

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.692 billion, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $1.929 billion, or $4.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.122 billion or $4.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $8.615 billion from $9.404 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.692 Bln. vs. $1.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.66 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue: $8.615 Bln vs. $9.404 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.40 To $ 4.50 Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.82 To $ 17.92



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