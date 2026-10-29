

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian cable maker Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY.MI, PRYMY) Thursday reported lower third-quarter profit compared with a year earlier, while raising its 2026 guidance.



Quarterly group net profit fell to 408 million euros from 595 million euros a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 32.1% to 851 million euros from 644 million euros a year earlier, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 16.8% from 14.8%.



Revenue increased to 6.42 billion euros from 5.03 billion euros in the year-ago quarter, with organic growth of 13.1%.



Looking ahead, the company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between 3.08 billion euros and 3.13 billion euros from a previous range of 2.80 billion euros to 2.90 billion euros.



The company said it expects to exceed its 2028 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow targets two years ahead of schedule.



Shares of Prysmian were up 1.39% to 109.25 euros in Milan trading.



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