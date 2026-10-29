Dietary Supplements Market worth $299.57 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the dietary supplements market is estimated to be USD 206.77 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 299.57 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Dietary Supplements Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 206.77 billion

USD 206.77 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 299.57 billion

USD 299.57 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.7%

Dietary Supplements Market Trends & Insights:

Increasing awareness regarding nutrition and healthy lifestyles is driving the market for dietary supplements. It is widely known that having a healthy immune system can help reduce the risk or severity of diseases and infections. Dietary supplements can enhance the body's natural defenses and immunity when combined with proper nutrition. As people become more conscious of holistic well-being, the demand for immunity-boosting products is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 32.5% of the dietary supplements market in 2026.

By function, the gut health segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 18.4% in 2026.

By type, the vitamins segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2031.

By target consumer, the adult segment is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period.

The capsule mode of application is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2026

The pharmacy segment in the distribution channel is projected to be the dominant market share in 2031.

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The demand for dietary supplements is increasing, supported by growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, nutritional deficiencies, and the importance of maintaining overall health and wellness. Vitamins and minerals are widely used to address nutritional gaps and support essential bodily functions, while probiotics and prebiotics are gaining attention for digestive health and gut microbiome support. Demand for supplements targeting immunity, sports performance, skin health, metabolic health, weight management, and bone and joint health is also expanding as consumers seek targeted nutritional solutions. The shift toward personalized nutrition, plant-based ingredients, clean-label formulations, and convenient product formats, along with advances in ingredient processing, bioavailability enhancement, encapsulation, and delivery technologies, is expected to further expand dietary supplement applications and encourage product innovation across the market.

By type, the vitamins segment to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The vitamins segment is the fastest-growing segment by type in the dietary supplements market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of nutritional deficiencies, preventive healthcare, and the importance of maintaining overall health and wellness. Vitamins play an essential role in supporting energy metabolism, immune function, cellular processes, vision, and bone health, encouraging their consumption across different age groups. Growing demand for supplements that support immunity, healthy aging, and general well-being, coupled with the widespread availability of vitamins in convenient formulations, is further supporting segment growth. In addition, rising interest in personalized nutrition and advancements in formulation and delivery technologies are encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative vitamin supplements to meet evolving consumer needs.

By function, the sports nutrition segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sports nutrition segment is the fastest-growing segment by function in the dietary supplements market, driven by increasing participation in sports, fitness activities, and strength-training programs, along with growing consumer awareness of physical performance and recovery. Rising demand for products that support muscle growth, endurance, energy, hydration, and post-exercise recovery is encouraging the use of protein supplements, amino acids, creatine, and other performance-oriented nutritional ingredients. Furthermore, the growing popularity of gyms, fitness centers, recreational sports, and active lifestyles is expanding sports nutrition consumption beyond professional athletes to fitness enthusiasts and general consumers. Increasing interest in personalized sports nutrition, convenient supplement formats, and scientifically formulated products is further supporting segment growth and encouraging manufacturers to expand their sports nutrition offerings.

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Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global dietary supplements market

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region in the dietary supplements market, driven by increasing health awareness, the growing influence of Western lifestyles, and rising demand for preventive healthcare. The region faces nutritional challenges, including anemia among women of reproductive age, low birth weight, childhood malnutrition, and increasing cases of diabetes and obesity, encouraging consumers to seek nutritional supplementation to address nutrient gaps and support overall well-being. Furthermore, growing awareness of the benefits of vitamins, minerals, and other dietary supplements is encouraging consumers to incorporate these products into their daily routines. Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare and healthier lifestyles are further supporting market expansion. The growing focus on proactive health management and the increasing adoption of dietary supplements to support immunity, nutritional adequacy, and general wellness are expected to contribute to the region's rapid market growth.

Top Companies in the Dietary Supplements Market

The report profiles key players such as Nestlé (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Haleon Group of Companies (UK), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), BAYER AG (Germany), H&H Group (Hong Kong), Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (US), NU SKIN (US), Amway Corp (US), Herbalife Ltd. (US), Bionova (India), Arkopharma (France), American Health (US), and Vitaco (New Zealand), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

In 2026, Nestlé plans to invest CHF 310 million (USD 375 million) in Brazil's nutrition and health business by 2028, including CHF 94 million (USD 114 million) to establish a new infant formula manufacturing facility in Ituiutaba, Minas Gerais, with operations expected to begin in Q2 2028. The investment will also support upgrades to existing manufacturing facilities, strengthen ingredient supply chains, and increase whey production by 15% by 2029 to meet growing demand for infant and specialized nutrition products.

Revenue Shift Context

The global dietary supplements market is shifting from conventional vitamins and minerals toward targeted, science-backed, and personalized nutrition solutions, driven by growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, healthy aging, immunity, digestive health, and overall well-being. Growth is increasingly supported by sports and active nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, women's health, healthy aging, and gut health, alongside innovation in functional formulations, probiotics, botanical extracts, omega-3 fatty acids, protein supplements, and convenient delivery formats such as gummies, powders, liquids, and ready-to-drink products. This evolution indicates that market value growth is being driven not only by increasing consumption volumes but also by premiumization, clinically substantiated ingredients, personalized formulations, clean-label products, and expansion into condition-specific applications, creating opportunities for manufacturers to capture greater value through differentiated, science-led dietary supplement solutions.

Dietary Supplements Market: Deals

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Apr-26 Acquisition Unilever Grüns Unilever expanded its well-being portfolio through the acquisition of Grüns, a greens-based gummy supplement brand, strengthening its position in convenient, daily nutritional supplements. Mar-26 Acquisition Herbalife Bioniq Herbalife announced a planned acquisition of selected Bioniq assets to expand personalized nutrition capabilities and develop customized supplement offerings.

Company Revenue Share Details

While studying any market, it is important to identify the key players. The analysis related to the key players and their share in the market helps identify the extent to which they provide a premium-quality product, premium service, or price advantage. A company with a large market share will likely have higher profit margins. The market share explains the consumer's preference for a product over other similar products. A larger market share also signifies that the company has achieved economies of scale in procurement, manufacturing, marketing, and other cost components. The market share analysis conducted by MarketsandMarkets portrays that the current market structure of the dietary supplements market is competitive, with the top five players accounting for 35%-40% of the global dietary supplements market.

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