

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $491.46 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $419.29 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $513.76 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $2.947 billion from $2.938 billion last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $491.46 Mln. vs. $419.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $2.947 Bln vs. $2.938 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.12 Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.70



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