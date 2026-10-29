The UK government has retained the boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) despite widespread speculation the heat pump subsidy program was set to be scrapped, although the total budget for the program has been cut by around GBP 700 million ($932 million). BUS grants of up to GBP 9,000 have been offered to UK consumers in a bid to accelerate the electrification of home heating in a country where more than two thirds of households use a natural gas-fired heating system. In the first Budget delivered by UK Chancellor John Healey, the government committed to maintaining the BUS grant at current funding levels ...

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