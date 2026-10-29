Stockholm, October 29, 2026 - Nasdaq Europe (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the upcoming launch of trajectory trading, expected to go live in November 2026. Leveraging PureStream technology, the offering will provide institutional investors with a new way to access liquidity in European equities while minimizing market impact.

The service will be offered through Nasdaq Investment Firm B.V., which has been granted an investment firm license by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets. Trades will be formalized and published on Nasdaq's regulated trading venues.

"As markets become more global and interconnected, institutional investors need more sophisticated ways to access liquidity while minimizing market impact," said Roland Chai, Head of Digital Liquidity Networks, Nasdaq. "This new offering expands the ways investors can access liquidity in European equities, while maintaining the benefits and protections of trading on Nasdaq's regulated venues."

Today's announcement marks the start of a phased commercial rollout, following the granting of the license on October 26, 2026. Nasdaq is working closely with market participants to support onboarding and operational readiness, with trading activity expected to build progressively as additional institutional clients begin using the service.

The service leverages PureStream's proprietary matching technology, which enables institutional investors to match trading interest based on a percentage of future market volume and execute over time at volume-weighted average prices. The model is designed to reduce information leakage and market impact when executing larger positions.

The offering will initially cover selected equities on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm, including the constituents of the OMXC25, OMXH25 and OMXS30 indexes, together with selected equities from nine other European markets. Coverage is expected to expand in January 2027 to approximately 1,200 additional European equities.

The offering will operate within Nasdaq's Digital Liquidity Networks business, which is focused on building the next generation of always-on market infrastructure and expanding the ways investors can access liquidity across markets. For more information about PureStream on Nasdaq Europe, please visit our website.

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