

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Management Corp (ARES) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $60.017 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $263.569 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.5% to $1.433 billion from $1.657 billion last year.



Ares Management Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $60.017 Mln. vs. $263.569 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.433 Bln vs. $1.657 Bln last year.



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