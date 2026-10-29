Groundworks 2026 to Bring Construction Robotics to Life at London Summit as Industry Interest Surges

Inaugural summit at UCL Here East will feature live robotics demonstrations and bring together 150 industry leaders to explore how automation can move from pilot projects to everyday construction operations

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks 2026 is preparing to bring construction robotics out of the laboratory and into action at its inaugural summit on November 11 at UCL Here East in London, where industry leaders will have the opportunity to see emerging technologies in operation and engage directly with the companies developing them.

The summit will feature an active demonstration area alongside its main-stage programme, giving attendees a closer look at how robotics and automation could address some of construction's most persistent challenges, from labour shortages and productivity pressures to the delivery of increasingly complex infrastructure projects.

The demonstrations will provide an opportunity for contractors, developers and asset owners to evaluate technologies beyond their technical capabilities, including how they could be introduced into existing construction workflows, what they require from project teams and what challenges remain before they can be deployed at scale.

Groundworks has attracted strong interest from across the construction and robotics industries, with its inaugural gathering designed to bring together 150 senior decision-makers from major contractors, infrastructure developers, technology companies, investment firms and government.

For Groundworks Founder Owen Drury , the response reflects a growing appetite for practical conversations about robotics adoption.

"When we first started putting Groundworks together, I genuinely didn't know what to expect. We knew these conversations needed to happen, but the response has been overwhelming," Owen Drury , Founder of Groundworks and Co-Founder of the Bricks & Bytes Podcast. "We've had interest from across the industry, from some of the biggest contractors and infrastructure companies to robotics founders and investors. We've reached our initial event capacity, and we're now working to open up additional passes so more people can be part of it."

He added, "I think that tells us something important. There's a real appetite in construction to understand where robotics can make a difference and, more importantly, how we actually get these machines working on sites. People want to see the technology, ask difficult questions, and learn from those who are already trying to deploy it. That's exactly what we're bringing together at Groundworks."

The summit will feature robotics and technology companies including UCL, Hilti, Mechasys, Flo Mobility, and Hyperion Robotics, representing different approaches to construction automation, from robotic bricklaying and automated timber production to drilling and layout technologies. The live demonstration area will give attendees an opportunity to explore the practical considerations of deploying robotics on active construction sites, including safety, productivity, integration with existing workflows and the commercial case for adoption.

Alongside the demonstrations, Groundworks will feature senior representatives from Mace, VINCI, HS2, McKinsey and the UK Department for Business and Trade. Main-stage discussions will explore how contractors evaluate new technologies, what robotics companies need to achieve commercial scale, and the role of physical AI in the future of construction.

Groundworks 2026 takes place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

To learn more about the summit and its speakers, visit groundworkssummit.com

About Groundworks

Groundworks is a UK & European summit focused on closing the gap between robotics innovation and real-world adoption on construction sites. Bringing together contractors, developers, asset owners, robotics companies, investors and government, Groundworks creates a forum for practical conversations about what works, what has failed and what needs to change to move robotics from demonstration to deployment. Its inaugural edition takes place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London, combining a curated main-stage programme with live demonstrations of robotics built for real-world construction environments. Groundworks is brought to you by Bricks & Bytes . To learn more, visit groundworkssummit.com

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