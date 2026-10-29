Average prices for solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe rose 0.4% between the second and third quarters of 2026, according to the latest data from LevelTen Energy. In the United States, prices increased by 4.9%. LevelTen attributes the European increase to macroeconomic factors, including higher photovoltaic module prices and interest rates. Rising costs are increasing project development expenses and pushing PPA prices slightly higher to maintain project financial viability. The consultancy has also changed how it presents its data. Rather than reporting prices directly in euros per ...

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