraken supports households, businesses and large industrial customers, helping utilities innovate faster, unlock revenue, make energy more affordable and build a smarter, more resilient grid. Trusted by leading energy companies including EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin, Plenitude, National Grid, Tokyo Gas and TotalEnergies, Kraken has a 100% migration success rate at more than 40 large global firms. Kraken delivers measurable results, including up to 40% greater efficiency, 3× improved customer satisfaction, and shifts up to 15GWh of energy every day.

One operating system unifies data, automation and intelligence across the energy value chain, from generation through distribution to supply, and extends to water and telecommunications providers. Continuous releases give clients better AI as we build it, and fast, seamless migrations get them there without disruption.

Headquartered in London and New York, with regional centres in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, our mission is to make a big, green dent in the universe and improve one billion lives.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, PGE has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: PGE Newsroom.

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