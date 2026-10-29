Tivoli A/S: Interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026

The Board of Director of Tivoli A/S has adopted the interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026 on 29 October 2026.



Results for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026 in outline:? ?

A revenue of DKK of 937.9 million compared to DKK 886.5 million last year (6%).

An EBITDA of DKK 108.6 million compared to DKK 123.2 million last year (-12%).

A profit before tax of DKK 13.3 million compared to DKK 34.6 million last year (-62%).

2,682 thousand visitors compared to 2,689 last year (-0.3%).

The increased activity level, the opening of Hikari and several strategic initiatives have increased the cost level compared to last year. The profit before tax for the first nine months was thus lower than in the same period last year.



"Tivoli delivered a third quarter, with growth in both revenue and earnings. A very well-attended Halloween season underlines the positive development of the business. With the opening of the new Hikari attraction area, Tivoli also took a major and important step in the long-term development of the Tivoli Gardens. Hikari is off to a good start and is already making a positive contribution to the business. At the same time, the area demonstrates how we can continue to develop Tivoli and create new experiences while respecting what our guests already appreciate. This provides us with a solid foundation for the remainder of the year, and from 13 November, we look forward to welcoming guests to Christmas in Tivoli. On this basis, we maintain our expectations for 2026.", says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.



Outlook for 2026 (unchanged)

Tivoli is thus well prepared for the last season of the year, when Christmas in Tivoli opens on 13 November and this year lasts until 3 January 2027. Against this background, Tivoli maintains its expectations for 2026 with revenue of around DKK 1,400 million and a profit before tax of DKK 145 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: head of Press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk