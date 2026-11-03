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HO

WKN: 869898 | ISIN: CH0012214059 | Ticker-Symbol: HLBN
Xetra
03.11.26 | 10:21
77,56 Euro
-0,13 % -0,10
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLCIM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6277,6611:33
77,6277,6411:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 10:00 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX receives order from Holcim for next-phase development program for electrified clinker production

Following successful clinker production results in April this year, SaltX and Holcim continue to support the electric sintering program using SaltX ECR technology. Holcim has placed an order for an expanded development program focused on further process development and in-depth validation of the material for use in cement and concrete production.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX:
"The results achieved to date, together with Holcim, demonstrate the potential of our technology for electrified clinker production. This order accelerates the material testing and application development phases of the parties' broader strategic collaboration."

The extended program for electrified cement clinker production using SaltX ECR technology is part of the companies' collaboration toward a fully electrified pilot plant in Europe.

For further information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83
Rickard Lindgren, CFO, SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31

About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com.

About Holcim
Holcim (SIX: HOLN) Holcim (SIX: HOLN) has the vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction, with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025. The company creates value across the built
environment, from infrastructure and industry to buildings.
Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim employs more than 45,000 people
across 43 markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute.
Holcim offers integrated, value-adding solutions across building materials and
construction, from foundations and flooring to walls and roofing, powered by
premium brands such as ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle and Ytong. For more
information, visit www.holcim.com.

Image Attachments
Holcim_plant

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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