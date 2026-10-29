Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn announces UK MHRA approval of AKYNZEO Oral Suspension

Lugano, Switzerland - October 29th, 2026 - Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn"), a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted approval for the oral suspension formulation of AKYNZEO (netupitant/palonosetron) for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults.

The approval follows the European Commission Marketing Authorization granted earlier this year.

The oral suspension offers a new therapeutic option alongside the currently approved formulations and may provide additional flexibility and benefits to a broader range of cancer patients, including those who may have difficulty swallowing. Its approval reflects Helsinn's continued commitment to expanding therapeutic options within its supportive care portfolio and supporting patients throughout their cancer treatment journey.

Roberta Cannella, Chief Operating Officer of Helsinn,commented: "The MHRA Marketing Authorization for AKYNZEO Oral Suspension represents another important milestone for this formulation following the European Commission authorization received in February. At Helsinn, we remain committed to advancing supportive care and addressing the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals through innovative treatment options."

Commenting on the approval, Mike Crosher, UK General Manager & European Director of Portfolio and Lifecycle Management at Chugai Pharma Europe, Helsinn's commercial partner in the UK and Ireland,added: "Supportive care is an important part of helping patients manage their cancer treatment. The MHRA approval of AKYNZEO Oral Suspension is a significant step toward providing another option for patients undergoing chemotherapy and, together with Helsinn, we look forward to supporting the availability of this medicine in the UK."

About AKYNZEO

AKYNZEO is a 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed dose combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the UK Summary of Product Characteristics.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Chugai Pharma Europe

Chugai Pharma Europe (CPE) is part of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chugai), a research-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Working closely with colleagues in Japan and partners across Europe, CPE helps bring Chugai's innovative medicines to patients across the region. With operations in the UK, France and Germany, CPE combines Chugai's strengths in science and technology with local expertise to support better outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.chugai.eu/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact

Sabrina Perucchi

Group Communication Manager

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: communications@helsinn.com

Chugai Pharma Europe Media Contact

Robert Mackichan

PR & Communications Lead - Europe

Tel: +44 20 8987 5600

Email: r.mackichan@chugai-pharm.co.uk