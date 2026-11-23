Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim completes tender offer for Cementos Pacasmayo shares



23.11.2026 / 22:52 CET/CEST





Holcim has successfully closed the tender offer for the remaining outstanding common shares of Cementos Pacasmayo, taking its stake to 93.65%. A total of 184.96 million shares were tendered in the offer, for a total value of CHF 401.6 million. This milestone acquisition is intended to accelerate profitable growth in the highly attractive Latin America region, in line with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. The completion of the tender offer follows the initial acquisition in March 2026 of a 50.01% stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, which brought Holcim a complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) has the vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction. With net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, we create value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.



Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn .

Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here .



Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News