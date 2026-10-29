Convera warns global competition for capital will drive wider currency swings in 2027

AI investment, government borrowing and geopolitical shocks are widening FX outcomes, making scenario planning and dynamic hedging critical for businesses

SEATTLE and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, today launched its annual global outlook warning that businesses face a wider range of currency outcomes in 2027 and should prepare before volatility reaches margins, cash flow and growth.

The report, Are You Ready For 2027?, identifies a global battle for capital as a defining force for markets: surging AI investment and government borrowing are competing for the same pool of savings. These forces are supporting global activity, but they are also raising borrowing costs, increasing inflation uncertainty and amplifying exposure to geopolitical shocks. With policy decisions, energy markets and fiscal credibility playing a larger role in FX outcomes, businesses should prepare for a range of scenarios rather than rely on a single forecast.

Resilience and fragility now sit side by side

Global growth is expected to strengthen modestly to around 3% in 2027, in line with its long-run average. World consumer price inflation is projected to ease from 4.5% to 3.7%, but policy rates are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic lows.¹

US federal debt has passed $40 trillion, rising by about a third in under five years. The growing burden is debt service: interest payments exceed defence spending and absorb close to a fifth of tax revenues.

AI-led investment topped $1 trillion in 2026. By intensifying competition for global savings, that spending can raise long-term funding costs and alter capital flows-one of its most important channels into FX markets.

Geopolitical conflict, trade tensions and extreme weather have reshaped trade routes, constrained supply and raised shipping costs. The 2026 closures of the Strait of Hormuz increased energy costs and FX volatility, weakening energy-importing currencies and complicating cash-flow, liquidity and funding decisions. The report warns that renewed disruption could intensify these pressures. It identifies a comparable concentration of risk in Asia, where a China-Taiwan conflict could cost the global economy around $10 trillion, or 10% of global GDP.²

Why FX has become harder to read

The report argues that global growth opportunities remain, but businesses need to manage currency risk more deliberately as exchange-rate drivers become harder to read. Policy communication can trigger volatility months before formal action, reducing the usefulness of static annual FX budgets. Scenario-based rolling forecasts and layered hedging programmes can give businesses more flexibility to protect margins, cash flow and growth plans as conditions change.

That scenario-based approach is reflected in Convera's outlook for the major currency pairs, which identifies likely ranges, directional biases and the risks that could move markets beyond them:

GBP/USD is expected to stay broadly rangebound within 1.30-1.40, following a 2026 that may yet be the narrowest annual trading range on record, with a modest upside bias towards 1.38-1.40.

is expected to stay broadly rangebound within 1.30-1.40, following a 2026 that may yet be the narrowest annual trading range on record, with a modest upside bias towards 1.38-1.40. EUR/USD is expected to find support around 1.13-1.14, with the 1.14-1.18 range defining the likely direction of travel and France's 2027 general election flagged as a key downside risk for the euro.

is expected to find support around 1.13-1.14, with the 1.14-1.18 range defining the likely direction of travel and France's 2027 general election flagged as a key downside risk for the euro. USD/JPY is expected to hold around 160, with a central range of 150-170 and the pace of Bank of Japan tightening the key swing factor.

is expected to hold around 160, with a central range of 150-170 and the pace of Bank of Japan tightening the key swing factor. USD/CNY is expected to drift towards 6.66 by the third quarter of 2027, with the managed yuan's pace of appreciation set by the People's Bank of China's tolerance rather than by the AI trade.

is expected to drift towards 6.66 by the third quarter of 2027, with the managed yuan's pace of appreciation set by the People's Bank of China's tolerance rather than by the AI trade. AUD/USD is expected to hold around 0.72, supported by a relative yield advantage but exposed to slowing domestic growth and the global manufacturing cycle.

is expected to hold around 0.72, supported by a relative yield advantage but exposed to slowing domestic growth and the global manufacturing cycle. USD/CAD is expected to ease gradually towards 1.36-1.39, although trade uncertainty is likely to keep a persistent risk premium embedded in the exchange rate.

Building resilience for multiple futures

Trade chokepoints-from the Red Sea and Hormuz to the Panama Canal and Taiwan Strait-are now a persistent feature of the global economy. The report urges businesses to make scenario planning a core growth capability by testing how disruptions could affect supply chains, FX exposure, cash flow and funding. Stronger balance sheets, flexible pricing and dynamic hedging can help companies continue operating and investing as conditions change.

"Businesses do not need another prediction presented as certainty. They need to understand the range of outcomes, identify where currency risk could affect margins and cash flow, and retain the flexibility to act as conditions change," said Patrick Gauthier, Group CEO at Convera. "Convera combines technology with deep FX expertise to take complexity and risk out of moving money around the world, helping customers pursue growth with confidence."

Designed for CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders managing international payments, currency exposure and global growth, the report provides a practical framework for testing plans against multiple FX and economic scenarios. Read Are You Ready For 2027? at https://convera.com/lp/are-you-ready-for-2027/

Notes to editors

1 Oxford Economics

2Bloomberg Economics

About Convera

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments, helping businesses and institutions navigate the complexity of global commerce. It combines technology-led payment solutions with deep expertise in foreign exchange, risk management and compliance to help organizations manage cross-border payments with greater confidence. With an unrivalled regulatory footprint, a financial network spanning more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories, and nearly $200 billion in annual payment flows, Convera helps organizations move money globally with greater control, certainty and trust.

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