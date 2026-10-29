Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Grieve from National Vice President of Operations, to Chief Operating Officer of Rosie's Burgers, effective November 1st, 2026.





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"Rosie's is entering an exciting period of accelerated growth as we advance its 110-unit development schedule into the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. John's well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer recognizes his contributions to our Western Canadian operations and gives Rosie's dedicated operational leadership to support that expansion," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

John joined Happy Belly in January 2025 as has made meaningful contributions to both Happy Belly and the Rosies brand. His background includes senior leadership roles with Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Fatburger, Crave It Restaurant Group and Edo Japan.

"Shared resources are critical to the success of our emerging brands, providing experienced leadership and support as they establish themselves and build scale. When a brand reaches an inflection point, we invest in dedicated resources to support its continued development," continued Mr. Black. "Rosies has reached that point, and John's appointment reflects both the progress the brand has made and the growth we are preparing to support."

"John's experience with Five Guys Burgers and Fries brings a valuable perspective on the operating discipline and systems needed to expand a burger brand while maintaining consistent food quality and service. Having worked with John at Crave It and now at Happy Belly, I have seen his hands-on approach firsthand. We look forward to drawing on that experience as he takes on this expanded role with Rosie's."





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As Chief Operating Officer, John will focus on restaurant performance, guest experience, and franchisee profitability, while strengthening the training and operational support needed for new openings. Working closely with franchise partners, he will help ensure Rosie's growth is supported by consistent execution across its expanding restaurant network.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321520