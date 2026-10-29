V2X Market worth $4.05 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the V2X Market is projected to grow from USD 0.50 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2035, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'V2X Market'

V2X Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 0.50 Billion

USD 0.50 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 4.05 Billion

USD 4.05 Billion CAGR (2026-2035): 26.1%

V2X Market Trends & Insights:

V2V + V2N Communication Gains Traction Through Connected Safety and Cloud Integration

Passenger Car Segment Expands with Embedded V2X and Connected Infotainment Integration

C V2X Adoption Accelerates Through China's Vehicle Road Cloud Integration

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V2X adoption is driven by regulatory support for connected road safety, OEM integration of communication hardware, and the technical advantages of direct vehicle communication. C-V2X uses LTE-based PC5 sidelink to exchange safety messages without relying on cellular network coverage, supporting low-latency V2V and V2I communication. Its ability to support non-line-of-sight communication, including around obstructing vehicles and buildings, improves awareness of hazards beyond the driver's view. While 4G cellular connectivity suffices for many network-based services, direct PC5 communication suits time-critical local safety messages, and 5G NR V2X supports more advanced use cases such as cooperative perception and coordinated driving. Regulatory action is reinforcing this shift, with the US FCC adopting rules in November 2024 to transition ITS operations in the 5.9 GHz band toward C V2X. OEM adoption will depend on deployment scale, spectrum harmonization, interoperability, and availability of compatible roadside infrastructure.

Global C-V2X Deployment Expands Opportunities for Connected Vehicle Suppliers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued draft rules for factory-installed C-V2X onboard units under AIS 230. The proposed timeline requires compliance for equipped vehicles from October 2027 and V2V fitment from October 2028 across vehicle categories L, M, and N. The framework includes emergency braking alerts, forward collision warnings, and wrong-way driving alerts.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing issued an expression of interest inviting Indian companies to obtain technology transfer, licensing and commercialization rights for its C-V2X communication platform.

LG began mass production and deliveries of a 5G Release 16 smart telematics solution to a premium European automaker. The module integrates communications hardware and up to 12 antennas, supporting 5G, GNSS, Wi Fi and V2X connectivity.

The US Department of Transportation's ITS Joint Program Office reported that V2X Accelerator sites in Arizona, Texas and Utah had completed two of three operational readiness demonstrations, with another demonstration planned later in the year.

V2X deployment is expected to progress from connected-vehicle services already supported by cellular networks toward broader adoption of direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communications, prioritizing collision avoidance, hazard alerts, and enhanced ADAS. Over the next 2-3 years, Europe is expected to emerge as an early market for mass deployment of 5G-V2X Direct-enabled vehicles and services, with 2026-2029 identified as a key rollout window. Beyond 2029, deployment is likely to expand toward vulnerable-road-user protection, infrastructure-enabled safety, and connected and automated driving. In parallel, bidirectional V2X, particularly vehicle-to-home/building (V2H/V2B) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), could gain traction as smart charging, interoperability, and energy-market frameworks mature, enabling EVs to support grid flexibility and renewable-energy integration.

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V2V + V2N Communication Gains Traction Through Connected Safety and Cloud Integration

V2V + V2N communication is gaining traction as C-V2X platforms combine direct PC5 sidelink messaging for low-latency vehicle alerts with cellular Uu connectivity for cloud-based hazard notifications and traffic data. This configuration supports collision warnings, emergency braking alerts, and vehicle-generated hazard broadcasts alongside network-delivered road event information. For instance, HARMAN introduced its Ready Aware V2N solution with HERE Technologies, enabling near-real-time alerts for sudden braking, stationary vehicles, road hazards, and intersection risks through 4G and 5G connectivity, including deployment through software updates in compatible connected vehicles. This development highlights opportunities for integrated V2V and V2N platforms, cellular telematics modules, and connected safety software across passenger cars and commercial vehicles, particularly in markets expanding connected mobility services.

Passenger Car Segment Expands with Embedded V2X and Connected Infotainment Integration

Passenger cars are expected to support growing V2X demand as automakers incorporate vehicle connectivity into centralized electronic architectures and connected infotainment platforms. Integration of V2X with ADAS domain controllers enables external traffic signal data, approaching vehicle alerts, and road hazard messages to complement camera and radar inputs, particularly at blind intersections and non-line-of-sight scenarios. China's vehicle road cloud integration pilot is advancing C-V2X deployment, while European and Japanese OEMs are developing connected safety functions. For instance, the Honda Legend introduced Level 3 automated driving with cooperative safety technologies, while the Volkswagen Golf supports Car2X communication in equipped versions. These developments create opportunities for automotive-grade V2X chipsets, integrated telematics units, secure message processing, and standardized interfaces across vehicle platforms.

