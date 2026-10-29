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WKN: 853840 | ISIN: JP3526600006 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C2
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 08:32
15,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60014,00010:44
14,00014,50010:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC15,1000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.