Botswana's Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has opened a tender for the development of floating PV systems to be located at dams belonging to the state-owned water and wastewater utility. Available details explain the tender begins with an expression of interest phase, with eligible and qualified companies, joint ventures and consortia invited to submit bids. Successful bidders will be responsible for the design, development and operation of the floating PV plants. Full tender details are available to download on WUC's website. The deadline to submit expressions of interest, which must be delivered ...

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