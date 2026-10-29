Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data, analytics, and AI technology, today announced the official launch of DealConnect, a specialized solution engineered to streamline deal document management for institutional credit investors.

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Cognitive Credit The faster, smarter way to your own credit view

Evaluating deals across leveraged credit markets has long been complicated by issuer disclosures being locked behind restricted, password-protected data sites. Manually accessing and retrieving documents from hundreds of isolated portals creates costly delays when analyzing time-sensitive information, especially during reporting season when fast, accurate analysis of newly-posted financial reports is mission critical for credit research teams.

For years, only a single service in the market streamlined private deal disclosures across multiple data sites. Without a viable alternative, credit investors had no option but to bear a heavy cost simply to keep up with private company filings. With DealConnect, credit teams now finally have a choice.

Operating natively within the Cognitive Credit web application, DealConnect gives institutional investors a complete end-to-end document management and deal analysis solution. DealConnect seamlessly integrates with the leading data sites to automatically retrieve restricted disclosures, providing a centralized workflow for deal document management.

Powered by proprietary extraction technology, Cognitive Credit automatically processes restricted access reports to generate comprehensive, audit-grade credit models, all while maintaining complete confidentiality of the original materials. Delivering best-in-class speed and accuracy, every extracted line item and credit metric remains directly hyperlinked to source-giving credit teams fast access to detailed credit metrics, cross-market comparables, and a variety of analytical capabilities essential for screening the market and updating credit views.

In addition to document retrieval and model generation, DealConnect provides robust enterprise infrastructure to meet rigorous compliance requirements. All restricted access documents are securely stored in encrypted, client segregated accounts, ensuring investment teams maintain permanent access to historical deal files even when data sites close or portal permissions expire. Built with a compliance-first posture, DealConnect maintains strict access controls alongside fully transparent public and private audit trails-giving compliance teams complete visibility into document access, data provenance, and user permissioning.

"We've heard from credit investors for far too long that they're unhappy with the incumbent in this space and want more choice," said Robert Slater, CEO at Cognitive Credit. "DealConnect combines seamless document management with our best-in-class data quality at a far more compelling price point than the alternative. We are delighted to deliver this solution to our clients and offer greater choice in a market actively seeking fresh ideas and stronger competition."

DealConnect is now available to Cognitive Credit clients via the company's web application. This offering provides on-demand access to fundamental data and disclosure libraries across 3,500+ US, European and emerging market corporate bond and loan issuers, alongside a suite of native AI and analytics. Cognitive Credit data is also available via REST API, Excel Add-in and natively in Claude through its Claude Connector.

About Cognitive Credit

Cognitive Credit is the leading independent provider of specialist data, infrastructure, and AI solutions for global corporate credit markets. Built by credit professionals, for credit professionals, Cognitive Credit delivers the credit market's fastest, broadest, most accurate fundamental structured data, as well as a suite of analytics and workflow tools that elevate the productivity of credit teams at the world's leading investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Today, Cognitive Credit counts 100% of the top 10 global investment banks and the majority of the top 25 global asset managers, as clients.

To learn more about, go to cognitivecredit.com/dealconnect

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090