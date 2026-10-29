Madrid-based appointment will focus on expanding the company's presence across Southern Europe and developing opportunities in new markets

Icon Solutions the UK fintech enabling banks globally to design and implement state-of-the-art payment systems has appointed Raquel Guillot as Southern Europe Sales Director, to drive adoption of the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) across the region.

Guillot brings around 20 years of experience spanning banking, analytics, fraud prevention, payments and core banking technology. She began her career at Citibank before moving into financial technology, holding roles at SAS, ACI Worldwide and other technology providers, including Thought Machine.

IPF is the internationally proven payments development framework trusted by banks across the globe, including Citi, UBS, NatWest and BNP Paribas. It enables banks to transform their systems in an accelerated, structured and low-risk way, all on their own terms.

Based in Madrid, Guillot will focus on expanding adoption of IPF among Tier 1 financial institutions across Southern Europe and Latin America, allowing them to deploy payment processing solutions much faster while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

Commenting on her appointment Raquel Guillot, said: "What attracted me to Icon was the combination of strong technology, a clear understanding of banks' needs and a team that genuinely cares about its customers. Payments are evolving rapidly, and banks are increasingly recognising the need to modernise their infrastructure to remain competitive and deliver the experiences their customers expect. By consolidating fragmented systems and progressively moving towards a unified infrastructure that supports any payment, anytime, anywhere, banks can realise the foundational objectives of transformation how to make more with less."

Liam Jeffs, Global Sales Director at Icon Solutions, commented: "Raquel's role will be to help banks in this region understand how they can take greater control of their payment strategy, find the right path forward for their business and build the foundations for long-term growth and innovation. Raquel has the right experience to help them do just that we are delighted to have her on board helping us with our continued expansion."

Raquel's appointment is the second major sales appointment this year for Icon Solutions, following the appointment of Anders Olofsson as Sales Director, EMEA in April.

For further Icon Solutions media information, please contact Oli Houseman at iseepr oli@iseepr.co.uk

About Icon Solutions

Icon Solutions is a fintech company that has been designing and implementing state-of-the-art payments systems since 2009.

Our core product the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) is an internationally proven payments development framework that is trusted by Tier 1 banks across the globe such as Citi, NatWest, UBS and BNP Paribas.

IPF gives banks the technology and processes to independently accelerate the transformation of their payments infrastructure, allowing them to build, test and deploy payments processing solutions much faster, while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

For more information, visit iconsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029519461/en/

Contacts:

Oli Houseman

oli@iseepr.co.uk

iseepr

+44 (0)113 350 1922