Blue Laser Fusion Inc.: Blue Laser Fusion Announces Successful Closing of Capital Raise and Alternative Public Offering to Accelerate Directed-Energy Defense and Fusion Energy Commercialization

Transaction Establishes Public Corporate Platform and Capital Structure to Commercialization and Scaled Deployment of Advanced High-Power Pulsed Laser Technologies for National Security and Clean Energy Applications

GOLETA, CA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Blue Laser Fusion, Inc. ("Blue Laser Fusion" or the "Company"), an innovator in advanced pulsed laser technology for directed-energy defense systems and inertial confinement fusion energy, today announced the successful completion of its financing transaction and alternative public offering (APO). The financing was executed via a private placement offering yielding total proceeds of $34 million, including an initial closing of $25 million in private placement units. The transaction was consummated concurrently with a business combination and reverse merger with Unite Acquisition 2 Corp., under which the combined company operates as Blue Laser Fusion, Inc. Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Strategic Capitalization for High-Impact Defense & Energy Applications

The proceeds from the capital raise will accelerate Blue Laser Fusion's engineering milestones, operational expansion, and technology deployment. Capital will be allocated across key commercialization vectors:

Directed-Energy Defense Platforms: Accelerating prototype developments and field-testing for ultra high-power pulsed lasers for directed-energy systems to meet critical military requirements for defense against advanced threats, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), missile defense and other tactical defense capabilities.

Accelerating prototype developments and field-testing for ultra high-power pulsed lasers for directed-energy systems to meet critical military requirements for defense against advanced threats, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), missile defense and other tactical defense capabilities. Next-Generation Inertial Confinement Fusion: Advancing the core semiconductor and fiber amplifier based pulsed laser systems driving the Company's high-frequency, high-efficiency inertial confinement fusion power architecture for commercial clean energy.

Advancing the core semiconductor and fiber amplifier based pulsed laser systems driving the Company's high-frequency, high-efficiency inertial confinement fusion power architecture for commercial clean energy. Manufacturing & Supply Chain Scaling: Establishing and expanding state-of-the-art semiconductor related optical fabrication and pulsed laser engineeringand assembly capacity in Goleta, California, to fulfill customer demand across defense prime contractors and energy partners.

"This transaction marks a pivotal inflection point in Blue Laser Fusion's growth trajectory," said Dr. Shuji Nakamura, Founder of Blue Laser Fusion. "As global demand intensifies for tactical directed-energy solutions and sovereign energy security, our proprietary pulsed laser architecture delivers unmatched peak power, efficiency and operational reliability. Securing this capital position allows us to rapidly transition our technical breakthroughs into scalable, deployed systems for institutional defense customers and future power grids."

"The convergence of capital markets focus on defense technology and high-power laser innovation positions Blue Laser Fusion uniquely at the forefront of defense photonics and clean energy," added Jimmy Ahern, Owner and Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company. "We are proud of our team's execution and grateful for the strong support of our investment partners."

Blue Laser Fusion's GigaPulse laser is a proprietary and novel pulsed laser architecture, based on its high peak power, efficient, reliable and cost-effective laser optical enhancement cavity (OEC) technology. The company is pursuing pulsed laser applications in directed energy defense, designed to deliver gigawatts of peak power, more than 100,000 times the peak power compared to the conventional 10's to 100's of kilowatts from existing continuous beam laser sources. This capability has the potential to neutralize advanced threats with rapid engagement of targets at the speed of light, with a deep magazine and low cost per shot compared to conventional approaches.

Additionally, Blue Laser Fusion is developing gigawatt (GW) scale, safe, secure, clean fusion energy based on the proven ignition and gain demonstrated by the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in 2022 in order to power economic growth and meet the acute and increasing demand for data centers and AI, EVs, and onshore manufacturing. The company has been awarded contracts from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the Japan Fusion Moonshot program. Blue Laser Fusion has published a peer-reviewed overview of the technology architecture, and has presented at multiple defense- and energy-related conferences. The company has established a comprehensive IP portfolio with more than 140 patents and applications internationally.

Transaction Overview & Advisory Leadership

The capital raise was structured as an Alternative Public Offering (APO) private placement, providing a streamlined pathway into public capital markets while establishing a strong institutional equity base.

Exclusive Placement Agent: Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd. Legal Counsel to Laidlaw & Company: Latham & Watkins LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP Legal Counsel to Blue Laser Fusion, Inc.: Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Legal Counsel to Unite Acquisition 2 Corp.: Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

About Blue Laser Fusion, Inc.

Blue Laser Fusion, Inc. is a technology pioneer developing next-generation high-power pulsed laser architectures designed for directed-energy defense systems and commercial inertial confinement fusion energy. Founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Shuji Nakamura and semiconductor laser industry veterans, Blue Laser Fusion leverages advanced optical engineering, high-repetition-rate pulse generation, and novel semiconductor materials to deliver gigawatt-class laser systems. The Company's technologies address high-priority defense challenges-including missile and advanced threat mitigation-and lay the foundation for commercial fusion energy production. The Blue Laser Fusion office headquarters and commercial laser engineering facility are located in Goleta, CA, with a research and development lab with Caltech, as well as Osaka University Blue Laser Fusion Institute. Blue Laser Fusion was organized as a Delaware corporation in November 2022, and the company website address is https://bluelaserfusion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the closing of additional tranches of funding, technology development timelines, product commercialization plans, market adoption of directed-energy systems, and clean energy milestones, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Blue Laser Fusion undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts

Blue Laser Fusion Investor Relations

Email: ir@bluelaserfusion.com

Website: www.bluelaserfusion.com

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd.

Capital Markets Division

Email: llcapmkts@laidlawltd.com

SOURCE: Blue Laser Fusion Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/blue-laser-fusion-announces-successful-closing-of-capital-raise-and-alternative-pu-1243444