Doors Market worth $105.93 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Door Market is projected to reach USD 105.93 billion in 2031 from USD 87.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 370 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Door Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Door Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 87.82 billion

USD 87.82 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 105.93 billion

USD 105.93 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.8%

Door Market Trends & Insights:

Growing demand is driven by urbanization and population growth, encouraging housing development, commercial complexes, and infrastructure projects that require higher door installations.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 51.0% in 2025.

By product type, the interior doors segment is accounted for the largest share of 59.8% in 2025.

By material, the metal segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the period.

By application, the residential segment is accounted for the largest share of 72.2% in 2025.

By mechanism, the swinging doors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the period.

By mode of application, the new construction segment is accounted for the largest share of 62.6% in 2025.

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), Allegion plc (Ireland) was identified as key players in the doors market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

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Doors are fundamental structural elements used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to facilitate access, ventilation, and natural light while providing a clear delineation between internal and external environments. Typically comprising frames, panels, hardware, and sealing components, contemporary systems are engineered from wood, metal, and plastic. Modern advancements integrate thermal insulation, multi-point locking, and smart access systems to enhance a building's overall energy efficiency, acoustic performance, and security.

By product type, the exterior doors segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The exterior doors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing construction of homes, commercial buildings, factories, and institutions requiring secure and sturdy entryways. Increased investments in new houses, offices, shopping malls, hotels, and other infrastructure projects will contribute to the growing system installations of external doors. The increased emphasis on security when constructing buildings will further increase demand for products that exhibit better resistance to forced entry, fire, weather, and impact. Furthermore, rising awareness of energy efficiency will lead to the growth of insulated doors as these products ensure lower transfer of heat and better indoor thermal performance. Upgrading and replacement processes provide more options for real estate owners because their old entry systems will be replaced by updated ones, so the quality and safety of the entry and the smooth operation will improve. In addition, as the concept of smart buildings becomes more popular, the demand for specialized doors equipped with various electronic devices will grow. Thus, manufacturers create doors that embrace modern technologies and are customized according to individual requests, which allows exterior doors to show higher rates of increase than other types of doors.

By material, the metal segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The metal segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR throughout the forecasting period, because of the increasing need for durable, safe, and high-quality door solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural applications. Different types of metal doors, including steel and aluminum entrances, are experiencing tremendous growth owing to their toughness, resistance to breakage, long lifespan, and ability to sustain the harshest environmental factors. Moreover, the increasing demand for the construction of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, hospitals, transportation facilities, and public infrastructure is causing a demand for metal doors, especially in situations where security is essential. The rising commitment to fire safety contributes to the use of such doors as steel fire-rated doors in commercial and institutional environments. Meanwhile, the progress made in protective coatings, insulation systems, corrosion resistance, glazing, and finishes enhances the functionality and flexibility of metal doors, which enhances their performance.

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By application, the non-residential segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The non-residential sector is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth rate in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period of the analysis due to rising activities associated with the construction and modernization of the commercial, industrial, educational, and infrastructure establishments. Increased investments in office buildings, retail malls, hotels, hospitals, universities, warehouses, manufacturing plants, airlines, and transportation centers contribute to the growing demand for special types of doors. Certain types of applications need several advanced features of doors such as improved security features, resistance to fire or noise, strength, and energy efficiency, thus creating demand for high-tech products. Growth of the industry and logistics sector boosts demand for fire-rated and special types of doors in the non-residential sector. Moreover, renovation and modernization of old non-residential buildings will promote replacing outdated doors with high-tech products. Also, the rise of smart buildings will increase demand for electronic doors and building security technologies.

By mechanism, the swinging doors segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

It is expected that the swinging doors segment will have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its wide use in residences, businesses, institutions, industries, and infrastructure facilities. Swinging doors can be easily operated, installed, and adapted to various building designs, so they fit well for entrances, offices, bedrooms, hospitals, classrooms, hotels, shops, and industrial premises. There is stable demand for hinged door systems due to several construction and renovation activities that have been performed lately, and the focus on security and firefighting results in the installation of reinforced, fireproof, and high-efficiency swinging doors. Besides, technological innovations enhance the use of automatic swinging doors. In commercial and institutional buildings, automated swinging doors provide better accessibility and speed of movement in busy places. Companies produce swinging doors made of steel, aluminum, wood, glass, glass fibers, and composite materials, which allow customization according to performance and style needs. All these factors, along with the demand from old buildings, are expected to contribute to the active growth of the swinging doors segment.

