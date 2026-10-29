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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Premialab appoints Christian Dietmann as Head of Execution & Connectivity Sales

Premialab appoints Christian Dietmann as Head of Execution & Connectivity Sales

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading independent platform for quantitative analytics and QIS solutions, today announced the appointment of Christian Dietmann as Head of Execution & Connectivity Sales. He will lead and scale the Execution Services & Connectivity business globally, expanding strategic partner integrations and driving growth across buy-side and sell-side participants.

Mr. Dietmann brings over 20 years of business development leadership in capital markets infrastructure, electronic trading, enterprise financial software and financial AI. Most recently, he led enterprise sales and strategic growth initiatives across trading technology and workflow automation for global financial institutions and technology providers including Société Générale, BT Financial Group, Liquidnet and TS Imagine. He has a proven track record of driving complex enterprise deals and building high-performing sales teams. He holds a degree in Finance from Université Paris Dauphine and is trilingual in English, French and Spanish.

Stéphane Degroote, Chief Revenue Officer at Premialab, said: "I am delighted to welcome Christian to the team. His experience in electronic trading and market connectivity makes him the right person to lead our execution business. We are seeing growing demand from institutional investors for listed, centrally cleared access to QIS, Custom & Thematic Indices. Our partnership with Eurex makes these strategies simpler and more efficient to access and opens them to investors for whom OTC swaps have been a barrier. Christian will play a key role in connecting our clients to that listed ecosystem and in scaling adoption of Premialab's execution capabilities."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Sam Batterton as Head of UK Sales, reflecting the firm's continued expansion across business development and execution solutions.

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 8,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis - enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. The platform covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. Premialab has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premialab-appoints-christian-dietmann-as-head-of-execution--connectivity-sales-302922719.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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