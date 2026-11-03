Convera accelerates global growth strategy with appointment of payments veteran Craig McDonald

Tasked with scaling strategic partnerships and channels to accelerate customer acquisition and revenue growth worldwide

SEATTLE and LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, today announced the appointment of Craig McDonald as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels, joining the leadership team of Meaghan Riley, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. McDonald will shape and scale Convera's partner- and channel-led growth strategy, create new commercial models, and work with Product & Technology to prioritise and accelerate solutions to market.

The appointment follows the recent strengthening of Convera's Product, Technology and Operations leadership under Mike Cahill, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. It extends the same focus on integrated execution to the partnerships and channels through which customers access Convera's capabilities.

McDonald's remit spans a broad set of markets and ecosystems, including software and embedded-payment partners, payroll and pension providers, financial institutions, fintechs, education, and other strategic partner channels. He will bring these opportunities together under a focused global strategy designed to deepen existing relationships and open new avenues for growth.

"Craig's appointment is the next step in strengthening the leadership and execution behind Convera's growth strategy," said Meaghan Riley, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Convera. "Our partners and channels extend our reach into markets and customer relationships where Convera's global payments network, FX expertise, and regulatory infrastructure can create real value. Craig has a proven record of turning complex opportunities into scalable businesses. He will shape a more connected global strategy, develop new commercial models, and work across our commercial and technology teams to bring solutions to market with greater focus and pace."

McDonald has more than 20 years' experience growing payments, fintech, and software-as-a-service businesses. Most recently he served as Chief Revenue Officer at global identity verification company Trulioo. Previously, at Trustly, he built from scratch the North American business to close to $200 million in revenue, building a team of around 140 people across sales, business development, account management, marketing, implementation, and customer success.

Earlier in his career, McDonald lived and worked in Prague, Warsaw, and Moscow, gaining extensive experience in cross-border markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

"Convera has a differentiated opportunity to help partners solve more of the complexity of moving and managing money across borders," said Craig McDonald, SVP Global Partnership and Channels, Convera. "The foundation is strong: trusted relationships, global reach, and teams with deep expertise. I'm looking forward to working across the business to build scalable partner propositions, create new commercial models, accelerate solutions to market, and open new avenues for sustainable growth."

About Convera

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments, helping businesses and institutions navigate the complexity of global commerce. It combines technology-led payment solutions with deep expertise in foreign exchange, risk management and compliance to help organizations manage cross-border payments with greater confidence. With an unrivalled regulatory footprint, a financial network spanning more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories, and nearly $200 billion in annual payment flows, Convera helps organizations move money globally with greater control, certainty and trust.

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