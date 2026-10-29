Jitterbit Betting Big on Partners, and Pays Them Like It

Leadership appointments, new Catalyst Partner Program and improved partner incentives support global channel expansion

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in intelligent automation and accountable AI, today announced two senior sales appointments and the launch of its Catalyst Partner Program, a redesigned program that publishes exactly what resellers, distributors and systems integrators can earn.

As an accelerator to this strategy, Jitterbit has appointed Bryan Hoffman as Vice President and General Manager, Sales, North America, and Bojan Petrovic as Vice President and General Manager, Sales, EMEA and APAC.

"Partners are central to our growth, and they should never have to guess what they'll earn with us," said Jitterbit President & CEO Mark Logan. "Bryan and Bojan bring deep integration, data and channel experience, and the Catalyst Partner Program gives them a clear, published offer to take to market."

Hoffman was most recently Vice President, North America at Qlik, where he led enterprise, commercial and OEM sales. Petrovic, based in Stuttgart, Germany, brings more than 20 years of enterprise software sales leadership, including senior roles at Qlik, Attunity and Axway and, most recently, as Vice President of Global Sales at CluedIn.

Jitterbit partner program built to get partners transacting in 90 days

The Catalyst Partner Program follows significant advances in the Jitterbit Harmony platform for integration, automation, application development and agentic AI, giving partners more ways to help customers connect systems, streamline workflows and simplify complex IT environments. It serves resellers, systems integrators and consultancies, and ISV and OEM partners.

"We want partners to see a clear commercial opportunity in working with Jitterbit. Better margins, deal protection and a sales team aligned with their success give them greater confidence to invest in our platform," said Jitterbit Chief Revenue Officer Chris Stoddard.

Key elements of the program include:



Published margins. Resellers earn a base discount of 20% to 30% by tier, plus a 10% uplift on registered deals, for a total margin of up to 40%.

Resellers earn a base discount of 20% to 30% by tier, plus a 10% uplift on registered deals, for a total margin of up to 40%. Margin that lasts the full term. On new-customer, multi-year deals, partner margin applies in every year of the contract, not just at signing.

On new-customer, multi-year deals, partner margin applies in every year of the contract, not just at signing. Fast start accelerator. New partners earn an additional 10% margin on their first three registered deals closed within 90 days of signing, and hold Accelerate tier status for their first full year.

New partners earn an additional 10% margin on their first three registered deals closed within 90 days of signing, and hold Accelerate tier status for their first full year. Services and enablement. Partners receive free sales and technical accreditation, no-cost sandbox and demo environments, and a named partner manager and sales engineer from day one.





Partners can learn more about Jitterbit Catalyst and apply at https://www.jitterbit.com/partner-program/ .

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry's only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy, and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. The Harmony platform, which includes iPaaS, EDI, App Builder, API Manager, and MCP, delivers intelligent automation and accountable control for organizations globally. We don't just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .