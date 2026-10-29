BULGOLD Inc.: BULGOLD to Present Its Emerging Gold Exploration Story at the Munich Mining Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV:ZLTO) (the "Company" or "BULGOLD") will present its exploration strategy and the latest developments at its 100%-owned Lutila Gold Project in central Slovakia at the Munich Mining Conference, November 6-7, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

At Kopernica, work to date has outlined a substantial low-sulfidation epithermal system, identified multiple vein structures and returned high-grade gold from surface sampling. The Company is evaluating a proposed scissor-hole drilling setup to test its interpretation of the targeted vein system at depth. The drilling remains proposed and is not currently funded; any decision to proceed will depend on the availability of capital and other relevant requirements.

The Company will use the conference to explain the geological evidence assembled to date, the model guiding its exploration and the key question that remains unanswered: whether the targeted quartz veins host significant gold-silver mineralisation at depth.

Central Slovakia has a long history of precious metals mining, including the historic gold district of Kremnica and the gold-silver mining centre of Banská Štiavnica. This regional setting provides context for BULGOLD's exploration rationale, but the potential for an economic discovery at Lutila remains to be established through further exploration and drilling.

The Kopernica Exploration Opportunity

At the Kopernica target area, BULGOLD has outlined a low-sulfidation epithermal system extending approximately 1.7 km by 0.8 km. Exploration has identified multiple vein structures, extensive hydrothermal alteration and high-grade gold at surface, providing a geological framework for further investigation.

Key elements of the geological evidence and exploration model include:

A Substantial Hydrothermal Footprint: Work at Kopernica has outlined an extensive epithermal system that provides the framework for targeting mineralisation at depth.

High-Grade Gold at Surface: A surface hydrothermal breccia sample returned 21.2 g/t gold and 9.6 g/t silver, demonstrating that high gold grades can occur at surface within the system, but does not establish the grade, continuity or economic significance of mineralisation at depth.

Multiple Parallel Vein Structures: The Central, West and Northwest vein structures, together with the new Northern target at Kopernica, provide related target areas for further investigation.

A Separate Structural Corridor: The BL Vein trend extends approximately 2.2 km, providing an additional exploration target within the North East Block.

A Proposed Drill Test: The Company has developed a proposed scissor-hole setup intended to test the targeted vein system from two orientations. The setup remains a proposed exploration concept; drilling has not been committed to and is not currently funded.

The exploration objective is to identify high-grade gold-silver mineralisation within structurally controlled quartz veins. Previous work has helped establish the broader hydrothermal system and refine the targeting model. However, the targeted high-grade vein system has not yet been discovered.

The proposed drilling would test the Company's geological interpretation. Its outcome is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that drilling will intersect significant mineralisation. The Company would need to secure sufficient funding, as well as any necessary permits and approvals, before proceeding with a drilling programme.

The Investment Opportunity and the Next Test

BULGOLD's exploration thesis at Kopernica is supported by the scale of the hydrothermal system, high-grade gold at surface and multiple vein structures that provide a framework for targeting mineralisation at depth. The next key question is whether the targeted quartz veins host significant gold-silver mineralisation beneath the surface evidence.

The Company believes the significance of the Kopernica opportunity should be assessed in the context of the geological evidence established to date, while recognising that the key test of the exploration model remains outstanding.

A successful drilling result could materially advance the geological understanding of Kopernica and provide a basis for reassessing its exploration potential, although it would not, by itself, establish an economic deposit. BULGOLD remains at the pre-discovery stage, and the proposed scissor-hole test is neither funded nor scheduled. Any decision to proceed will depend on the Company securing the necessary capital and satisfying other requirements.

The new Chlmok and Sulina exploration licences expand BULGOLD's exploration position in central Slovakia, while Kopernica remains the Company's immediate discovery focus. At Munich, BULGOLD will outline the evidence assembled to date, the remaining geological uncertainty and the potential significance of a future drilling result.

