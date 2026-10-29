AGIBOT Introduces Worken to Measure Productive Robot Work at AGIBOT Innovation Day 2026

AGIBOT unveils its AHA3 integrated hardware platform, GO-3 Preview and WITA-Omni model, formally launches G2 Max and Link-U OS 1.0, and highlights real-world deployments

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT today introduced Worken, a proposed framework for measuring the productive work performed by robots in real-world environments, at AGIBOT Innovation Day 2026 in Shanghai. Combining the words "Work" and "Token," the concept seeks to shift attention beyond the number of robots manufactured or deployed toward how much useful work they can perform autonomously and consistently.

AGIBOT also unveiled AHA3, its integrated "Three Intelligences in One" hardware platform, and highlighted advances in its AGILE motion intelligence framework, including a new self-evolving agent capability. The company debuted GO-3 Preview, its next-generation embodied AI foundation model, showcased its WITA-Omni omni-modal interaction model, and launched the G2 Max industrial robot and Link-U OS 1.0. The event also featured real-world applications across manufacturing and commercial services, underscoring AGIBOT's focus on translating robotics innovation into productive work. Together, the announcements reflect the event's deployment-first focus: practical innovation spanning robot hardware, locomotion, task and interaction intelligence, operations and an ecosystem intended to support real-world deployment at scale.

"Over the past few years, the robotics industry has made remarkable progress in hardware, AI models and large-scale manufacturing. But as robots begin working in factories, warehouses and service environments, we need to answer a more practical question: how much productive work are they actually delivering?" said Peng Zhihui, Co-founder, President and CTO of AGIBOT. "Worken is our attempt to develop a new way of answering that question. We want to move beyond measuring how many robots are built or delivered and begin measuring how effectively they can perform useful work, autonomously and consistently, in the real world."

Worken Proposes a New Measure of Robot Productivity

As robots move from large-scale production into increasingly diverse real-world applications, AGIBOT is exploring an additional dimension of progress: the productive work robots can deliver once deployed. Alongside manufacturing scale, technological capabilities and deployment milestones, the company sees sustained autonomous operation and measurable task output as increasingly important indicators of robotic value.

Even deployments involving similar numbers of robots can deliver different levels of productivity, depending on how independently the machines operate, how frequently human intervention is required and how much acceptable work they complete.

AGIBOT describes Worken as "Effective Intelligent Work Hours," bringing three factors into a proposed measurement framework:

Worken = Number of Active Robots × Autonomous Working Hours × Output Efficiency Ratio

The first factor counts robots actively performing tasks in real-world environments, rather than units simply manufactured or held in inventory. The second measures time spent working autonomously, rather than total powered-on time. The third assesses productive output against a reference benchmark for a defined task, such as the amount of acceptable work completed by a human worker under established operating standards.

By connecting deployment scale, autonomy and task output, Worken seeks to provide a more comprehensive way to describe robotic productivity across applications such as industrial handling, logistics, inspection and commercial services.

The concept also opens up a broader discussion about the economics of robotics. While hardware depreciates over time, improvements in software and AI models may enable the same machine to perform more useful work during its operating life. Measuring that output alongside total lifecycle costs could help businesses evaluate the longer-term value of robotic deployments.

AGIBOT views Worken as an evolving framework that will be further explored and refined through real-world deployments and operational data. By developing task-specific benchmarks and accumulating practical experience across different applications, the company hopes Worken can eventually serve as a widely applicable reference for measuring the productive value of physical AI.

The event also featured the release of the "2026 Embodied Intelligence Industry Innovation Report", which examines the industry's progress toward real-world deployment. Jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service and the Shanghai Industrial Innovation Center of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the report includes Worken and AGIBOT's deployment examples as part of its industry analysis.

AGIBOT Unveils AHA3 Hardware Platform and New Physical AI Models

A key hardware announcement was AHA3 (AGIBOT Humanoid Architecture), AGIBOT's third-generation humanoid hardware architecture and first commercial "Three Intelligences in One" hardware platform. AHA3, which is designed with the demands of real-world deployment in mind, integrates the hardware foundations for locomotion, interaction and task execution intelligence into a unified architecture, enabling these capabilities to work together more efficiently. Built on advances in motor-drive technology, integrated computing and high-speed connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, the platform is designed to reduce integration complexity, improve system responsiveness and support more capable robots in real-world applications.

To support sustained industrial deployment, AGIBOT also introduced a joint liquid-cooling system intended to improve thermal performance during continuous operation, alongside specialized joints with IP67-rated protection for more demanding environments. Its newly presented dexterous-hand family includes OmniHand 3 Lite, OmniHand 3 and OmniHand 3 Ultra, as well as the OmniPicker 3 tactile gripper, expanding the options for fine manipulation and task-specific deployment.

In locomotion intelligence, AGIBOT highlighted advances in AGILE, its multimodal, end-to-end motion intelligence framework. The architecture spans general-purpose motion foundation models, generative motion control, integrated whole-body perception and control, and a newly introduced self-evolving agent capability. This latest development is designed to enable robots to explore the boundaries of their physical capabilities and progressively improve their performance through experience in real-world environments, extending motion intelligence beyond predefined behaviors toward greater autonomy and adaptability. AGIBOT describes this as a shift from motion control toward spatial mobility intelligence, with the goal of helping robots adapt to the layouts and changing conditions of real deployment sites.

