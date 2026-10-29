SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX completes installation of its first Multiplasma reactor to scale up EAC technology

The installation marks the start of SaltX work to scale up EAC technology to meet industry demand for higher production volumes. Multiplasma integrates multiple electric plasma burners in a single reactor, increasing capacity without increasing reactor size. Commissioning of the reactor at SaltX industrial test center in Hofors is planned to begin in November.

The Multiplasma reactor has been developed through simulations and testing at SaltX test facility (ECTR) in Vallentuna. The results formed the basis for the reactor design. Following installation at the ECRC in Hofors, an initial validation phase will begin, including operational and materials testing under industrial conditions. This phase is planned to continue through spring 2027 and will provide a basis for the continued scaling of the technology.



Wilhelm Wessblad, Project Manager at SaltX:

"With the installation complete, we can now begin testing the Multiplasma reactor under real-world operating conditions. This is a critical step in scaling up EAC technology and will provide valuable insights to support the development of reactors with higher production capacity."

The Multiplasma reactor development is part of SaltX's scale-up activities, funded by US-based Frontier, an initiative aimed at accelerating permanent carbon removal.



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO, SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate, and society. The company focuses on the electrification of emission-intensive industries, such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB. For more information, visit SaltX Technology .

About Electric Arc Calciner (EAC)

EAC is a patented technology for electric calcination, an industrial process in which materials are heated to very high temperatures to alter their properties. The technology replaces fossil fuels with renewable energy and separates and isolates the carbon dioxide released from the material during heating, enabling a fully emission-free production process.