C-V2X Adoption Accelerates Through China's Vehicle Road Cloud Integration

China's vehicle road cloud integration pilot for 2024 to 2026 is driving coordinated deployment of C-V2X onboard units, roadside units, and cloud traffic platforms across selected city clusters. The technical opportunity lies in integrating PC5 direct communication for low-latency safety messages with Uu cellular connectivity for cloud-based traffic information, while maintaining message authentication, GNSS timing accuracy, and interoperability across vehicle and roadside equipment. For instance, China's pilot program targets coordinated vehicle, road, and cloud infrastructure, creating demand for C-V2X systems that support signal phase and timing delivery, intersection collision alerts, and cooperative perception. Suppliers with integrated communication chipsets, security credential management, and compatible roadside platforms are positioned to address OEM and infrastructure procurement requirements.

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Top Companies in V2X Market:

The Top Companies in V2X Market are Qualcomm (US), HARMAN International (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Bosch (Germany).

V2X Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment and funding activity in the V2X market reflects growing interest in connected vehicle technologies, C-V2X communication systems, semiconductor development, and intelligent transportation infrastructure. The number of deals declined from 5 in 2022 to 3 in 2023, before increasing to 4 in 2024 and declining to 2 in 2025. Investment value followed a similar downward trend, falling from USD 25.5 million in 2022 to USD 15 million in 2023 and USD 6 million in 2024, before recovering to USD 12 million in 2025. This indicates a reduction in deal activity over the period, alongside a partial recovery in investment value during 2025. Funding priorities in the V2X market include V2X chipsets, connected vehicle platforms, roadside communication units, 5G connectivity, cybersecurity, and software integration. These investments support the development and deployment of vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and vehicle-to-network communication technologies, while enabling automotive suppliers and technology companies to strengthen their position in the connected mobility ecosystem.

Revenue Shift Context

The V2X market is shifting from standalone communication hardware toward integrated connected vehicle and intelligent transportation solutions. Current revenue is primarily generated from V2X chipsets, onboard units, roadside units, communication modules, antennas, and related hardware and software solutions. Future revenue opportunities are expected to expand through integrated C-V2X platforms, 5G connectivity, cloud-based data services, cybersecurity, edge computing, vehicle software, and intelligent traffic management systems. As connected vehicle adoption increases and automotive OEMs integrate advanced safety and communication features, suppliers are expected to generate additional revenue from software licensing, subscription-based services, data management, platform integration, vehicle-specific development, system testing, engineering services, and lifecycle support. This transition is expanding revenue opportunities beyond initial hardware sales toward integrated V2X solutions and recurring software and service revenues.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the V2X market are driven by semiconductor manufacturers, automotive technology suppliers, and connectivity providers seeking to expand capabilities across C-V2X communication, wireless connectivity, onboard units, roadside infrastructure, cybersecurity, and connected vehicle platforms. Acquisition activity is increasingly focused on advanced communication technologies, V2X software, semiconductor capabilities, and access to automotive OEMs and intelligent transportation infrastructure projects. Strategic transactions, such as Qualcomm's acquisition of Autotalks, demonstrate the focus on strengthening V2X technology capabilities and accelerating the deployment of connected vehicle safety solutions. This consolidation enables suppliers to offer integrated communication hardware, software platforms, cybersecurity, connectivity management, and vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions across multiple vehicle platforms and regional markets.

V2X MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, 2025-2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2025 Acquisition Qualcomm (USA) Autotalks (Israel) Qualcomm completed its acquisition of Autotalks, adding automotive-qualified DSRC and C-V2X chipsets for direct vehicle communication, road safety, and connected mobility applications.

Note: In 2025 and 2026, automotive V2X activity has been driven mainly by strategic partnerships and collaborations, with limited directly related merger and acquisition activity.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the V2X market hold a significant position, supported by their capabilities in V2X communication technologies, automotive semiconductors, connected vehicle platforms, and wireless connectivity solutions. Leading companies such as Qualcomm Incorporated (US), HARMAN International (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), and AUMOVIO SE (Germany) have different strengths across C-V2X chipsets, onboard communication units, vehicle connectivity platforms, V2X software, and integrated automotive electronics. Collectively, these five players account for an estimated 38% to 42% of the market. The competitive structure includes both established automotive suppliers and technology companies, with competition shaped by product capabilities, OEM relationships, technology partnerships, regional adoption, and compliance with communication standards. This environment encourages companies to expand their C-V2X portfolios, strengthen partnerships with automotive manufacturers and infrastructure providers, improve cybersecurity and interoperability, and develop integrated solutions for connected vehicles and intelligent transportation systems.

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