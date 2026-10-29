Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Warehub, the technology platform building the operating system for industrial real estate, has been featured by New York Real Estate Journal (NYREJ) in its 2026 "Ones to Watch: Innovators in Commercial Real Estate", spotlighting companies and industry leaders advancing new approaches to commercial real estate.

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Key Takeaways:

Warehub's recognition by New York Real Estate Journal highlights its innovative approach to transforming industrial leasing by connecting tenant demand, available space and transaction workflows through a single operating system.

With more than 200 platform users and 52.4 million square feet of industrial space onboarded, Warehub is demonstrating measurable market traction and growing industry adoption of its technology-enabled leasing platform.

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Warehub is building the operating system for industrial real estate, connecting demand, inventory and execution through a single intelligent platform. By standardizing property data, digitizing leasing workflows and coordinating the participants required to activate industrial space, Warehub enables landlords, tenants and brokers to move from requirement to occupancy with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.

More deals. Less friction. Faster payment.

For more information, visit warehub.com.

WAREHUB

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