Meet BULGOLD in Munich

BULGOLD invites existing shareholders, prospective investors and industry professionals attending the conference to meet with the Company's CEO to discuss the Lutila Gold Project, the exploration model, priority targets and the next steps being considered for the project.

Conference Details

Dates: November 6-7, 2026

Venue: Motorworld Munich, Am Ausbesserungswerk 8, 80939 Munich, Germany

BULGOLD company presentation: Saturday, November 7, at 2:20 p.m.

Investor meetings: At the Company's exhibition booth (No. 3) or by request through the conference Meeting Planner

Conference information and registration: https://www.munich-mining-conference.com/conference-2026

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing mineral projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On June 30, 2026, BULGOLD's issued and outstanding shares were 72,626,013 of which approximately 20.1% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD's website (www.BULGOLD.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

Sampling, Analysis and QAQC of Exploration Drill Core Samples

Most exploration diamond drill holes are collared with PQ size, continued with HQ, and are sometimes finished with NQ. Triple tube core barrels and short runs are used whenever possible to improve recovery. All drill core is cut lengthwise into two halves using a diamond saw; the right-hand half looking downhole is sampled for assaying and the other half is retained in core trays. The common length for sample intervals within mineralized zones is one metre. Weights of drill core samples range from three to eight kilograms ("kg"), depending on the size of core, rock type, and recovery. A numbered tag is placed into each sample bag, and the samples are grouped into batches for laboratory submissions.

Diamond drill core and rock samples are shipped to SGS Burgas, Bulgaria. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates, are inserted into each batch of samples and locations for crushed duplicates and pulp replicates are specified. All drill core and quality control samples are tabulated on sample submission forms that specify sample preparation procedures and codes for analytical methods. For internal quality control, the laboratory includes its own quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates. All QAQC monitoring data are reviewed, verified and signed off by the Company. Chain of custody records are maintained from sample shipments to the laboratory until analyses are completed and remaining sample materials are returned to the Company. The chain of custody is transferred from the Company to SGS at the laboratory door.

At the SGS Burgas laboratory, the submitted core samples are dried at 105°C for a minimum of 12 hours and then jaw crushed to ~80% passing 2-6mm. Sample preparation duplicates are created by riffle splitting crushed samples on a 1-in-20 basis. Larger samples are riffle split prior to pulverizing, whereas smaller samples are pulverized entirely. Pulverizing specifications are 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses are done using a conventional 50-gram fire assay and AAS finish. Multi-element analyses for 49 elements are done using a four-acid digest and an ICPMS finish. Some older multi-element analyses have been carried out for 32 elements and are done using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-OES finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr Sean Hasson, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and President and Chief Executive Officer to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and activities at the Lutila Gold Project; the Company's exploration strategy and geological interpretations; the potential significance of the hydrothermal system, surface sampling results and identified vein structures at Kopernica; the identification and prioritisation of exploration targets; the Company's proposed scissor-hole drilling setup and its intended purpose of testing the targeted vein system from two orientations; the potential for future exploration and drilling to identify gold-silver mineralisation; the Company's participation in the Munich Mining Conference and its efforts to engage with investors and increase awareness and understanding of the Company's exploration activities; and the potential for future exploration results to influence the Company's assessment of the project and its future plans.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management believes that these expectations and assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of communicating management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes, including making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration activities may not identify mineralisation or targets of economic significance; the risk that geological interpretations and exploration models may not accurately predict the location, extent, grade or continuity of mineralisation; the risk that surface sampling results and other exploration observations may not be representative of mineralisation at depth; the risk that proposed drilling may not intersect significant mineralisation or result in a discovery; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding and all necessary permits and approvals to conduct exploration activities as planned; risks related to title to mineral properties and exploration licences; changes in applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; and credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates, tax rates and general market conditions.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

BULGOLD Inc.

Sean Hasson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +359 887 560 545

Email: sean.hasson@BULGOLD.com

Website: www.BULGOLD.com

SOURCE: BULGOLD Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bulgold-to-present-its-emerging-gold-exploration-story-at-the-munich-mining-confe-1243276