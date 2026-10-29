

EQS Newswire / 29/10/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

From design and camera to AI, OPPO has taken R&D, testing, and manufacturing to the next level in the making of its latest flagship series.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2026 - Following the global debut of Find X10 Series-featuring industry-leading camera hardware, including the industry-first Triple 200MP Camera System on Find X10 Pro Max, the next-generation LUMO True Image Engine, an all-new flagship design, and the latest AI-powered ColorOS 17-OPPO today invited members of the media for a closer look at the next-level making behind its new True Camera Phone. From what users see and feel on the outside, to the technologies and intelligence inside, and the manufacturing behind them, the Next Level of Making tour revealed OPPO's integrated approach to product design, mobile imaging, and AI, where each technology and feature is developed, tested, and verified through rigorous processes designed to deliver exceptional levels of quality and consistency on a global scale.





"Quality is the foundation of OPPO's entire product portfolio, and our control over the product creation process is what allows us to realize this commitment at scale," said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO of OPPO. "Last year, we introduced Apex Guard to show how our commitment to quality goes beyond everyday use, product lifespans, and industry standards. This year, we are opening up our development, testing, and manufacturing processes to unveil how that vision translates into the Next Level of Making, and ultimately elevates the products and experiences we deliver."



The Making of Clean and Sophisticated Design



For OPPO, achieving the Next Level of Making starts with product design, where purposeful functionality, signature aesthetics, and meticulous craftsmanship merge the latest technology and timeless style intuitively into one.



At the heart of this vision is OPPO's Clean and Sophisticated design language, exemplified on Find X10 Series by the phone's One-Piece Sculpted Glass design. The glass back cover gradually rises toward the camera area, introducing a finely sculpted transition before reaching the camera module. This subtle, three-level design softens the visual impact of the camera, creating a clear visual hierarchy that allows the camera to blend more naturally into the overall body of the phone.



OPPO Find X10 Pro Max in Luna White

On the Luna White edition of Find X10 Pro Max, this philosophy is taken further through a unique design drawing inspiration from classic cameras. Lining the vertical edge of the camera module, a fluted texture crafted through high-precision CNC engraving makes a nod to the focus ring seen on classic lenses. Complementing this, Luna White introduces a distinctive two-tone treatment with a delicate woven texture recreated within the matte glass surface. At first glance, the rear cover appears clean and pure white, but as the phone turns with the light, the fine woven pattern gradually comes into view, adding subtle depth and warmth beneath the minimalist surface.



The final design is the result of continuous testing, refinement, and close collaboration between OPPO's Industrial Design and CMF teams. The Luna White colorway alone has undergone over 40 rounds of fine-tuning to achieve the desired tone, and a single rear-panel pattern requires more than 10 rounds of refinement across multi-stage precision treatments to achieve the intended appearance and durability needed to bring the design of the True Camera Phone to life.



The Making of a "Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera"



The same commitment to next-level making that shapes the product's exterior extends to the camera system within.



Building on the co-development with Hasselblad that began in 2022, OPPO continues to reimagine its optical expertise for mobile. On Find X10 Series, three Hasselblad modes-Master Mode, Hi-Res Mode, and Portrait Mode-enable professional control, crystal-clear quality, and optical-quality bokeh, while industry-leading camera hardware combined with a next-generation LUMO True Image Engine bring natural color, fine detail, and lifelike tone to visual content.



The LUMO True Image Engine operates across three primary imaging architectures: the LUMO Natural Tone Engine delivers linear tonal rendering in default photo mode, the LUMO True Color Engine gains more accurate source information from the 24-channel multispectral sensor to reproduce color naturally, and the LUMO Hyper Pixel Engine enables continuous 26MP output by default across the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras from ultra-wide to 9.9x zoom in Auto Mode, and uses multi-frame fusion to produce full-resolution 200MP photos with fine details at native focal length supported by 200MP sensors in Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode.



Reaching this level of realism requires extensive testing and validation at both the technical and perceptual levels. OPPO evaluates image quality against established industry benchmarks while applying its own True-to-Life criteria to ensure light and shadow appear vivid, colors remain faithful, and details appear lifelike in every image. HDR performance, facial brightness, and skin-tone gradation are assessed across 40 different lighting conditions to ensure tone remains balanced. For color testing, OPPO goes beyond the industry-standard 24-color chart, testing instead against 140 different colors to achieve more precise color reproduction across different hues and saturation levels. Lifelike human head models with real hair and wrinkles provide even more insights into how well the camera preserves intricate details and authentic textures without introducing overprocessed artifacts.



140-color chart at the OPPO True-to-Life Image Lab

Laboratory testing is complemented by real-world shooting scenarios, combining objective metrics with human-led visual tuning to create the True Camera Phone. To simulate the challenges of filming a live concert, OPPO uses a dedicated stage setup that recreates demanding lighting and shooting conditions, while multi-axis robotic arms simulate natural hand movements and vibrations to assess image stabilization, with additional telephoto testing to help ensure consistent performance at different zoom levels.



The Making of a Truly Personal AI Experience



The Next Level of Making is ultimately about creating technology that better serves the people who use it. Through the latest ColorOS 17, OPPO has brought system-level AI to Find X10 Series, supported by a dedicated security framework that makes every interaction smarter, smoother, and more secure.





The updated AI Mind Pilot supplements the existing Ask Mode with a new Agent Mode powered by the third-party AI agent Manus to achieve a major breakthrough in system-level AI. Operating directly on the device across the photos and files, the new AI agent understands complex context and executes multi-step workflows in real time. For creative tasks, ColorOS 17 also introduces a new AI Photo Agent backed by OPPO's proprietary Visual-Language Model and six expert image models. By interpreting visual references and natural-language instructions provided by the user, or proactively suggesting suitable edits, AI Photo Agent makes the edits that users actually want, allowing the creative process to become more intuitive for everyone.



Behind these capabilities is a global computing infrastructure designed to ensure consistent, reliable AI performance for OPPO users around the world. OPPO operates nine Internet Data Centers across six regions, each deployed based on the specific regulatory requirements, network and cloud infrastructure in the local market. With 99.99% availability, these data centers support round-the-clock operations and coordinated services worldwide.



Alongside this growth in AI capabilities, OPPO's AI Security Framework prioritizes privacy and security by safeguarding user data at every stage of the AI lifecycle, from model training to everyday use. All OPPO data management practices align with local regulations and established operational controls, and OPPO's Private Computing Cloud, developed in partnership with Google, isolates and protects user data when processed in the cloud.



A Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem Built for Scale



Since becoming one of the first smartphone companies to introduce automated manufacturing in 2017, OPPO has continued to expand its intelligent production capacity, today operating nine smart manufacturing centers globally. Spanning China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, these facilities operate at a high level of automation, with over 95% of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) production lines and an average of 85% of final assembly lines fully automated.



At the Chang'an Intelligent Manufacturing Center in China, early-stage R&D concepts are tested using over 300 automated testing stations on final assembly lines, accelerating the time needed from initial innovation to high-quality production at scale. The center is also responsible for final assembly, shipping up to 7,200 finished OPPO Find X10 Pro Max devices every day.



Through continuous innovation in key manufacturing processes-including display assembly, automated camera module installation, airtightness testing, and battery compartment inspection-OPPO continues to improve assembly precision and manufacturing consistency, allowing it to bring more advanced and reliable products to users worldwide.



Hashtag: OPPO FindX10Series NextLevelOfMaking

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About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 90 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.





News Source: OPPO

29/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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