By mode of application, the new construction segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The new construction segment is anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period, backed by rising construction activities in the field of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructural construction. With urbanization and population growth, the need for new residential buildings has been growing rapidly. Investments in offices, retail units, hotels, hospitals, universities, storage facilities, and production buildings have also generated new opportunities for door manufacturers. Doors are widely used in new constructions as means of entrance, interior doors, sorting doors, service doors, doors with fire rating, security doors, and specialized access doors, resulting in the installation of many doors in construction projects. The enhanced demand for energy and safety in buildings has caused the use of doors with improved thermal insulation, fire resistance, acoustic characteristics, and advanced security systems installations from the early stages of construction. In addition to that, the growing popularity of smart buildings allows for the implementation of automated doors, electric locks, and operating equipment in new projects. Government expenditure on infrastructure and private-sector investments in construction lead to the growth of project pipelines in both developing and developed countries. Therefore, there is considerable demand for construction projects and sophisticated solutions

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the doors industry during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising urbanization, along with construction activity and the development of infrastructure. The growth of the doors market will be driven by the development of housing schemes, office buildings, retail outlets, industrial plants, logistics centers, hospitals, and transport infrastructure in the regions of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. Urbanization is increasing the need for new residential buildings, while governments as well as private investments are driving major construction projects. The growth of the manufacturing industry is generating demand for long-lasting, fireproof, secure, and special doors in factories and warehouses. In addition, an increase in disposable incomes, along with changing consumer preferences, is enhancing the chances of premium door usage, while the replacement of old buildings creates an opportunity for their replacement. Moreover, an increase in the capacity of local production, along with the development of supply chains, is improving the availability of the products. Thus, all these changes will facilitate the development of the Asia Pacific doors market in the projected time span.

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Key Players

Leading players in the door companies include ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), Allegion plc (Ireland), dormakaba Holding PLC (Switzerland), YKK AP Inc. (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Andersen Corporation (US), MITER Brands (US) and others are covered in the doors market. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the doors market.

Investment Funding

Investment activity in the global doors market is increasingly focused on expanding high-volume manufacturing capacity, automating factory floor operations, and scaling smart-access engineering capabilities. Corporate disclosures indicate that capital deployment is being aggressively directed toward facility expansions, multi-axis CNC milling centers, heavy-duty hydraulic pressing infrastructure, and automated powder-coating lines. In recent financial updates, ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden) announced a major capital expansion across its high-security electromechanical and architectural door divisions. This deployment upgrades assembly-line automation infrastructure and integrates advanced robotic handling systems to maximize manufacturing throughput while maintaining tight dimensional tolerances. Concurrently, Allegion plc (Ireland) has channeled strategic investments into cloud-connected access software and digital factory workflows, accelerating the production scale of its heavy-duty commercial steel frames and integrated biometric locking networks.

During the same fiscal period, JELD-WEN, Inc. (US) reported that targeted investments in precision wood-composite co-extrusion and high-speed laminating lines have directly increased internal component capacity. This supports the commercial rollout of next-generation, energy-efficient pre-hung systems optimized for modular residential and commercial structures. This push toward high-performance building envelopes is mirrored by LIXIL Corporation (Japan), which has directed capital toward specialized fabrication machinery for thermally broken aluminum profiles and high-insulation entryways tailored for dense urban high-rises.

Furthermore, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US) has detailed major capital investments in automated vinyl-frame forming machinery, precision glass-insulation cutting systems, and integrated building information modeling (BIM) software. This infrastructure allows the company to meet complex, multi-layer thermal and structural barrier requirements driven by modern building codes. These global developments strongly demonstrate that institutional funding is favoring highly scalable, tech-enabled manufacturing models over conventional, manual fabrication plants. The primary structural areas attracting capital include automated factory roll-forming, prefabricated pre-hung assemblies, embedded IoT electronic locks, and inline acoustic insulation processing. Door manufacturers equipped with advanced automated facilities and digital workflows are demonstrably better positioned to attract strategic corporate partnerships, lower field installation labor costs, and capture growing market share.

Revenue Shift

The revenue profile of the global doors market indicates market development through both specialist door manufacturers and diversified building-material, material-science, and hardware-technology groups. Specialized market participants are focused on high-barrier thermal products, structural laminates, co-extruded composites, and advanced electronic-access configurations. Their portfolios include multi-layer panels, barrier entryways, thermoformed trims, pre-hung door units, and project-specific engineering support. Diversified participants are extending their existing core capabilities into architectural processing and integrated access-control lines. These conglomerates combine basic raw chemical resins, protective powder-coatings, high-barrier polymers, and complete downstream automated opening lines. Other massive diversified industrial groups incorporate advanced timber conversion into broader fiber-based materials, sustainable building alternatives, and industrial supply-chain portfolios. Specialty engineering firms represent the technology-led segment, seamlessly combining specialized hardware components, design simulation software, digital automation, machinery production, and commercial facility design.

Consequently, revenue generation is shifting beyond basic timber layers, standard window shapes, and generic commodity frames toward digital design, custom architectural engineering, protective coating innovations, automated security systems, and total turnkey product access solutions. Companies with highly integrated manufacturing facilities, strong contractor or construction OEM relationships, and multi-segment operational capabilities are successfully capturing a much greater share of total project value. This structural trend reflects the rising demand for energy-efficient building envelopes, green-certified product construction, and highly automated installation methods. However, combined revenue comparisons should be avoided because these companies operate under completely different business models and generate significant streams of revenue from commercial activities completely beyond door manufacturing.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Acquisition activity among the selected doors manufacturing companies remained limited and selective between January 2025 and July 2026. The assessment uses official company disclosures and distinguishes direct doors deals from broader corporate transactions. It excludes pending agreements, joint ventures, and divestments from the completed-deal count presented in the table.

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