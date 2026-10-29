DRINKS Launches ANYWHERE Multi-Supplier Network with Cakebread Cellars, PlumpJack Collection of Wineries, and Clif Family Winery

New transaction layer connects licensed suppliers to a multi-supplier alcohol marketplace built for AI agents and digital storefronts, as DRINKS earns its second consecutive Inc. Power Partner Award and Shopify Platinum Partner status

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / DRINKS today launched the ANYWHERE Supplier Network, which lets online merchants add beverage alcohol from multiple licensed wineries and retailers into a single checkout, with licensing, tax, age verification and shipping rules checked for each order. Leading wine producers Cakebread Cellars, PlumpJack Collection of Wineries, and Clif Family Winery are joining its expanding ecosystem of licensed suppliers.

The milestone coincides with DRINKS being named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner for the second consecutive year and achieving Shopify Platinum Partner status, the highest tier in the Shopify Partner Program.

The October 2026 rollout marks the ANYWHERE Supplier Network's transition from individual enterprise integrations to a programmatic, multi-supplier network that connects the $285 billion U.S. beverage alcohol industry to the broader digital economy.

"We've proved that even the most complex regulated transactions can work seamlessly inside mainstream eCommerce," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DRINKS. "Now we're opening that infrastructure to the entire industry. Merchants want more licensed products to offer. Suppliers want more places to reach customers. Until now, both had to get there one integration at a time. Today, each side connects once and reaches the other, with compliance handled in between. That's the inflection point."

How does multi-supplier alcohol checkout work?

At the center of ANYWHERE is a new transaction layer that lets digital merchants offer regulated products from multiple licensed sellers in a single shopping cart, through a single integration. Each supplier-specific sub-order is validated independently and in real time against applicable licensing, tax, age verification and shipping requirements. It is then routed to the appropriate licensed seller for fulfillment. If an order fails a regulatory check, that sub-order is held while other eligible transactions proceed.

The expansion builds on DRINKS' proven infrastructure, which has already processed 14 million online, direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol transactions, representing more than $1.3 billion in cumulative transaction value, across its ANYWHERE commerce and ASSURE regulatory technology platforms.

ANYWHERE's integrations with Shopify and Commerce7 enable programmatic supplier onboarding. Wineries and licensed retailers can reach new distribution opportunities without building a separate integration for each merchant. Suppliers retain control of their products, pricing and fulfillment, while digital merchants can offer beverage alcohol without holding licenses or inventory.

The network extends DRINKS' established enterprise commerce relationships with leading brands, platforms and creators, including Instacart, Quince, UrbanStems and Half Baked Harvest, who all feature alcohol products through ANYWHERE.

Infrastructure for the Next Era of Commerce

ANYWHERE's transaction architecture layer also enables AI-driven and agentic commerce, where emerging shopping technologies must connect to legally authorized sellers of regulated products.

"AI agents are becoming the next storefront," added Barry Collier, Co-Founder and CTO/CPO of DRINKS. "An agent can discover products and initiate checkout, but it can't hold an alcohol license or act as the seller of record, and it can't be the buyer of record either. Every order still has to trace back to a licensed seller and a verified adult 21 or older. ANYWHERE gives agents a compliant, machine-readable way to connect the two in a single transaction."

The commercial expansion comes alongside two industry recognitions. DRINKS has been named an Inc. Power Partner in AI, Technology & Development for the second year in a row. Inc.'s Power Partner Awards recognize outstanding B2B companies based on customer feedback and independent evaluation. The company's elevation to Shopify Platinum Partner further recognizes its eCommerce expertise and commercial impact.

Licensed producers and retailers can apply to join the ANYWHERE Supplier Network at drinks.com/anywhere-supplier-network. Digital merchants can learn more at drinks.com/anywhere.

About DRINKS and ANYWHERE

DRINKS is the company behind ANYWHERE, the infrastructure connecting regulated products to modern digital commerce. Beginning with the $285 billion U.S. beverage alcohol market, ANYWHERE enables merchants, marketplaces and digital platforms to offer products from licensed suppliers through a unified transaction layer for compliance, tax, routing and payment coordination. DRINKS is a two-time Inc. Power Partner and Shopify Platinum Partner.

Learn more at drinks.com .

Media Contact:

Ivy Dyson ivy.dyson@drinks.com

SOURCE: DRINKS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/drinks-launches-anywhere-multi-supplier-network-with-cakebread-ce-1242260