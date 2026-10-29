Pacera launches Pacera Lease by AARO in the UK, bringing more than 30 years of AARO accounting heritage to FRS 102 lease reporting.

Pacera Lease by AARO gives UK finance teams audit-ready lease numbers in weeks, not a year-end scramble, built on the proven AARO lease engine and reporting under FRS 102 and IFRS from the same contract data.

[Stockholm, Sweden / London, UK], 29 October 2026. Pacera today announced the UK launch of Pacera Lease by AARO, a lease accounting solution that helps finance teams get ready for their first year end under the revised FRS 102.

Pacera Lease by AARO is built on the proven AARO lease engine and backed by more than 30 years of accounting and group reporting software experience. It automates the calculations, journals and disclosures the new rules require, so every lease figure is accurate, traceable to a contract and ready for audit.

The revised FRS 102 (Section 20) applies to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026 and brings UK lease accounting closely in line with IFRS 16. Offices, vehicles and equipment that used to be treated as operating leases now have to sit on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. For calendar-year companies, the first-year end is 31 December 2026, so the focus has moved from planning to producing numbers that finance teams can explain and defend.

For most organisations, the initial calculation is not the hardest part, identifying a lease or following a lease modification is. Lease data typically sits across property, procurement, fleet and local site teams, in contracts, emails and spreadsheets. Leases that were off the balance sheet now affect gearing, EBITDA and covenant headroom, and boards, lenders and auditors want answers that trace back to a contract. Groups face extra complexity because the same lease often has to be reported locally under FRS 102, and to a parent under IFRS 16.

"Every finance team has the same first question: 'can we trust the numbers and explain them to the auditor?'" said Toby Davidson, Chief Product Officer at Pacera. "Pacera Lease brings more than 30 years of accounting expertise and the AARO lease engine our customers have trusted since 2018. Every figure traces back to a contract or a revision, so the answer is yes."

Pacera Lease by AARO is built for UK organisations and UK subsidiaries of international groups with many leases, sites, entities or currencies. Delivered with ISO/IEC 27001 certified and EU data resident hosting, the ISAE 3402 Type II certified Pacera Lease by AARO solution delivered with 24/5 support and comprehensive training. It can be used on its own or as part of the Pacera Suite, our comprehensive Office of the CFO offering, covering consolidation, close and FP&A with our comprehensive accounting expertise behind each step.

What Pacera Lease by AARO delivers for each role in finance

Pacera Lease by AARO gives every role in finance a clear win. CFOs go into the board and lender conversation with answers, not estimates. They can see financials with and without the new lease effects, see the impact on EBITDA, gearing and key ratios. Group financial controllers get one consistent treatment across the group, with central control of every calculation and journal, and each contract valued in contract, functional and group currency. Financial controllers enter a contract once and report it twice: FRS 102 locally and IFRS 16 to the parent from the same data, on one engine that treats FRS 102 options as configuration rather than a rebuild.

Lease changes no longer mean starting again. Finance managers get automated right-of-use, liability, depreciation, interest and deferred tax calculations for every contract. Remeasurements are saved as revisions with the original kept, indexation runs in bulk, and journals go straight to the ERP without managing multiple versions of spreadsheet and any formula errors. Auditors can trace any number from the financial statements to the signed agreement in a few clicks. Getting started is just as quick: existing leases load from an Excel template, and most teams are live within weeks, well before the year-end close.

Availability

Pacera Lease by AARO is available to all UK customers. To learn more, or book a demo, or visit our Pacera Lease by AARO product page.

About Pacera

Pacera brings together three trusted finance software providers, Mercur by Pacera, AARO by Pacera and Aico by Pacera, each with a long history and deep expertise, to power up the Office of the CFO. With products spanning FP&A, consolidation and financial close automation, Pacera helps Finance teams work faster, smarter and with full confidence in their data, while customers keep the experience and history they have relied on. Together the companies bring 30+ years of combined experience and serve 800+ customers. Pacera is backed by Accel-KKR.

Learn more here - Pacera Products

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $21 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta, Chicago and Mexico City. Visit www.accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

For All Media Enquiries: Paul Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: paul.taylor@pacera.com

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