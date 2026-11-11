Tivoli A/S: Tivoli increase expectations for 2026 following historic Halloween season

Tivoli increase expectations for 2026. Revenue is now expected to be around DKK 1,425 million, compared with the previous expectation of around DKK 1,400 million, while profit before tax is now expected to be around DKK 160 million, compared with the previous expectation of around DKK 145 million. Tivoli is thus well on track to deliver its highest-ever annual profit before tax.



Halloween in the Tivoli Gardens set a new attendance record with more than 600,000 guests. Revenue in October increased by around 20% compared with the same month last year, while profit for the month reached a record-high level.



"We are delighted with the great turnout for Halloween in Tivoli. We now look forward to switching on the Christmas lights in the Tivoli Gardens and welcoming guests to Christmas in Tivoli, which opens on Friday, 13 November." says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: head of Press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk