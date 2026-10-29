

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (9502.T), a Japanese electric utility company, Thursday reported a loss for the first half of fiscal 2026, compared with a profit a year earlier, mainly due to extraordinary losses in its nuclear power business and higher operating expenses.



The company posted a loss attributable to owners of the parent of 280.459 billion yen or 371.25 yen per basic share, compared with a profit of 166.381 billion yen or 220.28 yen per basic share in the prior-year period.



Operating loss was 78.054 billion compared with an operating profit of 145.544 billion yen in the prior-year period. Operating expenses increased to 2.023 trillion yen from 1.602 trillion yen.



The company recorded extraordinary losses of 370.470 billion yen, compared with none a year earlier. These included an impairment loss of 305.131 billion yen and a loss of 65.339 billion yen on the valuation of nuclear fuel.



Operating revenue rose 11.3% to 1.945 trillion yen from 1.748 trillion yen in the previous year.



For fiscal 2026, Chubu Electric Power forecasts operating revenue of 4.2 trillion yen, up 18.4% year on year. The company projects a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 215 billion yen, with a loss per share of 284.51 yen.



In Tokyo, Chubu Electric Power shares closed up 1.48% at 2,681.50 yen on Thursday.



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