AGIBOT also debuted GO-3 Preview, a next-generation embodied foundation model built around a unified reasoning, prediction and action framework called WRAM (World Reasoning Action Model). The model is designed to help robots anticipate the consequences of their actions, adapt to changing environments and generalize beyond previously learned task sequences. AGIBOT demonstrated zero-shot and few-shot capabilities and presented its approach to Physical Intelligence Scaling, which combines pre-training, post-training with continuous improvement after deployment. This approach aims to enable robots to expand their capabilities through both structured training and experience gained from real-world operations.

AGIBOT also highlighted GO-3 Preview's benchmark performance. According to evaluation results presented at the event, the model ranked first in both task success rate and process score on RoboDojo, achieved the highest overall score on RoboTwin, and ranked first in overall score on RoboColiseum. These results demonstrate the model's performance across multiple evaluation frameworks covering robotic manipulation and task execution.



Across task and interaction intelligence, AGIBOT is seeking to connect data, models, robot hardware and operating scenarios across pre-training, post-training, deployment and day-to-day operations. Feedback from real tasks can then inform subsequent improvements to models and workflows, creating a deployment-driven data flywheel.

For human-robot interaction, AGIBOT showcased WITA-Omni, an omni-modal foundation model that integrates visual perception, speech, real-time dialogue, facial expressions and physical actions into a continuous interaction system. The model supports full-duplex conversation, coordinated speech and movement, and on-device deployment, enabling more natural and responsive communication in complex environments. WITA-Omni currently ranks first on multiple benchmarks related to embodied interaction, including Daily-Omni.

Together, AHA3, AGILE, GO-3 Preview and WITA-Omni reflect AGIBOT's progress across integrated hardware architecture, locomotion intelligence, task execution and human-robot interaction. The company is also expanding its data collection, simulation and training capabilities through initiatives including AGIBOT WORLD 2026, the MEgo product family and Genie Sim 3.0, supporting the continued development of its physical AI models.

AGIBOT Launches G2 Max and Highlights Real-World Deployments

AGIBOT launched G2 Max, a heavy-duty industrial robot designed for manufacturing and logistics applications. Featuring 21 degrees of freedom, a dual-arm handling capacity of up to 40 kg and an adjustable working height ranging from 0.1 to 2.5 meters, G2 Max is built for demanding material-handling tasks. Its force-controlled manipulation, omnidirectional mobility and multiple safety features are designed to support efficient operations alongside existing industrial equipment and workflows.

To demonstrate how its broader G2 family performs in real operating environments, AGIBOT highlighted deployments including tablet production at Longcheer, semiconductor packaging and testing, CNC machine tending and logistics operations. At Longcheer, robots are used in production-line material handling, where operating performance is assessed against cycle time, sustained operation and successful task completion. These are key performance indicators for manufacturing teams.

AGIBOT also presented G2 Max applications covering industrial material transport, warehouse handling and pallet-related operations. These applications require more than a robot completing an isolated task: machines must operate safely around people and equipment, handle changes in the environment and deliver consistent results over extended periods.

Beyond manufacturing, AGIBOT highlighted deployments in transportation and visitor-service environments, including Guangzhou Metro and the Chimelong tourism and entertainment complex. Robots perform tasks ranging from guiding visitors and answering questions to providing interactive services. Unlike industrial handling, these applications place particular demands on speech understanding, responsiveness and sustained human-robot interaction. In this approach, deployment is not a one-off delivery milestone but an ongoing cycle of site integration, stable operation and continuous improvement.

The contrast between factory and service work helps explain why Worken uses task-specific output benchmarks. A successful industrial operation and a successful public-service interaction produce different kinds of value. AGIBOT is using real deployment data and operating experience to explore how measures of autonomous working time and task output can be applied meaningfully in each setting.

Link-U OS 1.0 Launches With Wider Open-Source Plans

AGIBOT also announced the official release of Link-U OS 1.0, positioning it as the industry's first operating system purpose-built for embodied intelligence. Built on a unified hardware abstraction layer, an embodied intelligence-native kernel and an intelligent service framework, Link-U OS connects robot hardware with upper-layer intelligent applications. It provides a full-stack technology foundation spanning the entire process from development to deployment, and from underlying hardware enablement to upper-layer application support. The operating system has already been validated on mass-produced robots.

Link-U OS 1.0 is currently being trialled by selected ecosystem partners, with plans for it to become fully open source by the end of 2026. AGIBOT also announced its OpenAtom Foundation Platinum Level Sponsorship and the donation of the Link-U OS project to the foundation. AGIBOT and the OpenAtom Foundation will work together to build an open-source community for humanoid robots, promote unified technical interfaces and standards, and collaborate on development, testing, validation and talent training. AGIBOT's ecosystem now spans 255 universities, 511 enterprises and more than 80,000 developers, supported by ongoing initiatives in research collaboration, talent development, industry-academia integration and ecosystem partnerships. AGIBOT identified partners, industry-research collaboration and its developer community as ways to extend deployment capabilities into additional scenarios and support repeatable implementation beyond individual pilots.

As robotics expands from production milestones into sustained everyday work, the ability to produce reliable, measurable results will become increasingly important. Worken is AGIBOT's proposed language for describing that output; the hardware, models, deployments and open tools introduced at Innovation Day are the components it believes could make such measurement more practical.

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is a pioneer in the global general-purpose AI robotics industry, with its core technology focused on embodied AI. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In September 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 20,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

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